Moody's downgrades Chelan County PHD 2, WA's GOULT bonds to Baa3, GOLT bonds confirmed at Ba1; outlook negative

New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Chelan County Public Hospital District 2, Washington's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds to Baa3 from Baa2. At the same time, we confirmed the Ba1 ratings on the district's general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds. Concurrently we revised the outlook to negative, resolving the ratings under review status. The district's general obligation bond rating was placed under review for possible downgrade on March 31, 2020 due to the anticipated negative impacts of the coronavirus and the potential disruption to cash flow stemming from preparations and response to the pandemic. This action concludes that review.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Baa3 on the district's GOULT bonds reflects chronically low liquidity despite recent federal funding. At the end of fiscal 2019 the district's liquidity had fallen to an estimated 18 days cash on hand, which is exceptionally low for a hospital enterprise. Positively, the hospital received both grants and loans to help manage through the coronavirus outbreak, and as of April 30, days cash improved to a still quite narrow 38 days. However, during the first four months of the year, the hospital continued to present a substantial net loss due to the loss of revenue-producing services because of the coronavirus outbreak. We expect this loss to continue through the end of the year though the net loss should narrow some as the hospital's services resume.

Supporting the Baa3 rating is the large tax base, though the economy's reliance on tourism and second home owners will likely lead to larger property value declines here than the average Washington tax base. Debt is manageable and positively the district has delayed its new hospital construction project while it addresses the weak financial picture and declines in revenue that predate the coronavirus outbreak. The district participates in a defined benefit pension plan for its EMS employees; but positively, the plan has no unfunded liabilities as of fiscal 2018. Favorably, proceeds from the district's GOULT bonds remain largely unspent and are held with the county. Additionally, the county collects and remits the dedicated and unlimited property tax levy for GOULT debt service, providing modest additional bondholder security, though this is not statutorily required.

The confirmation of the Ba1 on the district's GOLT bonds reflects the change in expectations for future debt issuance on par with the existing outstanding 2013 LTGO bonds. Without the issuance of the additional USDA LTGO bonds or other hospital revenue bonds, the operating levy is expected to be sufficient to meet debt service requirements for the GOLT bonds, leading to a one-notch rating distinction between the GOULT and GOLT ratings. The GOLT rating considers the general credit characteristics of the district as well as the full faith and credit and all-available revenue pledge of the hospital. Despite the limitations of the operating levy, we view the pledge as stronger than a general hospital revenue pledge. Specifically, in the event of a dissolution of any special district in the state, the superior court of the county has the authority to order the board of commissioners to levy assessments in the manner provided by law against property in the district in the amounts sufficient to retire outstanding debt.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact of the crisis so far on Chelan PHD 2, WA. We will continue to monitor the hospital's ability to manage liquidity and operations through the ongoing crisis and will update the rating and/or outlook if we see sustained deterioration in the district's finances.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the continued deterioration of district finances and ongoing net loss due to the coronavirus outbreak. While grants and loans have reduced the near-term risk, the hospital continues to see higher expense than revenue and is restricted from making substantial staffing changes if it wishes to receive loan forgiveness under the SBA's PPP program. Continued declines in liquidity and suppression of revenue-generating activity will quickly require the hospital to seek other forms of liquidity or make more drastic service cuts.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained stronger financial performance, demonstrated by strengthened liquidity and stronger operating margin

- Reduced future leverage due to major revisions of the hospital's new construction plans

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Further declines in liquidity driven by an inability to reduce expense to meet ongoing revenue

- Increased leverage for capital projects, especially if net revenue has not improved substantially and sustainably

- Additional debt issuance that depends on the operating levy or hospital revenue for support

LEGAL SECURITY

The GOULT bonds are secured by a separate and dedicated property tax pledge, not subject to limitation as to rate or amount.

The GOLT bonds are secured by the full faith, credit and resources of the district, subject to the constitutional and statutory limitations provided by law without a vote of the electors of the district.

PROFILE

Chelan County Public Hospital District 2, Washington operates as the Lake Chelan Community Hospital in the city of Chelan, Washington, which is a scenic resort community of approximately 4,000 residents at the edge of Lake Chelan in North Central Washington. The hospital district encompasses the City of Chelan and unincorporated portions of Chelan County, and serves an estimated population of 12,000 (as of 2018 state estimates).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019. An additional methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018.

