Moody's downgrades Cineworld's CFR to B3; places ratings under review for further downgrade

London, 24 March 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded Cineworld UK Holdco Limited's ("Cineworld"
or "the group") Corporate Family rating (CFR) from B1 to B3
and the Probability of Default rating (PDR) from B1-PD to B3-PD.
Concurrently, Moody's has also downgraded from B1 to B3,
the ratings of the USD3,375 million and the EUR212 million of Senior
Secured Term Loan borrowed by Cineworld Finance US, Inc.
and the USD462.5 million Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility
borrowed by Cineworld UK Holdco Limited.
The two notch ratings downgrade is triggered by the temporary closures
of all of Cineworld's cinema theatres in the US and Europe.
Closures have been mandated by the national Governments in the light of
the widespread outbreak of Coronavirus across the globe.
"Moody's adjusted gross leverage for Cineworld was already
high at around 5.5x at the end of 2019 and we now expect it to
rise towards or above 6.5x in 2020. We also expect the company
to heavily rely on its revolving credit facility for its cash needs during
the year ", says Gunjan Dixit, a Moody's Vice President
-- Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Cineworld.
The ratings have been placed on review for further downgrade given the
uncertainty around the company's ability to (1) reduce its cost
base sufficiently in a timely manner, although Moody's recognizes
the pro-active measures that the company is taking in this respect;
(2) secure a covenant waiver for the June 2020 and potentially also for
the December 2020 test; (3) arrange for sufficient additional liquidity
buffer for its needs; and (4) potentially secure governmental assistance
for its US cinema chain, Regal. The review will also take
into consideration the developments related to the acquisition of Cineplex,
which will result in a material increase in Cineworld's adjusted
leverage, if concluded. However, in Moody's opinion
the chances of this acquisition concluding as planned are low.
Moody's plans to conclude the review of the ratings over the coming
weeks. The review may result in a further downgrade, particularly
if the company fails to address its liquidity concerns in a timely manner.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Cineworld ended 2019 with a Moody's adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA
of around 5.5x on a standalone basis. In 2020, Moody's
expects the company's leverage (Moody's adjusted) to spike
towards or above 6.5x driven by the temporary closure of theatres
and Moody's expectation of reduced attendance in 2020 even after
the theatres re-open.
Moody's positively recognizes the company's efforts to bring
down its costs as much as possible during the closure period. 70%
of its overall costs are variable which can be easily curtailed in a closure
situation. For the property rental costs, the company is
currently in negotiations with the landlords and is hopeful to get a deferral
for a significant portion. The company can easily reduce majority
of its staff costs, as a large portion is on temporary pay-rolls.
Moody's also expects Cineworld to reduce or postpone a portion of
its capital expenditure.
Moody' considers Cineworld's liquidity position as extremely
weak particularly in the context of the temporary closure of theatres.
The company ended 2019 with cash and cash equivalents of USD140.6
million and had drawn USD95 million under its USD462.5 million
revolving credit facility (RCF; maturing in February 2023).
The RCF has a springing covenant, tested once utilization exceeds
35%. This financial covenant is a maximum total net leverage
of 5.5x, stepping down to 5.0x in December 2020.
Moody's currently assumes theatre closures of at least 6-12
weeks and believes that the company will need to utilize its RCF meaningfully
in the first half of 2020. The company will also need to arrange
for additional funding to meet its liquidity requirements.
Given the expectation of a rise in leverage, the company is set
to face a covenant breach in June 2020, in the absence of a waiver.
Moody's understands that the company is already in negotiations
with its banks to seek a waiver. However, it cautiously recognizes
that the covenant breach in the RCF can trigger a cross default in the
term loan B pursuant to any debt acceleration as a result of such a covenant
breach. As part of the review process, Moody's will
be assessing the company's ability to secure the covenant waiver
in time and also arrange for additional liquidity sources to cover for
its cash needs.
Moody's additionally recognizes that the Regal dissenting shareholder
legal case may result in an additional cash payment of USD202 million
for Cineworld. While the court proceedings are continuing and have
faced delays in the past, it remains unclear if the case will conclude
in 2020. Moody's already includes this liability in its calculation
of the company's leverage.
In December 2019, Cineworld had announced the 100% debt funded
acquisition of Cineplex (the largest cinema operator in Canada) for USD2.3
billion (USD34 per share of Cineplex). The share price of Cineplex
had fallen to C$10.11 on 19th March 2020. On 16th
March 2020, Cineplex announced that as part of the conditions required
to be fulfilled to enable the closing of its acquisition by Cineworld,
the company needs to meet a debt condition requiring it to have no more
than USD725 million outstanding under its credit agreement, subject
to certain exclusions. The possibility of prolonged closures could
impact the ability of Cineplex to mitigate the related revenue decline
and satisfy the debt condition by the 30 June 2020. It is also
a condition to closing that there has not occurred a "Company Material
Adverse Effect". The definition of Company Material Adverse
Effect excludes the impact of certain events and changes, including
any change affecting the motion picture theatre industry generally and
any outbreaks of illness, provided that such events do not have
a materially disproportionate effect on Cineplex relative to other comparable
companies operating in the motion picture theatre industry. Given
the operational pressures on Cineplex, Moody's is of the opinion
that this acquisition is unlikely to conclude.
As part of its review process, Moody's will be closely monitoring
the developments around Cineplex's acquisition. Strategically,
it will be a negative for Cineworld if it is unable to make this acquisition
as the deal would have helped in improving the scale and market position
of the company. However, it will be a relief for the company's
credit metrics and liquidity requirements at a time of market stress.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. Cinema operators fall
amongst the industry sectors most significantly affected by the shock
triggered by the temporary closures of their sites. Moody's
regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's action reflects the impact on Cineworld of the breadth and
severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality
it has triggered.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN
A near-term downgrade of Cineworld's ratings is possible
should the liquidity position of the company worsen further. The
ratings could be confirmed at the existing level if the company is (1)
able to improve its liquidity position in the near-term; (2)
cinema closures are not expected to last more than 6-12 weeks and
the company is able to successfully achieve its planned cost savings.
The rating parameters for the B3 rating level are defined below.
Upward pressure may arise if (1) Cineworld's operating profitability improves
steadily in 2021, (2) its Moody's adjusted gross leverage
remains or improves to below 6.5x on a sustained basis largely
driven by EBITDA growth or debt reduction and (2) Cineworld delivers positive
and improved free cash flow.
Downward pressure may arise should there be (1) an indication of prolonged
closure of cinemas beyond the 6-12 weeks period signalling a bigger
drain on the company's liquidity position or failure of the company
to execute on the planned cost savings in a timely manner; (2) limited
prospects of recovery of the company's operating performance in
2021; and (3) a material deterioration in company's gross debt/
EBITDA such that it remains above 7.5x for a sustained period or
the company's free cash flow turns materially negative on a sustained
basis.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Cineworld UK Holdco Limited
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B3-PD from B1-PD; Placed Under Review
for further Downgrade
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B3 from B1; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B3 from B1; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
..Issuer: 1232743 B.C. Ltd.
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B3 from B1; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
..Issuer: Crown Finance US, Inc.
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities,
Downgraded to B3 from B1; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Cineworld UK Holdco Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
..Issuer: 1232743 B.C. Ltd.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
..Issuer: Crown Finance US, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this
methodology.
Cineworld Group plc was founded in 1995 and listed its shares on the London
Stock Exchange in May 2007. The Company has grown through expansion
and by acquisition to become one of the leading cinema groups in Europe.
Cineworld currently operates 9,518 screens across 790 sites in the
US, UK and Ireland, Poland, the Czech Republic,
Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania and Israel.
The largest shareholder in Cineworld is Global City Holdings B.V.,
a Greidinger Family holding vehicle, which holds approximately 20%
of the quoted equity. During 2019, the company generated
revenues of USD4.3 billion and a reported 'adjusted'
EBITDA of around USD1.0 billion.
