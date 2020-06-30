Moody's downgrades Cirque du Soleil's PDR to D-PD following CCAA filing

Toronto, June 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
CDS U.S. Intermediate Holdings, Inc.'s (Cirque
du Soleil) probability of default rating (PDR) to D-PD from Ca-PD/LD,
corporate family rating (CFR) to C from Ca, and senior secured first
lien rating to C from Caa3. Moody's affirmed the company's
C second lien secured term loan rating. The outlook was changed
to stable from negative.
The rating action follows the company's June 29, 2020 CCAA
(Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act) filing [1].
Downgrades:
..Issuer: CDS U.S. Intermediate Holdings,
Inc.
....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to C from Ca
....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded
to D-PD from Ca-PD /LD
....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan,
Downgraded to C (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Downgraded to C (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD3)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: CDS U.S. Intermediate Holdings,
Inc.
....Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan,
Affirmed C to (LGD6) from (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: CDS U.S. Intermediate Holdings,
Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Cirque du Soleil's CCAA filing resulted in the downgrade of its
PDR to D-PD. Subsequent to the rating action, Moody's
will withdraw all the ratings. Please refer to the Moody's Investors
Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its
website, www.moodys.com.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Cirque du Soleil is a provider of live acrobatic theatrical performances.
During the twelve months ended September 2019, the company generated
about $950 million in revenues.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Press Release announcing CCAA filing, June 29, 2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Whitney Leavens
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Donald S. Carter, CFA
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653