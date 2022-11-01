Moody's downgrades China Dili Group's CFR to Caa2, changes outlook to negative

Hong Kong, November 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded China Dili Group's corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa2 from B3 and changed outlook to negative from stable.

"The downgrade reflects the potential significant worsening in the company's operations and financial profile stemming from risks associated with ongoing litigation. The potential outcome could also harm the company's reputation and raises questions around its governance practices," says Shawn Xiong, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

The company has received civil rulings from courts in the People's Republic of China that ordered the freezing of certain assets and deposits of relevant subsidiaries included in the litigation. The affected relevant subsidiaries contributed a significant share of revenues to China Dili Group and represent a significant portion of the company's total assets; thus, any significant adverse outcome can be substantially detrimental to the company's credit profile.

According to the company's announcement on 28 October 2022[1], the relevant subsidiaries were not part of the company at the time of providing the debt guarantees and the existence of the guarantees were not revealed in the acquisition process of the relevant subsidiaries in 2020. Moody's notes that China Dili has launched an independent investigation into the potential implications of the litigation claims and other possible guarantees on the company as well as the adequacy of its internal control system.

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty around the outcome of the ongoing litigation and the risks that other possible guarantee arrangements may have been provided by members of the company to secure other debts of third parties that might have exposed the company to an amount substantially higher than the claimed amount in the current litigation. It also reflects uncertainty around the company's ongoing access to funding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

China Dili Group's Caa2 CFR reflects the risks posed by this litigation to the company's credit profile with elevated business and governance risks.

The rating is constrained by the company's small operating scale; rise in direct sales of agricultural products, which will lower margins and increase working capital requirements; and its track record of related-party transactions.

On 28 October 2022, China Dili Group made an announcement on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong regarding two litigation claims in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") brought by a bank (the "creditor bank") in the PRC in respect of two onshore bank loans that had overdue repayments. The two onshore bank loans were borrowed and guaranteed by third party companies, a controlling shareholder of China Dili Group, Mr. Dai Yongge and companies controlled by him and in addition, five subsidiaries of China Dili Group.

These five subsidiaries are Harbin Hada Agricultural Produce and Side Products Joint Stock Co., Ltd, Mudanjiang Muda Agricultural Produce and Side Products Co., Ltd, Shenyang Dili Agricultural Produce and Side Products Co., Ltd, Shenyang Jindongmao Property Co., Ltd and Qiqihar Hada Agricultural Produce and Side Products Co., Ltd (the "Relevant Subsidiaries"). The Relevant Subsidiaries were alleged to have provided guarantees to the creditor bank for the Relevant Bank Loans, together with Mr. Dai and the Relevant Third Parties. The total amount claimed by the creditor bank was approximately RMB1,150 million.

At the request of China Dili, trading in all securities of the company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong has been suspended pending the ongoing investigation and will remain suspended until further notice.

Potential operational and financial disruptions to the five subsidiaries as a result of the ongoing litigation can significantly worsen China Dili's overall operational and financial profiles. Moody's estimates total revenues from these five subsidiaries formed significant shares of around 42% and 47% of China Dili's high-margin commission and lease income for the first half (H1) 2022 and full-year 2021 respectively.

China Dili's adequate liquidity as of 30 June 2022 and ongoing access to funding could substantially deteriorate due to the potential claims. The company had a cash balance of RMB1.08 billion and total reported interest-bearing debt of around RMB1.8 billion including short-term debt of around RMB460 million as of 30 June 2022.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

China Dili's ESG credit impact score is very highly negative (CIS-5). This assessment reflects its very highly negative exposure to governance, and neutral-to-low social and environmental risks.

The governance risk score for China Dili is G-5 (very highly negative), reflecting significant concerns around the adequacy of its internal control system. It also reflects its concentrated ownership by Mr. Dai Yongge and his family, and its substantial connected-party transactions. Moreover, the company has had a modest operating track record in terms of operating agriculture wholesale markets and has started to ramp up its nascent business of direct sales of agricultural products in 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty around the outcome of the ongoing litigation and the risks that other possible guarantee arrangements may have been provided by members of the company to secure other debts of third parties that might have exposed the company to an amount substantially higher than the claimed amount in the current litigation. It also reflects uncertainty around the company's ongoing access to funding.

Positive rating momentum could emerge if (1) the outcome of the ongoing litigation becomes certain and does not result in significant negative impact on the operational and financial profiles of the company and (2) China Dili maintains funding access and an adequate liquidity position.

Moody's could downgrade China Dili's rating if (1) it fails to serve its payment obligations or (2) the company's recovery prospects for creditors deteriorate further.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

China Dili Group, following the disposal of its commercial property business in July 2016, is focused on its agriculture wholesale market business.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] China Dili's public announcement made on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 28-October-2022.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Shawn Xiong

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Clement Cheuk Yiu Wong

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

