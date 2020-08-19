Moody's downgrades Cinemark's CFR to B3 following issuance of new convertible notes; outlook remains negative

Approximately $2.15 billion of rated debt impacted
New York, August 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Cinemark
USA, Inc.'s ("Cinemark USA") Corporate Family
Rating (CFR) to B3 from B2 and the Probability of Default Rating (PDR)
to B3-PD from B2-PD. Concurrently, Moody's
downgraded Cinemark USA's bank credit facilities to Ba3 from Ba2
(consisting of a $100 million revolving credit facility (RCF) and
$643 million outstanding senior secured term loan), $250
million senior secured notes to Ba3 from Ba2 and $1.16 billion
of senior unsecured notes to Caa1 from B3. The Speculative Grade
Liquidity rating was downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2.
The outlook remains negative.
Cinemark USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cinemark Holdings,
Inc. ("Cinemark" or the "company") and
its ratings derive support from the parent. Cinemark recently announced
issuance of $400 million senior unsecured convertible notes due
2025 (unrated) at the holding company (the "Holdco notes").
The new Holdco notes will be structurally subordinated to the debt issued
at Cinemark USA and contain a 15% over-allotment option
that increases the offering size to $460 million if the greenshoe
is elected. Net proceeds will be used to fund the convertible note
hedge with the remainder allocated for general corporate purposes,
which may include repaying outstanding borrowings under the revolving
credit facility and enhancing Cinemark's liquidity.
Following is a summary of today's rating actions:
Ratings Downgraded:
..Issuer: Cinemark USA, Inc.
Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2
Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD
from B2-PD
$100 Million Revolving Credit Facility due 2022,
Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD2) from Ba2 (LGD2)
$643 Million Outstanding Senior Secured Term Loan B due
2025, Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD2) from Ba2 (LGD2)
$250 Million 8.750% Senior Secured Notes
due 2025, Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD2) from Ba2 (LGD2)
$400 Million 5.125% Gtd. Senior Global
Notes due 2022, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5)
$225 Million 4.875% Gtd. Global Notes
due 2023, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5)
$530 Million 4.875% Gtd. Global Notes
due 2023, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5)
Speculative Grade Liquidity Actions:
..Issuer: Cinemark USA, Inc.
Speculative Grade Liquidity, Downgraded to SGL-3
from SGL-2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Cinemark USA, Inc.
Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade action reflects Cinemark's increased financial leverage
in FY 2020 and FY 2021 resulting from the convertible notes issuance as
well as the higher interest burden, which will further weaken Cinemark's
negative free cash flow (FCF) this year. Governance risk is elevated
because Moody's projects leverage will remain at or above the 6x-6.5x
range and FCF will remain negative over the next two years given the company's
profitability challenges resulting from the novel coronavirus outbreak
(COVID-19), economic recession and secular pressures facing
the cinema industry as well as the potential for further debt entering
the capital structure to enhance liquidity. At 30 June 2020,
leverage was 7x (Moody's adjusted), or 7.7x pro forma
for the new Holdco notes, and FCF to adjusted debt was roughly -7%.
The downgrade also embeds the delayed reopening of the company's
theatres following the repeated postponement of several tentpole films
and Moody's expectation for weak moviegoer attendance when theatres
reopen. Moody's is also concerned that Disney's recent
decision to not pursue a wide theatrical release for its long-awaited
live-action blockbuster film, Mulan, will siphon revenue
from Cinemark and other cinema operators now that Disney plans to release
the film on its Disney+ video-on-demand (VOD) streaming
platform as a premium offering. Moody's expects these events
will result in substantially depressed EBITDA in FY 2020 despite aggressive
cost actions taken by the company.
The B3 CFR reflects the economic impact on Cinemark's profitability,
debt protection measures and liquidity from the forced closure of its
global theatre circuit since mid-March as a result of the COVID-19
pandemic. The ratings consider the five months of nearly zero revenue
generation arising from the suspension of most of the company's
theatre operations and the possibility of further reopening delays and
weaker-than-expected moviegoer attendance after its theatres
reopen.
As of 31 July 2020, 15 of Cinemark's US theatres had reopened
to show catalog content and test new safety protocols. Subject
to government mandates, the company currently expects to gradually
reopen most of its domestic theatres in August. Given that the
reopening of Latin American economies appears to be behind the US,
Cinemark currently expects its theatres in that region to commence a phased
reopening by late-August/early-September. Initially,
the company planned to reopen its theatres by June, however this
was subsequently postponed to July and then pushed to August because the
debut of two blockbuster films, Tenet and Mulan, were repeatedly
postponed due to the pandemic. Warner Bros.' Tenet
was released on 6 August 2020 in overseas markets and will debut on 3
September 2020 in the US. In July, Disney pulled Mulan from
its 21 August 2020 revised release date and recently announced that the
film will be released on its Disney+ VOD streaming platform as a
premium offering beginning 4 September 2020 in countries where Disney+
is currently available and in theatres in those countries that currently
do not have access to Disney+. Disney+ currently has
60.5 million paid subscribers (including Hulu and ESPN, Disney
has more than 100 million subscribers) [1]. If Disney's
strategy proves successful, Disney could debut its other big films
on Disney+, and the other big studios could follow and release
many of their tentpole films directly to streaming platforms as well.
Notably, Moody's expects OTT video streaming services will
reap benefits and siphon revenue from movie exhibitors as film studios
increasingly release movies exclusively to online platforms, concurrently
with their theatrical release or very soon thereafter as entertainment
shifts back home during the pandemic. In late July, AMC Entertainment
Holdings, Inc. signed a multi-year agreement with
Universal Pictures that gives Universal the option to significantly shorten
the theatrical window to only 17 days, or a film's third weekend
in theatres, from the typical 60 to 75 days. The theatrical
window gives cinema operators exclusivity to show a film in its theatres
for a period of time before the studios release the film to on-demand
streaming platforms. In exchange, Universal will share a
percentage of its streaming rental revenue with AMC.
Additionally, with the global economy in recession this year combined
with the prospect of extended business closures, layoffs and high
rates of unemployment, an erosion of consumer confidence will lead
to a reduction in discretionary consumption. Given these economic
realities, even when Cinemark's theatres reopen, Moody's
expects moviegoer demand will remain challenged as some consumers will
avoid public gatherings to avoid the virus. Attendance will also
be affected by reduced seating capacity and social distancing guidelines.
Further, the supply of movies has also been impacted since the major
film studios have postponed numerous releases that were scheduled to open
during the summer months and production of films were also halted (though
some have recently resumed production as certain regions have reopened).
As such, the expected timing for reopening the company's theatres
will negatively impact ticket sales, especially because cinema operators
generate the majority of their annual revenue during the important May
to early September box office season.
Cinemark benefits from its position as the third largest movie exhibitor
in the US. The company has national scale and geographic diversity
buttressed by operations in 42 US states and 15 countries in Latin America.
Positive considerations include Cinemark's variable cost structure
that facilitated meaningful cost reductions in the short-run,
as well as its business line diversity with admissions historically representing
approximately 55% of total revenue and higher margin concessions
accounting for 35%.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation for lower revenue
and EBITDA this year and next year (compared to 2019) coupled with weakened
liquidity as a result of the temporary closure of Cinemark's theatre
circuit and the secular attendance challenges facing the theatre industry.
It also incorporates the numerous uncertainties related to the social
considerations and economic impact from COVID-19 on Cinemark's
cash flows, especially if: (i) the virus continues to spread
in certain regions or resurfaces later this year, forcing Cinemark
to keep some of its theatres closed for a protracted period; (ii)
the company experiences a second suspension of its operations; or
(iii) the major film studios continue to postpone release of their movies,
increasingly release them to streaming platforms much sooner or avoid
theatrical release altogether. The negative outlook embeds Moody's
view that Cinemark will experience negative operating cash flows in 2020
and potentially in early 2021 despite the company's efforts to reduce
operating costs and plan to reopen most of its theatres in August.
Moody's is concerned that Cinemark's liquidity could be exhausted
in 2021, which would require the company to seek additional external
financing and increase debt further if it is unable to reopen most of
its theatres as currently planned and/or moviegoer demand is weaker-than-expected
when theatres reopen.
Following Cinemark's nearly full draw under its $100 million
revolving credit facility (RCF) in March, the 4.25x net senior
secured leverage maintenance covenant was triggered. At Q2 2020,
the company was in compliance with a 1.9x ratio. In conjunction
with the closing of the $250 million senior secured notes issued
in April, Cinemark obtained a waiver from its banks for the Q3 2020
and Q4 2020 periods to protect against decreasing covenant headroom due
to the expected decline in EBITDA. Given the movie exhibitor's
delayed reopening of its theatres and continued operating challenges,
the company is seeking to extend the covenant waiver through Q3 2021,
in connection with the Holdco notes offering. The waiver would
also be effective beginning Q4 2021 through Q2 2022 to the extent the
covenant would have been satisfied if the calculation substituted EBITDA
from certain 2021 quarters with EBITDA from the respective 2019 quarters
to compute LTM EBITDA for Q4 2021 through Q2 2022.
An important provision in the proposed waiver agreement restricts Cinemark
from upstreaming cash from Cinemark USA to the parent to service the new
Holdco notes as along as the RCF borrowings remain outstanding.
Over the near term, Moody's expects the cash proceeds from
the Holdco notes will be retained at the parent level to help service
the semi-annual interest payments. To the extent Cinemark
USA's liquidity were to weaken in the future, Moody's
expects Cinemark will downstream cash to the operating company to bolster
liquidity.
The SGL-3 rating reflects adequate liquidity. Moody's
projects negative free cash flow generation of approximately -$175
million to -$200 million in FY 2020, as well as negative
FCF over the next four quarters. This is chiefly due to meaningful
EBITDA shortfalls and negative operating cash flow resulting from theatre
closures and weak moviegoer attendance when theatres reopen in the second
half of 2020. It also results from Cinemark's increased interest
expense burden as a result of its leveraged balance sheet. The
company's pro forma cash burn rate is roughly $156 million
per quarter ($52 million per month) inclusive of the new Holdco
notes. Pro forma cash balances as of 30 June 2020 were roughly
$970 million inclusive of the $400 million Holdco notes
issuance (or approximately $850 million by the end of August taking
into account transaction costs and the monthly cash burn). Cinemark
believes its cash position will allow it to sustain operations through
2021 if its theatres remained closed for a protracted period.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the
impact on Cinemark of the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered,
given its exposure to the US and overseas economies, which has left
it vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented
operating conditions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating outlook could be revised to stable if Cinemark reopens the
majority of its theatres as currently planned, attendance revives
to profitable levels and the company returns to positive operating cash
flow.
A ratings upgrade is unlikely over the near-term given the expectation
for weak operating performance and challenged debt protection measures.
Over time, an upgrade could occur if the company experiences positive
growth in box office attendance, stable-to-improving
market share, higher EBITDA and margins, and enhanced liquidity,
and exhibits prudent financial policies that translate into an improved
credit profile. An upgrade would also be considered if financial
leverage as measured by total debt to EBITDA was sustained below 6x (Moody's
adjusted) and free cash flow as a percentage of total debt improved to
the 2% area (Moody's adjusted).
The ratings could be downgraded if there was: (i) prolonged closure
of Cinemark's cinemas leading to a longer-than-expected
cash burn period, an exhaustion of the company's liquidity
resources or an inability to access additional sources of liquidity to
cover higher cash outlays; (ii) poor execution on timely implementing
further cost reductions, as necessary; or (iii) limited prospects
for operating performance recovery in H2 2020 and 2021. A downgrade
could also be considered if total debt to EBITDA was sustained above 7.5x
(Moody's adjusted) or free cash flow generation remains negative on a
sustained basis.
Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Cinemark USA, Inc.
is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cinemark Holdings, Inc.,
a leading movie exhibitor that operates 534 theaters and 5,977 screens
worldwide with 332 theatres and 4,522 screens in the US across 42
states and 202 theatres and 1,455 screens in Latin America across
15 countries. Revenue totaled approximately $2.2
billion for the twelve months ended 30 June 2020, which reflects
closure of the company's theatres since mid-March 2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Walt Disney's press release dated 4 August 2020 titled
"The Walt Disney Company Reports Third Quarter and Nine Months Earnings
for Fiscal 2020" (https://thewaltdisneycompany.com/the-walt-disney-company-reports-third-quarter-and-nine-months-earnings-for-fiscal-2020/).
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
