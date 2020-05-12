Moody's downgrades China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings to B3; outlook remains negative

Hong Kong, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Ltd.'s corporate family rating (CFR) and senior unsecured debt ratings to B3 from B2.

The outlook on the ratings remains negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The downgrade reflects ZhengTong's weaker-than-expected 2019 operating performance and reduced financial flexibility," says Roy Zhang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

ZhengTong's new car sales declined 8.3% in 2019, despite its favorable exposure to China's luxury auto market. Most luxury brands have recorded positive sales growth in 2019 in China, hence ZhengTong's relatively weaker performance has raised Moody's concern over the deterioration of its operations, market position and financial flexibility.

As of 2019, ZhengTong operates 135 dealership stores in China, down from 140 at end of 2018. Its revenue and adjusted EBITDA fell 6.2% and about 20% respectively in 2019.

At the same time, its reported cash to short term debt ratio fell to 8.6% at end of 2019 from 19.1% at the end 2018.

"The negative outlook continues to reflect the uncertainty associated with a challenging operating environment in China this year," adds Zhang.

Moody's expects ZhengTong's sales and revenue to further decline in 2020, considering the coronavirus outbreak and weakened demand outlook. China auto sales dropped 42% in the first quarter of 2020, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. ZhengTong has 20 stores in Hubei province, which has been heavily affected by the coronavirus. These stores accounted for 14.2% of its total stores in China at the end of June 2019.

ZhengTong's leverage, as measured by adjusted total debt to EBITDA, increased to about 6.6x in 2019 from 5.9x in 2018. Moody's expects the company's leverage to stay above 7.0x in the next 12-18 months.

The impact is partially mitigated by ZhengTong's resilient after-sales services business, which generates recurring revenue with high margins. This segment generated gross profits of RMB2.1 billion in 2019, up 6.7% year over year and accounting for roughly 47% of total gross profits for the same period.

ZhengTong's B3 corporate family rating continues to reflect the company's sizable operations in China's fast-growing luxury car dealership market, its large network, wide geographic coverage, the diversity of its brand offering and the high contribution of its after-sales business. However, the rating is constrained by its high funding needs and weak liquidity.

ZhengTong's liquidity is weak. ZhengTong generally relies heavily on short-term financing, but has so far been able to rollover this short-term debt. At the end of 2019, the company had reported unrestricted cash of RMB1.5 billion and restricted cash of RMB2.1billion, with RMB17.5 billion of reported debt due in the next 12 months.

Moody's expects that the company will be able to continue rolling over its debt, given its profitable operations, strong market position and inventory of branded cars. The company also has a track record of accessing diversified funding channels, including bank loans, commercial paper, syndicated loans, auto OEM financing and funding through the interbank market.

ZhengTong's issuance of a USD173 million bond in the first quarter of 2020 has also improved its maturity profile.

In addition, its strategic relationships with automakers and highly liquid working capital provide strong buffers against its liquidity needs. Moreover, it can access public equity funding via ZhengTong and its subsidiary, Shanghai Dongzheng Automotive Finance Co., Ltd's (SDAFC), listings in Hong Kong if needed.

The senior unsecured bond rating on the proposed USD notes is unaffected by subordination to claims at the operating company level, because such claims are not material, based on Moody's expectation that the majority of the claims will remain at the holding company level.

The rating also takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

In terms of governance risk, the company's ownership is concentrated in its key shareholder, who held a 56.4% stake at 30 June 2019. In addition, only a minority of its board comprises of independent directors. These concerns are partly mitigated by the company's listed status.

In terms of financial policy, the company relies on debt-funded growth, which is partially mitigated by its improving non-debt funding channel through SDAFC's listing.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could change the outlook to stable if ZhengTong (1) exhibits stable operations, (2) strengthens its liquidity profile, and (3) sustains its debt leverage below 7.5x on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if ZhengTong's (1) business profile weakens materially, (2) liquidity position or funding access deteriorates, or (4) interest coverage — as measured by EBITDA/interest — falls below 2.0x or leverage rises above 7.5x, on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Retail-Industry--PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Incorporated in 1999, China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Ltd. is one of the leading players in the luxury car dealership market in China. Headquartered in Beijing, its operation encompassed 135 dealership stores in 41 cities across 17 provinces at the end of 2019. The company mainly focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. ZhengTong's shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in December 2010. Mr. Wang and his family owned 56.4% of the company at the end of June 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Roy Zhang

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Clement Cheuk Yiu Wong

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

