Moody's downgrades Cinemark's CFR to B2 and rates new sr. secured notes Ba2; outlook negative

Approximately $1.9 billion of existed rated debt impacted and $250 million of new debt rated
New York, April 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded
Cinemark USA, Inc.'s ("Cinemark USA") Corporate
Family Rating (CFR) to B2 from B1 and the Probability of Default Rating
(PDR) to B2-PD from B1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's
downgraded Cinemark USA's bank credit facilities to Ba2 from Ba1
(consisting of a $100 million revolving credit facility (RCF) and
$646.3 million outstanding senior secured term loan) and
$1.16 billion of senior unsecured notes to B3 from B2.
Moody's also assigned a Ba2 rating to the proposed $250 million
senior secured notes offering as disclosed in the company's 8K filing
dated 13 April 2020 [1]. The outlook remains negative.
The full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cinemark Holdings, Inc.
("Cinemark" or the "company"), Cinemark
USA's ratings derive support from its parent. Net proceeds
from the new secured notes will be used to enhance Cinemark's current
liquidity and for general corporate purposes. The notes are expected
to have a first lien security interest on certain of the company's
leasehold interests in real property, according to company's
the 8K filing dated 13 April 2020 [1].
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade reflects Cinemark's higher than expected financial
leverage in 2020 resulting from today's new secured notes offering.
Additionally, based on Moody's projections, the increased
interest expense from the incremental debt will likely result in negative
free cash flow generation this year compared to modestly positive free
cash flow that Moody's previously expected. The rating reflects
governance risks, specifically the likelihood that leverage will
remain elevated above the mid-3x range over the next two years
given the cinema industry's current operational challenges as well
as the potential for further debt entering the capital structure to enhance
liquidity.
While Cinemark will enhance internal liquidity during this period of uncertainty
resulting from the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic,
Moody's projects that pro forma financial leverage in 2020 will
now increase to 5.6x total adjusted debt to EBITDA compared to
5.2x previously. This is about two turns higher than company's
leverage of 3.4x at 31 December 2019. The sharp increase
is also due to Cinemark's recent $98.8 million draw
under its revolver, which boosted cash levels but also exhausted
its external liquidity sources. According to the company's
8K filing dated 13 April 2020 [1], estimated cash levels at
31 March 2020 were $479.4 million, which includes
cash from the revolver draw and cash outlays during Q1 2020 for working
capital needs, capital expenditures and the Q4 2019 dividend payment.
Incorporating the net proceeds from the notes offering, Moody's
estimates pro forma cash balances at the end of March were around $724.4
million. Pro forma liquidity sources combined with meaningful cost
cutting measures that Moody's expects Cinemark to undertake should
enable the company to absorb negative operating cash flows through the
first half of 2020 and potentially into Q3 2020.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation for lower revenue
and EBITDA this year coupled with potentially weaker liquidity as a result
of temporary closures of Cinemark's theatre circuit in the US (345
theatres) and Latin America (209 theatres) based on the company's
2019 10K filing [2]. On 17 March, Cinemark announced
it will close all of its US theatres to adhere to the federal government's
recommendation that public gatherings should be restricted to ten or fewer
individuals and engage in social distancing and as stay-at-home
practices due to the widespread coronavirus pandemic (a.k.a.,
COVID-19) [3]. Similar mandates have been enacted by
national and local governments across Latin America [4][5][6],
which have led to theatre closures in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia
and other regions where Cinemark operates. Moody's expects
the closures to last up to three months, similar to other movie
exhibitors, which will result in lower EBITDA. As such,
Moody's expects leverage to rise to around 5.6x (Moody's
adjusted) and free cash flow to be negative this year. However,
as the virus threat is neutralized, theatres reopen and EBITDA expands
with moviegoers gradually returning to the cinema for what is expected
to be a relatively strong movie slate next year, Moody's projects
leverage will decline to the 4x area and free cash flow generation will
revert to positive in 2021.
The negative outlook also reflects the numerous uncertainties related
to the social considerations and economic impact from COVID-19
on Cinemark's cash flows and liquidity if the virus continues to spread
forcing Cinemark to keep its theatres closed beyond June and government
financial aid programs for the theatre industry are delayed. Under
this scenario, the ratings could be downgraded if Moody's
expects that Cinemark will exhaust its existing liquidity sources,
the company is unable to access additional lines of credit and/or the
headroom under its springing financial covenant decreases due to revolver
usage and increased secured debt combined with higher-than-expected
EBITDA shortfalls.
As this global coronavirus crisis unfolds, Cinemark benefits from
lack of exposure to Europe, which has experienced extensive infections
with several countries under nationwide or partial lockdown. In
Latin America (21% of Cinemark's total revenue based on the
company's 2019 10K filing [2]), the virus appears to
have spread at a slower pace compared to the US and Europe, though
cases may eventually escalate there as well. In the US, Cinemark
has theatre locations across 42 US states (based on the company's
2019 10K filing [2]). Of the eleven states currently with
the highest caseloads (i.e., New York, New Jersey,
Michigan, Louisiana, California, Washington, Massachusetts,
Illinois, Florida, Pennsylvania and Georgia), the company
has a sizable footprint only in California with 66 theatres based on Cinemark's
2019 10K filing [2].
Like most cinema operators, Cinemark has a highly variable cost
structure and can quickly reduce operating costs by up to 75% in
the short-run. Moody's fully expects the company to
implement plans to minimize its cash burn as much as possible during the
closure period via a combination of natural expense reductions (i.e.,
costs not incurred while theatres are closed) and management actions aimed
at reductions in maintenance, utilities, payroll and theatre-level
operating costs. With respect to the fixed rent costs for its theatres,
Moody's expects Cinemark will likely seek to obtain cash relief
or rent deferrals during the closure period and beyond, if necessary.
In the US, the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) supported
legislation that was recently enacted to provide emergency financial assistance
to the movie theatre industry [7]. While Cinemark's
liquidity could benefit from such aid, Moody's has not factored
this in our base case projections for 2020.
Even before the coronavirus outbreak forced Cinemark to shut its theatres,
the company had planned to reduce operating costs this year by $40
million via operational and process improvements to expand margins.
In view of the theatre closures, Moody's expects Cinemark
to reduce its net capex this year from the originally planned $300
million and potentially suspend the dividend to help preserve cash and
reduce cash outlays. Given the possibility of its theatres remaining
closed for up to three months, Moody's expects the lack of
revenue generation, combined with the ongoing need to pay certain
fixed expenses and debt-servicing costs, will weaken Cinemark's
liquidity. Nonetheless, during this three-month period,
Moody's expects the company's sizable cash balances to cover
the near-term cash burn. To the extent Cinemark is able
to reopen its theatres by mid-June and patrons gradually return
to its cinemas, the company in conjunction with the major film studios
could offer promotions plus early releases and re-releases of certain
premium movies to stimulate moviegoer demand, especially during
the summer months when Cinemark typically experiences a seasonally strong
box office.
The primary risk to Cinemark over the short-run would be a prolonged
outbreak, causing its theatres to remain closed for an extended
period beyond June coupled with an exhaustion of its existing sources
of liquidity and an inability to timely access new liquidity sources to
cover the cash burn into Q3 2020. The US emergency economic relief
package for cinema operators could improve Cinemark's ability to
access additional credit lines from its banks, if this becomes necessary.
Further, Cinemark has a sizable portfolio of unencumbered theatre
assets that could potentially be monetized to further bolster liquidity.
The secondary risk is a potential decline in headroom under the revolver's
springing covenant, however this risk will be addressed with a waiver
for the September and December quarters based on the company's 8K
filing dated 13 April 2020 [1]. Following the company's
recent $98.8 million draw down, the net senior secured
leverage covenant was triggered and headroom could decrease rapidly when
combined with a considerable decline in EBITDA and cash balances.
While the company was in compliance with the covenant at 31 December 2019,
Cinemark plans to obtain a covenant waiver from its banks for the Q3 2020
and Q4 2020 periods, which will be executed in conjunction with
the closing of the new notes, according to the company's 8K
filing dated 13 April 2020 [1]. Moody's will closely
monitor Cinemark's headroom over the coming quarters. Depending
on the timing of Cinemark's theatres reopening, the covenant
cushion could remain tight heading into Q1 2021 and Q2 2021. However,
Moody's expects the company would proactively seek to obtain covenant
relief from its banks for these periods as well..
To the extent Cinemark's theatres reopen by mid-June,
Moody's does not expect attendance to be strong in the second half
of the year given that 2020 was already expected to be a weak year for
big budget tentpole film debuts and movie studios have: (i) postponed
releases of several films by pulling them off the spring and summer calendars
due to the outbreak and pushing their releases later into 2020 or 2021;
(ii) opted to simultaneously debut new films direct-to-consumer
on subscription video on demand (SVOD) streaming platforms; or (iii)
released movies earlier-than-normal to streaming platforms.
Further, Moody's expects some consumers will be hesitant to
visit theatres even after the outbreak has subsided while some moviegoers
will reduce their out-of-home entertainment activities and
instead watch high quality movies at home given the growing number of
providers offering premium SVOD content. The stay-at-home
safety measures put in place during the COVID-19 outbreak could
accelerate this type of consumer behavior and some individuals could spend
more time viewing movies at home even after the disease has been contained
and theatres reopen. Moviegoer demand will likely remain strong
for big budget "cultural event" premium films while in-home
viewing will be reserved for low or medium-budget second-tier
films. Despite these challenges, Moody's expects cinema
operators to remain an integral part of film studios' distribution
of their movie content and a key destination for consumers seeking affordable
out-of-home entertainment.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The movie theatre sector
has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in Cinemark's credit profile, including its
exposures to the US and Latin American economies have left it vulnerable
to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions
and Cinemark remains vulnerable to the outbreak's continuing spread.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on
Cinemark of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating outlook could be revised to stable if Cinemark reopens its
theatres sooner-than-expected, as a result of faster
containment of the coronavirus, resulting in minimal impact to liquidity;
or if its theatres reopened as planned after the three-month shut
down, attendance revives and Cinemark returns to positive operating
cash flow.
A ratings upgrade is unlikely over the coming 6-12 months,
especially if the coronavirus outbreak restricts Cinemark's ability
to reopen its theatres or reduces the company's profitability if
overall attendance declines when theatres reopen. Over time,
an upgrade could occur if the company experienced positive growth in box
office attendance, stable-to-improving market share,
higher EBITDA and margins, enhanced liquidity, and exhibited
prudent financial policies that translate into an improved credit profile.
An upgrade would also be considered if financial leverage as measured
by total debt to EBITDA was sustained below 4.5x (Moody's
adjusted) and free cash flow as a percentage of total debt improved to
above 2% (Moody's adjusted).
The ratings could be downgraded if there was: (i) prolonged closure
of Cinemark's cinemas beyond three months leading to a longer-than-expected
cash burn period, an exhaustion of the company's liquidity
resources and an inability to access additional sources of liquidity to
cover the higher cash outlays; (ii) poor execution on timely implementing
the planned cost reductions; and (iii) limited prospects for operating
performance recovery in H2 2020 and 2021. A downgrade could also
be considered if total debt to EBITDA was sustained above 6.5x
(Moody's adjusted) or free cash flow generation turns negative on a sustained
basis.
SUMMARY OF TODAY'S RATING ACTIONS
Assignments:
..Issuer: Cinemark USA, Inc.
$250 Million Senior Secured Notes due 2025, Assigned
Ba2 (LGD2)
Ratings Downgraded:
..Issuer: Cinemark USA, Inc.
Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1
Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD
from B1-PD
$100 Million Revolving Credit Facility due 2022,
Downgraded to Ba2 (LGD2) from Ba1 (LGD2)
$646.3 Million Outstanding Senior Secured Term Loan
B due 2025, Downgraded to Ba2 (LGD2) from Ba1 (LGD2)
$400 Million 5.125% Gtd. Senior Global
Notes due 2022, Downgraded to B3 (LGD5) from B2 (LGD5)
$225 Million 4.875% Gtd. Global Notes
due 2023, Downgraded to B3 (LGD5) from B2 (LGD5)
$530 Million 4.875% Gtd. Global Notes
due 2023, Downgraded to B3 (LGD5) from B2 (LGD5)
Speculative Grade Liquidity Actions:
..Issuer: Cinemark USA, Inc.
Speculative Grade Liquidity, Remains SGL-2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Cinemark USA, Inc.
Outlook, Remains Negative
Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Cinemark USA, Inc.
is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cinemark Holdings, Inc.,
a leading movie exhibitor that operates 554 theaters and 6,132 screens
worldwide with 345 theatres and 4,645 screens in the US across 42
states and 209 theatres and 1,487 screens in Latin America across
15 countries. Revenue totaled approximately $3.3
billion for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Business-and-Consumer-Service-Industry--PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Cinemark's 8K filing dated 13 April 2020 (from EDGAR)
[2] Cinemark's 2019 10K filing (from EDGAR)
[3] Cinemark's press release dated 17 March 2020 ( https://ir.cinemark.com/news-events/pressreleases/detail/454/cinemark-to-temporarily-close-u-s-theatres
)
[4] Argentina announces mandatory quarantine to curb coronavirus
(Reuters, dated 19 March 2020) ( https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-argentina/argentina-announces-mandatory-quarantine-to-curb-coronavirus-idUSKBN216446
)
[5] Brazil's Sao Paulo to get two-week coronavirus shutdown,
Bolsonaro blasts 'hysteria' (Reuters, dated 21 March 2020) ( https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-brazil/brazils-sao-paulo-to-get-two-week-coronavirus-shutdown-bolsonaro-blasts-hysteria-idUSKBN2180WV
)
[6] Colombia extends coronavirus quarantine by two weeks (US News,
dated 6 April 2020) ( https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2020-04-06/colombia-coronavirus-quarantine-extended-until-april-27
)
[7] NATO press release dated 25 March 2020 ( https://www.natoonline.org/wpcontent/uploads/2020/03/Theater-Owners-Applaud-Senate-Passage-of-Aid-Package.pdf
)
