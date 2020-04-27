Moody's downgrades Chemours to Ba3, Outlook negative

New York, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's"), downgraded
The Chemours Company's (Chemours) ratings, including the CFR to
Ba3 from Ba2, the secured bank facilities to Ba1 from Baa3,
and the senior unsecured rating to B1 from Ba3. The outlook on
the ratings remains negative, reflecting the heightened and growing
level of litigation risk stemming from actions filed by states,
environmental regulators, water municipalities and private plaintiffs
associated with perfluorochemicals (or PFAS), a family of chemicals
used for decades to process a wide range of fluoropolymers. The
Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains SGL-1.
"The downgrade reflects the growing PFAS case load, its impact
on the potential ultimate liability, and other adverse developments
associated with PFAS litigation" according to Joseph Princiotta,
Senior Vice President at Moody's. " The downgrade also reflects
profit pressures in flouroproducts and TiO2 and the resulting stress to
metrics and cash flow this year," Princiotta added.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Chemours Company, (The)
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Ba3 from Ba2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Ba1 (LGD2) from Baa3 (LGD2)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to B1 (LGD5) from Ba3 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Chemours Company, (The)
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The chemical sector in
general, and the flouroproducts and TiO2 subsectors in particular
have been affected by the shock, especially the auto OEM producers
and certain industrial end markets given the sensitivity consumer demand
and economic activity. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a
social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's action, in part,
reflects the impact on Chemours of the breadth and severity of the shock,
and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
While there have been no new PFAS settlements or court decisions that
would allow better dimensioning or quantification of the potential liability,
the case load continues to grow and negative developments and news flow
continues on this topic; Moody's expects this trend to continue.
At the time of our last rating action in July of last year, for
instance, there were 4 states that had filed Natural Resource Damage
(NRD) cases against DuPont ("DuPont de Nemours, Inc."),
Chemours and other defendants; that case load today has increased
by 2 states -- New York and Michigan -- to 6.
Other cases representing multiple defendants had been filed by private,
municipal and government plaintiffs in New Jersey, Georgia,
Long Island and other jurisdictions.
Meanwhile, firefighting foam litigation continues to grow and law
suits filed in other States have been rolled into the MDL in South Carolina
federal court. Also, representatives of about 31,000
rural utilities filed suite last month to recover the costs to clean up
PFAS in groundwater resulting from the use of firefighting foam products.
DuPont and Chemours never manufactured these foam products, but
they made a foam ingredient. The company reports that an AFFF case
in Alaska was recently dismissed.
In addition, Chemours lawsuit against DuPont, seeking indemnification
caps and return of the 2015 spin-related dividend, was recently
dismissed in Delaware Chancery Court, sending the dispute back to
arbitration, where Chemours is unlikely to fare as well as it possibly
could have in litigation, in Moody's opinion. Chemours is
appealing the decision, but Moody's believes the ultimate
resolution will be a settlement between DuPont and Chemours, with
Chemours likely baring the brunt of the PFAS costs over the next few years.
In addition, 2 of the 61 pending personal injury cases in the southern
district of Ohio recently concluded, one in a hung jury and the
other with a $50 million jury award, but the latter is subject
to dismissal or appeal motions by DuPont. Six other personal injury
cases are on the docket in Ohio this year, but Covid-19 has
stalled trials and other legal matters.
Meanwhile, the EPA is moving forward with its PFAS Action Plan and
in February 2020 announced its intent to designate PFOS and PFOA as hazardous
substances, which would provide clean up authority and standards
and set maximum contaminant levels, with the result likely to increase
the number of cleanup sites, cleanup costs and the pace of clean-up
to involved companies like Chemours and DuPont.
The downgrade also reflects weakness expected this year in the flouroproducts
segment, which has become Chemour's largest segment in terms of
EBITDA, stemming from weak auto OEM markets and from the ongoing
pressure on Opteon auto refrigerant demand and prices due to persistent
black market competition in these markets. The auto OEM markets
were weak coming into the year, but the situation and outlook weakened
further by closures of auto manufacturing plants and from the jump in
unemployment and consumer uncertainty, all the result of Covid-19.
While the outlook for TiO2 remains better than most commodities in this
environment, EBITDA levels are more likely to be flattish or down
this year. TiO2 markets came into the year with favorable fundamentals
and the potential for upside in volumes and prices. However,
the current situation is one of uncertain demand in the near term,
although demand into certain coatings and plastics markets has held up
reasonably well thus far. Meanwhile TiO2 producers are pushing
for price increases to attempt to offset cost pressures from higher ore
prices; the success of these price hikes will be a big factor in
the trendline for TiO2 EBITDA this year.
Chemours' credit profile reflects Chemours' position as a leading
global producer in TiO2 pigments, where scale, technology
and more flexibility allow for industry-leading margins,
currently and over the cycle. Its profile also reflects leading
market positions across much of the fluoroproducts branded franchise,
which continues to have a favorable secular growth outlook from Opteon,
notwithstanding the current black-market pressures. Chemours
is a leader and one of only two major producers in the new HFO generation
of low global warming refrigerant products.
Chemours' credit profile also reflects the modest stress in balance
sheet leverage which is currently above 4x (on a gross adjusted basis)
and expected to increase this year, and modest positive free cash
flow, both of which have declined since 2018 due to softness in
TiO2 markets outside the US and loss of market share, and from black
market pressures offsetting secular growth in flouroproducts. The
credit profile also reflects high gross debt levels of over $4.0
billion, roughly unchanged since the 2015 spin, and limited
diversification as TiO2 and fluoroproducts account for nearly all of the
company's EBITDA.
Other negative factors in the credit, aside from the litigation,
include the historical cyclical nature of the TiO2 industry, which
was recovering from an inventory cycle prior to the Covid-19 impact
in demand, The company's Ti-Pure Value Stabilization initiatives,
which target price visibility and volume assurance to customers who participate,
is intended to smooth the effects of cycles, but its implementation
led to market share losses last year.
ESG factors are material in the credit profile and a main driver of the
rating action today. The downgrade and negative outlook reflect
the substantial and growing litigation risk stemming from the growing
number of actions filed by states, environmental regulators,
water municipalities and private plaintiffs associated with perfluorochemicals
(or PFAS), a family of chemicals used for decades to process a wide
range fluoroproducts.
Lawsuits recently filed include Natural Resource Damage suits (NRDs),
which allege environmental damage and seek to recover remediation costs,
by attorney generals in New Jersey, Ohio, New Hampshire,
New York, Michigan and Vermont; lawsuits filed by public water
suppliers in North Carolina, private suits filed in New Jersey,
New York, Long Island, Georgia and other jurisdictions,
personal injury cases pending in Ohio, and a growing number of fire-fighting
foam cases filed in a number of states and consolidated in the multi district
litigation (MDL) in South Carolina federal court.
Chemours' SGL-1 rating indicates excellent liquidity and reflects
the company's ability to meet 100% of its internal needs from cash
and cash flow; On April 8, 2020, as a precautionary measure
to address macroeconomic uncertainty driven by the coronavirus outbreak,
the company drew down approximately $300 million of its $800
million revolver due April 2023. The revolver has a maximum secured
Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.0x and a springing maturity inside the
existing 2023 bonds. We expect the company to be in compliance
with covenants over the next 12 months. The TLB does not have maintenance
covenants. As an additional source of liquidity, Chemours
entered into an $125 million accounts receivable securitization
facility (with an option to increase to $200 million) in July 2019
and amended and restated this facility in March 2020. The facility
had approximately $110 million borrowings as of December 31,
2019 but has since been repaid to zero.
Working capital typically consumes cash in the first half of the year,
but is a significant source of cash in the second half and could be applied
to TLB reduction, dividends and share repurchases. As of
December 31, 2019, cash balances were $943 million.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The negative outlook reflects growing litigation risk and potential future
costs associated with PFAS water contamination and other related costs.
Given the longer tail nature of this risk and the costs that might result,
it's possible that the negative outlook might extend beyond the usual
18 months observation period beginning with today's action.
Moody's would consider a downgrade if PFAS litigation begins to result
in adverse trial outcomes and significant costs, if settlements
with States, municipalities or other plaibntiffs result in expensive
agreements, or if litigation emerges from a number of other government
entities, municipalities or private parties. A downgrade
would also be considered if cash balances and liquidity were to deteriorate,
or if Debt/EBITDA were to exceed the 4.5x range, or if RCF/Debt
falls to single digits, on a sustainable basis.
Moody's would not consider an upgrade until there is better clarity with
respect to this litigation and all associated costs. If this risk
were to dissipate, Moody's would consider an upgrade if gross adjusted
Debt/EBITDA were sustained below 3.5x and RCF/Debt remained above
20%, both on a sustained basis.
Chemours Company (The), headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware,
is a leading global provider of performance chemicals through three reporting
segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical
Solutions. Revenues for the last twelve months ended December 31,
2019, were roughly $5.5 Billion.
