Moody's downgrades Cinda HK's issuer ratings to Baa1; outlook stable

Hong Kong, May 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded China Cinda (HK) Holdings Company Limited (Cinda HK)'s local currency and foreign currency issuer ratings to Baa1 from A3. Moody's has also downgraded Cinda HK's notional Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to ba2 from ba1.

At the same time, Moody's has downgraded the backed debt ratings and medium-term note (MTN) program ratings of Cinda HK's financing vehicles.

The outlook on all entities and ratings is changed to stable from negative.

The rating action follows the company's reported substantial net loss in 2021, compared to a net profit in 2020, mainly because of fair value losses in financial investments as well as impairment losses in loans and advances to customers.

The downgrade reflects the weaknesses in the company's standalone credit profile as reflected by its deteriorating profitability, increasing risks arising from the company's sizable real estate exposure in its non-bank business, and worsening capital adequacy. The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Cinda HK will continue to benefit from the very high level of government support from the Chinese government (A1 stable) via its parent company, China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. (Cinda AMC, A3 stable).

A list of all affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Cinda HK's significant provisions for distressed assets and investments have reduced the company's profitability over the past few years. Moody's expects the recent deterioration in the real estate sector and volatility in capital markets will continue to put negative pressure on the company's profitability. Cinda HK's non-bank financial services business, which mainly comprises the restructuring, management, and liquidation of onshore and offshore distressed assets, and of distressed entities via equity and debt investments, has a sizeable exposure to the real estate sector.

Moreover, because of the goodwill generated from the acquisition of Nanyang Commercial Bank, Ltd. (NYCB, A3 stable, BCA baa2), Cinda HK's tangible common equity (TCE)/ risk-weighted assets (RWAs) has already been at a very weak level. In addition, the significant net loss in 2021 further weakened Cinda HK's capital adequacy to face potential risks driven by its risky non-bank financial services business and investments but the parent does not have any plans to replenish the capital of Cinda HK at this moment.

Cinda HK will likely maintain good liquidity, driven by very strong liquidity support from Cinda AMC. It also has significant credit facilities from multiple financial institutions as well as an offshore funding arrangement from Cinda AMC which support its liquidity and reduce its refinancing risk. In additional, Cinda HK's consolidated credit profile will continue benefit from NYCB's robust standalone credit profile, including adequate capitalization, sound asset quality, solid liquidity profile and stable profitability.

Moody's expects that Cinda HK's overall credit profile will continue to be supported by the very high level of indirect support from the Chinese government, because of (1) Cinda HK's strategic importance to and highly integrated operation with Cinda AMC's core distressed asset management business and (2) Cinda AMC's systemic importance in China's financial system.

Cinda AMC's policy and regulatory desire to focus on its core business will support Cinda HK's role as Cinda AMC's offshore platform for the distressed asset management business, financial holding and fundraising activities. Cinda HK will continue to work with Cinda AMC on cross-border distressed asset management transactions and raise funds to support the group's onshore distressed asset management business. A failure by Cinda AMC to support Cinda HK, in times of need, would raise significant business, operational and reputational risks for Cinda AMC.

Moody's considers governance, which is part of our environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, a key driver of today's rating action. Moody's believes that Cinda HK's high exposure to real estate sector and weak capital base are weaknesses in its financial strategy and risk management which have exerted negative impacts on the company's profitability and capital adequacy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Cinda HK's issuer ratings if Cinda AMC's issuer ratings are upgraded. In addition, a provision of a direct guarantee from Cinda AMC could trigger an upgrade of Cinda HK's issuer and debt ratings.

Cinda HK's ratings could be upgraded if the company 1) significantly strengthens its consolidated TCE/RWAs to above 6%; 2) increases its net income/tangible assets to above 0.5%; and 3) reduces its exposure to risky investments and real estate sector.

Moody's could downgrade Cinda HK's ratings if 1) Cinda AMC's ratings are downgraded; 2) there were signs of weakening liquidity and capital support from the parent, declining importance of Cinda HK to Cinda AMC's core business, a significant shareholding reduction by the parent, or weakening government support to Cinda AMC or Cinda HK; or 3) Cinda HK's notional BCA is downgraded.

Cinda HK's notional BCA could be downgraded if the company's asset quality deteriorates significantly or its TCE further weakens because of sequential losses. A significant weakening in NYCB's credit profile could also lead to a downgrade in Cinda HK's notional BCA.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

China Cinda (HK) Holdings Company Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong SAR, China. It reported total assets of HKD663 billion as of the end of December 2021.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

Issuer: China Cinda (HK) Holdings Company Limited

.... Long-term Issuer Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Downgraded to Baa1 from A3, Outlook changed to Stable From Negative

....Short-term Issuer Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed at P-2

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

Issuer: China Cinda (2020) I Management Limited

....Backed Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign and Local Currency), Downgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)A3

....Backed Other Short-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed at (P)P-2

....Backed Long-term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Downgraded to Baa1 from A3

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

Issuer: China Cinda Finance (2014) Limited

....Backed Long-term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Downgraded to Baa1 from A3

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

Issuer: China Cinda Finance (2015) I Limited

....Backed Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Downgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)A3

....Backed Other Short-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed at (P)P-2

....Backed Long-term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Downgraded to Baa1 from A3

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

Issuer: China Cinda Finance (2017) I Limited

....Backed Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Downgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)A3

....Backed Other Short-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed at (P)P-2

....Backed Long-term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Downgraded to Baa1 from A3

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Sean Hung, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Sophia Lee, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Yat Man Sally Yim, CFA

MD - Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

