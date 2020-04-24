Moody's downgrades Chesapeake's senior unsecured notes to C

New York, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Chesapeake Energy Corporation's (Chesapeake) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ca from Caa1, its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ca-PD from Caa1-PD, its first lien, "last out" term loan rating to Caa1 from B3, its second lien notes rating to Ca from Caa2, and its senior unsecured notes ratings to C from Caa3. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating was downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-3. The outlook was revised to negative from stable.

The downgrade reflects Chesapeake's eroding liquidity, the prospect of significant production declines due to substantially reduced capital investment, a depressed commodity price environment, very limited access to capital, and the high likelihood of a restructuring in the near term.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Chesapeake Energy Corporation

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ca-PD from Caa1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-3

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ca from Caa1

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Downgraded to (P)C from (P)Caa3

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD2) from B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Notes, Downgraded to Ca (LGD4) from Caa2 (LGD4)

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded to C (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Chesapeake Energy Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Chesapeake's Ca Corporate Family Rating (CFR) reflects its untenable capital structure, heavy fixed charge burden, weak asset coverage, the company's expected production decline resulting from a materially reduced capital budget in 2020 and a severe and unprecedented collapse in oil prices brought on by simultaneous supply and demand shocks that further hinders the company's ability to repair its balance sheet. Chesapeake's large exposure to ongoing weakness in natural gas prices is an added weight on its profile. Although the company has a strong commodity hedge program in place for 2020 at prices well above Moody's assumed levels, very low prices are likely to extend into 2021, when Chesapeake's hedge position weakens considerably. Chesapeake's high absolute level of debt, the large proportion of secured debt, its small market capitalization, and the deeply distressed trading levels of its debt all point to a restructuring in the near term.

The company benefits from its large positions in several major North American basins, providing operating scale efficiencies, oil and gas investment optionality, and the potential in a normalized commodity price environment for asset sales to fund debt reduction.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The E&P sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to demand and oil prices. More specifically, the weaknesses in Chesapeake's credit profile have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Chesapeake remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread and oil and gas prices remaining weak. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Chesapeake of the breadth and severity of the oil demand and supply shocks, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Chesapeake's senior notes are rated C, one notch beneath the company's Ca CFR, reflecting limited prospects for recovery and the notes' unsecured position in the company's capital structure relative to the $3 billion revolver and $3.83 billion of other secured debt, which have senior claims to the assets. The senior notes are guaranteed by the company's operating subsidiaries on a senior unsecured basis. The second lien notes are rated Ca and the senior secured term loan is rated Caa1, reflecting their respective priority positions in the capital structure. The senior secured revolver has the senior most claim to Chesapeake's assets.

Moody's views Chesapeake's liquidity as weak, reflected by its SGL-4 rating. The company had about $1.1 billion available under its $3 billion revolving credit facility as of December 31, 2019, however availability is likely to have fallen since and Moody's expects the upcoming borrowing base redetermination to further reduce Chesapeake's borrowing capacity. Moody's projects the effect of very low commodity prices on unhedged volumes will lead to a breach of the total leverage covenant (debt/EBITDAX not to exceed 4.5x) under the revolver by the fourth quarter of this year. Leverage will worsen considerably in 2021 when Chesapeake's hedge position substantially weakens. Debt maturities of about $400 million through mid-2021 represent an additional burden on the company's liquidity, likely to be funded by drawing under the revolver.

The negative outlook reflects the possibility that a very low commodity price environment could further erode Chesapeake's debt coverage metrics and liquidity, leading to a restructuring.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if asset values weaken further and Moody's assessment of expected recovery worsens. Although unlikely in the near term, an upgrade would be considered if Chesapeake satisfactorily bolsters liquidity, resolves potential covenant issues, and reverses recent production declines in a much more supportive commodity price environment.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Oklahoma City, OK-based Chesapeake Energy Corporation is a large independent exploration and production (E&P) company operating in several onshore US basins. The company's daily production averaged 465 mboe/d in the quarter ended December 31, of which 70% was natural gas.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

John Thieroff

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Steven Wood

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

