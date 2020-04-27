Moody's downgrades Chemours to Ba3, Outlook negative

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY AFFAIRS
CAREERS
ABOUT US
CONTACT US
HOME
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”).   References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.

Terms of One-Time Website Use

1.            Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.               

2.            You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities.  Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision.  No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.          

3.            To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.

4.            You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.     

5.            You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades Chemours to Ba3, Outlook negative

27 Apr 2020

New York, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's"), downgraded The Chemours Company's (Chemours) ratings, including the CFR to Ba3 from Ba2, the secured bank facilities to Ba1 from Baa3, and the senior unsecured rating to B1 from Ba3. The outlook on the ratings remains negative, reflecting the heightened and growing level of litigation risk stemming from actions filed by states, environmental regulators, water municipalities and private plaintiffs associated with perfluorochemicals (or PFAS), a family of chemicals used for decades to process a wide range of fluoropolymers. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains SGL-1.

"The downgrade reflects the growing PFAS case load, its impact on the potential ultimate liability, and other adverse developments associated with PFAS litigation" according to Joseph Princiotta, Senior Vice President at Moody's. " The downgrade also reflects profit pressures in flouroproducts and TiO2 and the resulting stress to metrics and cash flow this year," Princiotta added.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Chemours Company, (The)

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Ba1 (LGD2) from Baa3 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 (LGD5) from Ba3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Chemours Company, (The)

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The chemical sector in general, and the flouroproducts and TiO2 subsectors in particular have been affected by the shock, especially the auto OEM producers and certain industrial end markets given the sensitivity consumer demand and economic activity. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action, in part, reflects the impact on Chemours of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

While there have been no new PFAS settlements or court decisions that would allow better dimensioning or quantification of the potential liability, the case load continues to grow and negative developments and news flow continues on this topic; Moody's expects this trend to continue. At the time of our last rating action in July of last year, for instance, there were 4 states that had filed Natural Resource Damage (NRD) cases against DuPont ("DuPont de Nemours, Inc."), Chemours and other defendants; that case load today has increased by 2 states -- New York and Michigan -- to 6. Other cases representing multiple defendants had been filed by private, municipal and government plaintiffs in New Jersey, Georgia, Long Island and other jurisdictions.

Meanwhile, firefighting foam litigation continues to grow and law suits filed in other States have been rolled into the MDL in South Carolina federal court. Also, representatives of about 31,000 rural utilities filed suite last month to recover the costs to clean up PFAS in groundwater resulting from the use of firefighting foam products. DuPont and Chemours never manufactured these foam products, but they made a foam ingredient. The company reports that an AFFF case in Alaska was recently dismissed.

In addition, Chemours lawsuit against DuPont, seeking indemnification caps and return of the 2015 spin-related dividend, was recently dismissed in Delaware Chancery Court, sending the dispute back to arbitration, where Chemours is unlikely to fare as well as it possibly could have in litigation, in Moody's opinion. Chemours is appealing the decision, but Moody's believes the ultimate resolution will be a settlement between DuPont and Chemours, with Chemours likely baring the brunt of the PFAS costs over the next few years.

In addition, 2 of the 61 pending personal injury cases in the southern district of Ohio recently concluded, one in a hung jury and the other with a $50 million jury award, but the latter is subject to dismissal or appeal motions by DuPont. Six other personal injury cases are on the docket in Ohio this year, but Covid-19 has stalled trials and other legal matters.

Meanwhile, the EPA is moving forward with its PFAS Action Plan and in February 2020 announced its intent to designate PFOS and PFOA as hazardous substances, which would provide clean up authority and standards and set maximum contaminant levels, with the result likely to increase the number of cleanup sites, cleanup costs and the pace of clean-up to involved companies like Chemours and DuPont.

The downgrade also reflects weakness expected this year in the flouroproducts segment, which has become Chemour's largest segment in terms of EBITDA, stemming from weak auto OEM markets and from the ongoing pressure on Opteon auto refrigerant demand and prices due to persistent black market competition in these markets. The auto OEM markets were weak coming into the year, but the situation and outlook weakened further by closures of auto manufacturing plants and from the jump in unemployment and consumer uncertainty, all the result of Covid-19.

While the outlook for TiO2 remains better than most commodities in this environment, EBITDA levels are more likely to be flattish or down this year. TiO2 markets came into the year with favorable fundamentals and the potential for upside in volumes and prices. However, the current situation is one of uncertain demand in the near term, although demand into certain coatings and plastics markets has held up reasonably well thus far. Meanwhile TiO2 producers are pushing for price increases to attempt to offset cost pressures from higher ore prices; the success of these price hikes will be a big factor in the trendline for TiO2 EBITDA this year.

Chemours' credit profile reflects Chemours' position as a leading global producer in TiO2 pigments, where scale, technology and more flexibility allow for industry-leading margins, currently and over the cycle. Its profile also reflects leading market positions across much of the fluoroproducts branded franchise, which continues to have a favorable secular growth outlook from Opteon, notwithstanding the current black-market pressures. Chemours is a leader and one of only two major producers in the new HFO generation of low global warming refrigerant products.

Chemours' credit profile also reflects the modest stress in balance sheet leverage which is currently above 4x (on a gross adjusted basis) and expected to increase this year, and modest positive free cash flow, both of which have declined since 2018 due to softness in TiO2 markets outside the US and loss of market share, and from black market pressures offsetting secular growth in flouroproducts. The credit profile also reflects high gross debt levels of over $4.0 billion, roughly unchanged since the 2015 spin, and limited diversification as TiO2 and fluoroproducts account for nearly all of the company's EBITDA.

Other negative factors in the credit, aside from the litigation, include the historical cyclical nature of the TiO2 industry, which was recovering from an inventory cycle prior to the Covid-19 impact in demand, The company's Ti-Pure Value Stabilization initiatives, which target price visibility and volume assurance to customers who participate, is intended to smooth the effects of cycles, but its implementation led to market share losses last year.

ESG factors are material in the credit profile and a main driver of the rating action today. The downgrade and negative outlook reflect the substantial and growing litigation risk stemming from the growing number of actions filed by states, environmental regulators, water municipalities and private plaintiffs associated with perfluorochemicals (or PFAS), a family of chemicals used for decades to process a wide range fluoroproducts.

Lawsuits recently filed include Natural Resource Damage suits (NRDs), which allege environmental damage and seek to recover remediation costs, by attorney generals in New Jersey, Ohio, New Hampshire, New York, Michigan and Vermont; lawsuits filed by public water suppliers in North Carolina, private suits filed in New Jersey, New York, Long Island, Georgia and other jurisdictions, personal injury cases pending in Ohio, and a growing number of fire-fighting foam cases filed in a number of states and consolidated in the multi district litigation (MDL) in South Carolina federal court.

Chemours' SGL-1 rating indicates excellent liquidity and reflects the company's ability to meet 100% of its internal needs from cash and cash flow; On April 8, 2020, as a precautionary measure to address macroeconomic uncertainty driven by the coronavirus outbreak, the company drew down approximately $300 million of its $800 million revolver due April 2023. The revolver has a maximum secured Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.0x and a springing maturity inside the existing 2023 bonds. We expect the company to be in compliance with covenants over the next 12 months. The TLB does not have maintenance covenants. As an additional source of liquidity, Chemours entered into an $125 million accounts receivable securitization facility (with an option to increase to $200 million) in July 2019 and amended and restated this facility in March 2020. The facility had approximately $110 million borrowings as of December 31, 2019 but has since been repaid to zero.

Working capital typically consumes cash in the first half of the year, but is a significant source of cash in the second half and could be applied to TLB reduction, dividends and share repurchases. As of December 31, 2019, cash balances were $943 million.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects growing litigation risk and potential future costs associated with PFAS water contamination and other related costs. Given the longer tail nature of this risk and the costs that might result, it's possible that the negative outlook might extend beyond the usual 18 months observation period beginning with today's action.

Moody's would consider a downgrade if PFAS litigation begins to result in adverse trial outcomes and significant costs, if settlements with States, municipalities or other plaibntiffs result in expensive agreements, or if litigation emerges from a number of other government entities, municipalities or private parties. A downgrade would also be considered if cash balances and liquidity were to deteriorate, or if Debt/EBITDA were to exceed the 4.5x range, or if RCF/Debt falls to single digits, on a sustainable basis.

Moody's would not consider an upgrade until there is better clarity with respect to this litigation and all associated costs. If this risk were to dissipate, Moody's would consider an upgrade if gross adjusted Debt/EBITDA were sustained below 3.5x and RCF/Debt remained above 20%, both on a sustained basis.

Chemours Company (The), headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, is a leading global provider of performance chemicals through three reporting segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. Revenues for the last twelve months ended December 31, 2019, were roughly $5.5 Billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Joseph Princiotta
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Glenn B. Eckert
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

No Related Data.
© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH  CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND  OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES  ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR  PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

​​​​​​​​
Moodys.com