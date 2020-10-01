Moody's downgrades Cineworld's CFR to Caa3; outlook is negative

London, 01 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded Crown UK Holdco Limited's ("Cineworld"
or "the group") corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa3 from
B3 and the probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa3-PD from
B3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has also downgraded
to Caa3 from B3, the ratings of the outstanding USD3,328 million
and the EUR213 million of senior secured Term Loan B due 2025 borrowed
by Crown Finance US, Inc. and the USD573.3 million
Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2023 (RCF at full face value,
including the USD 110.8 million undrawn facility maturing in 2020)
borrowed by Crown UK Holdco Limited. The outlook on all ratings
remains negative.
Moody's decision to downgrade Cineworld's ratings to Caa3
from B3 reflects the significant operating challenges facing the company
as the coronavirus outbreak prolongs globally with a high degree of uncertainty
around a potential second wave that could have more severe impact on the
business performance.
Although 561 of 778 theatres have now re-opened, the company's
liquidity profile is tightening again as the USD110.8 million of
RCF extension (currently undrawn) sought in May 2020 is approaching expiry
in December 2020. If the recovery in box office performance in
Q42020 and into 2021 remains challenged, the company could also
be in breach of the financial covenants on its RCF (USD433.5 million
drawn as of 30 June 2020, covenant triggered as 35% utilized)
potentially until the end of 2021 and on the USD250 million of secured
loan with private investors, unless it is able to negotiate covenant
waivers/ reset with its debt investors in a timely manner. In this
regard, Moody's notes that the company is already in advanced
negotiations with the banks for covenant waivers for its RCF.
"If the 200 remaining cinemas that are currently closed in the US
were not to be open before the end of October 2020, or attendance
levels remained significantly low or there are further delays in the Q42020
scheduled significant movie releases to 2021, then Cineworld could
easily run short of liquidity" says Gunjan Dixit, a Moody's
Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst
for Cineworld.
"The company needs to urgently replenish its liquidity by way of
seeking an extension of its maturing RCF facility and additional debt
or potential equity raise. The current situation is pointing to
a unsustainable capital structure and a high risk of default in case the
company fails to get the required additional funding." adds
Ms. Dixit.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Cineworld's entire estate of 780 cinemas in 10 countries was closed
from mid-March and re-opened from late June with 217 cinemas
still closed because of the Coronavirus pandemic. The company reported
very weak H1 2020 results driven by the closure of its theatres globally
in Q2 2020. The company's H1 2020 revenues declined by 67%
year-on-year while its reported EBITDA (as adjusted by Cineworld)
dropped more heavily by 93%. The performance of the newly
re-opened theatres has shown some positive early signs helped by
the release of the movie Tenet in early September. While the slate
for Q42020 currently includes some significant movies such as 'Wonder
Woman 1984', "Soul" and the latest James Bond
'No Time To Die', the operating environment remains
highly uncertain. If Governments were to strengthen restrictions
on social gathering, which may lead to the closure of cinema theatres
again or further push back movie releases, it would have a material
negative impact on the company's performance.
During the closure period, Cineworld has taken several actions to
mitigate the effect of the closures, preserve cash and enhance its
liquidity. Such actions include -- (1) negotiations with the
landlords for rent relief for over 200 leases by 30th June 2020 and accessing
government relief from payment of leases in certain countries (2) deferrals
and discussions with key suppliers to reduce costs (3) access to government
employment schemes to support employees as well as salary deferrals for
some of its senior staff (4) curtailing capital expenditure and suspension
of dividends. The company also raised an additional USD 360.8
million of liquidity during Q22020 (of which USD110.8 million was
to mature in December 2020) and also secured a covenant waiver for the
June 2020 testing date.
Cineworld ended H12020 with cash and cash equivalents of USD285.4
million helped by the USD433.5 million of drawings under its RCF.
As per Moody's forecasts and based on the low level of box office
recovery since the gradual re-opening of theatres from July,
the company has been burning more cash than anticipated. Given
the operational challenges and uncertainties, Moody's believes
that the company is in need of replenishing its liquidity again to ensure
safeguarding its business against the possibility of a second wave of
coronavirus driven theatre closures and/ or continued low attendance levels
of audiences globally during at least the rest of 2020. In this
regard, the company has indicated that its Board is assessing several
options with regard to additional sources of liquidity including the extension
of the RCF facility which matures at 31 December 2020 and an additional
Term Loan and potential equity or semi equity raise. However,
Moody's cautiously takes into consideration the risk around the
company's failure to arrange such liquidity in the short term.
The RCF leverage covenant is triggered above 35% utilization,
and is subject to testing twice a year at 30 June and 31 December.
In addition, the RCF extension of USD110.8 million requires
a minimum liquidity of USD50 million. The lenders had waived the
covenant test at 30 June 2020. At 31 December 2020, the leverage
covenant requires Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (on the trailing twelve
months results) of below 9.0x on a pre-IFRS 16 basis.
At 30 June 2021, the leverage covenant requires Net Debt to Adjusted
EBITDA of below 5.5x and reduces to 5.0x from 31 December
2021 onwards. The company will be in breach of these covenants
should it fail to secure waivers from banks in a timely manner.
It is currently in advanced negotiations with its banks for seeking such
waivers.
In addition to the above financing arrangements, the company had
secured a new USD250.0 million secured loan in June 2020,
with a maturity of 2023 with private institutional investors. The
secured loan is also subject to covenants, a leverage covenant is
tested from December 2021, set at 5.0x Net Debt to EBITDA
on the ROW Group. The company has also secured a small loan from
the Israeli government for an amount of USD6.9 million with maturity
of 2026 with no financial conditions.
Moody's recognizes that the Regal dissenting shareholder legal case
may result in an additional cash payment of USD202 million for Cineworld.
While the court proceedings are continuing and have faced delays in the
past, it remains unclear if the case will conclude in 2020.
Moody's already includes this liability in its calculation of the
company's leverage. Moody's recognizes that Cineworld
aims to make the payment for the case only subject to the receipt of a
large one off tax cash receipt under the US CARES act where losses forecast
for 2020 can be offset against tax paid in earlier periods.
The company's capital structure has become very likely in Moody's
view unsustainable with very high leverage reflecting the potential risk
of a distressed debt exchange. In 2020, Moody's expects
the company's gross leverage (Moody's adjusted) to deteriorate
meaningfully as EBITDA (post IFRS) generation will be minimal at best.
On 12 June 2020, Cineworld announced the termination of the acquisition
of Cineplex (Canada's leading cinema chain) as the company become
aware of certain breaches of the arrangement agreement by Cineplex.
However, uncertainty remains over the ongoing litigation as the
two parties blame each other over the failure of the deal and are seeking
damages.
The Caa3 ratings on the senior term loans and the RCF are in line with
Cineworld's CFR, reflecting the fact that there is a single
first-lien class of debt in the structure. The 50%
family recovery rate is our standard assumption for covenant-lite
loan transactions. Consequently, the Caa3-PD probability
of default rating is in line with the CFR.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and asset price volatility
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. Cinema operators fall amongst the industry sectors
most significantly affected by the shock triggered by the temporary closures
of their sites. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action
reflects the impact on Cineworld of the breadth and severity of the shock,
and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
As part of the governance considerations, Moody's is of the
view that the company not been proactive enough to arrange for ample liquidity
sources to cover the business needs in a timely manner. The rating
agency also notes that additional liquidity to date has been arranged
in the form of debt rather than equity.
NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook on the ratings reflects the very tight liquidity
position of the company, the uncertainty around attendance levels
for theatres after service resumption and the risk of any subsequent lockdown
measures.
Stabilisation of the outlook would require the company to meaningfully
improve its liquidity position by arranging for additional funding in
a timely manner.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward pressure may arise if Cineworld's (1) operating profitability
sees signs of sustained improvement in 2021, and (2) Cineworld 's
liquidity profile is enhanced and sustained at a more comfortable level.
Downward pressure may arise should there be further tightening of the
company's liquidity position and/ or a debt restructuring or bankruptcy
filing in the near future.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Downgrades:
..Issuer: 1232743 B.C. Ltd.
....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Caa3 from B3
..Issuer: Crown Finance US, Inc.
....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Caa3 from B3
..Issuer: Crown UK Holdco Limited
....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded
to Caa3-PD from B3-PD
....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa3 from B3
....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Caa3 from B3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: 1232743 B.C. Ltd.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
..Issuer: Crown Finance US, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
..Issuer: Crown UK Holdco Limited
....Outlook, Remains Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Gunjan Dixit
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Peter Firth
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454