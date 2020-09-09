Moody's downgrades China Everbright Limited's issuer ratings to Baa3/P-3; outlook stable

Hong Kong, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
downgraded China Everbright Limited's (CEL) long-term and
short-term foreign and local currency issuer ratings to Baa3/P-3
from Baa2/P-2. The outlook has been changed to stable from
ratings under review.
The rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 21 April
2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade reflects a lowering of CEL's standalone assessment
to Ba3 from Ba2. This is driven by CEL's elevated leverage
which continues to be high despite recent debt reduction. Additionally,
the fluid financial market conditions and slowdown in economic growth
following the coronavirus outbreak will continue to pose uncertainties
to CEL's profitability and deleveraging timeline.
CEL's Baa3/P-3 issuer ratings continue to incorporate three
notches of uplift, reflecting Moody's assumption that CEL
would receive a very high level of affiliate and indirect government support
via China Everbright Group ("the group") and the group's
largest subsidiary China Everbright Bank Company Limited (China Everbright
Bank, Baa2 stable, baseline credit assessment: ba2)
in times of need.
CEL's leverage as measured by debt-to-adjusted EBITDA
has continued to rise in recent years, driven by increased borrowings
to support the growth of its principal investment and fund management
businesses. The increase was further accelerated by the consolidation
of Ying Li International Real Estate Ltd. (Ying Li) in 2019.
CEL has started deleveraging and modestly reduced its outstanding debt
since June 2020, but the progress to date has been limited and high
uncertainties remain for the company to exit investments to pay down its
debt given the slowdown of economic growth and volatile market conditions
following coronavirus. The continued high leverage level is not
commensurate with that of similarly rated peers on a standalone basis.
CEL's pre-income tax margin has narrowed, despite from
a very high level, in the past years. While the company's
strategic shift to focus more on fund management rather than principal
investments will support the revenue stability, pre-income
tax margin may not recover to the very high levels seen in the years leading
to 2018 amid a more challenging investment environment.
The Ba3 standalone assessment also incorporates CEL's growing franchise
in the cross-border alternative asset management business,
its strong fund raising ability that supports the assets under management
(AUM) resilience, and a track record of good profitability.
However, the company has geographic and product concentration.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that CEL's
leverage will not rise further materially and it will maintain its AUM
resilience and good, despite weakening, profitability.
The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that CEL will
receive a very high level of indirect government support via China Everbright
Group and it will remain strategically important to the group as the group
continues to develop its overseas and international business.
As of the end-June 2020, CEL maintains a stable liquidity
pool with HKD8.7 billion of cash, along with HKD45.4
billion of investments of which around 27% are level 1 assets that
can be readily converted to cash. The company also has HKD8.22
billion of undrawn bank facilities as of end-June 2020.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
What could change the rating -- up
China Everbright Limited's issuer ratings could be upgraded if the
standalone assessment improves. Its standalone assessment could
be raised if the company (1) reduces its leverage materially and maintains
the ratio of debt-to-Moody's adjusted EBITDA below
7.5x, (2) maintains its AUM resilience and at the same time
improves its geographic and product diversification, and (3) recovers
its pre-tax income margin from the weakened level in 1H20 and maintains
its good track record of profitability including pre-tax income
margin and stability of revenue growth.
What could change the rating -- down
China Everbright Limited's issuer ratings could be downgraded if
Moody's lowers the assumptions on the level of support from the
group or the ratings of China Everbright Bank are downgraded.
China Everbright Limited's issuer ratings could also be downgraded
if the standalone assessment deteriorates materially. Its standalone
assessment could be lowered if (1) the company's scale and franchise
erodes in China's alternative asset management sector, resulting
in significantly weaker AUM resilience, (2) profitability deteriorates,
which could be a result of lower revenue, investment losses and/or
higher volatility in investment performance with pre-tax income
margin narrows to below 15%, or (3) debt-to-Moody's
adjusted EBITDA sustains above 9.0x.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Asset Managers Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186105.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Hong Kong, China Everbright Limited reported assets
of HKD85.4 billion as of the end-June 2020.
