Moody's downgrades China Everbright Limited's issuer ratings to Baa3/P-3; outlook stable

Hong Kong, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded China Everbright Limited's (CEL) long-term and short-term foreign and local currency issuer ratings to Baa3/P-3 from Baa2/P-2. The outlook has been changed to stable from ratings under review.

The rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 21 April 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade reflects a lowering of CEL's standalone assessment to Ba3 from Ba2. This is driven by CEL's elevated leverage which continues to be high despite recent debt reduction. Additionally, the fluid financial market conditions and slowdown in economic growth following the coronavirus outbreak will continue to pose uncertainties to CEL's profitability and deleveraging timeline.

CEL's Baa3/P-3 issuer ratings continue to incorporate three notches of uplift, reflecting Moody's assumption that CEL would receive a very high level of affiliate and indirect government support via China Everbright Group ("the group") and the group's largest subsidiary China Everbright Bank Company Limited (China Everbright Bank, Baa2 stable, baseline credit assessment: ba2) in times of need.

CEL's leverage as measured by debt-to-adjusted EBITDA has continued to rise in recent years, driven by increased borrowings to support the growth of its principal investment and fund management businesses. The increase was further accelerated by the consolidation of Ying Li International Real Estate Ltd. (Ying Li) in 2019. CEL has started deleveraging and modestly reduced its outstanding debt since June 2020, but the progress to date has been limited and high uncertainties remain for the company to exit investments to pay down its debt given the slowdown of economic growth and volatile market conditions following coronavirus. The continued high leverage level is not commensurate with that of similarly rated peers on a standalone basis.

CEL's pre-income tax margin has narrowed, despite from a very high level, in the past years. While the company's strategic shift to focus more on fund management rather than principal investments will support the revenue stability, pre-income tax margin may not recover to the very high levels seen in the years leading to 2018 amid a more challenging investment environment.

The Ba3 standalone assessment also incorporates CEL's growing franchise in the cross-border alternative asset management business, its strong fund raising ability that supports the assets under management (AUM) resilience, and a track record of good profitability. However, the company has geographic and product concentration.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that CEL's leverage will not rise further materially and it will maintain its AUM resilience and good, despite weakening, profitability. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that CEL will receive a very high level of indirect government support via China Everbright Group and it will remain strategically important to the group as the group continues to develop its overseas and international business.

As of the end-June 2020, CEL maintains a stable liquidity pool with HKD8.7 billion of cash, along with HKD45.4 billion of investments of which around 27% are level 1 assets that can be readily converted to cash. The company also has HKD8.22 billion of undrawn bank facilities as of end-June 2020.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

What could change the rating -- up

China Everbright Limited's issuer ratings could be upgraded if the standalone assessment improves. Its standalone assessment could be raised if the company (1) reduces its leverage materially and maintains the ratio of debt-to-Moody's adjusted EBITDA below 7.5x, (2) maintains its AUM resilience and at the same time improves its geographic and product diversification, and (3) recovers its pre-tax income margin from the weakened level in 1H20 and maintains its good track record of profitability including pre-tax income margin and stability of revenue growth.

What could change the rating -- down

China Everbright Limited's issuer ratings could be downgraded if Moody's lowers the assumptions on the level of support from the group or the ratings of China Everbright Bank are downgraded.

China Everbright Limited's issuer ratings could also be downgraded if the standalone assessment deteriorates materially. Its standalone assessment could be lowered if (1) the company's scale and franchise erodes in China's alternative asset management sector, resulting in significantly weaker AUM resilience, (2) profitability deteriorates, which could be a result of lower revenue, investment losses and/or higher volatility in investment performance with pre-tax income margin narrows to below 15%, or (3) debt-to-Moody's adjusted EBITDA sustains above 9.0x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Asset Managers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186105. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, China Everbright Limited reported assets of HKD85.4 billion as of the end-June 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

