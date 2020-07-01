Moody's downgrades Cirsa's CFR to B3; outlook changed to stable

Paris, July 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded Cirsa Enterprises, Sociedad Limitada's ("Cirsa") corporate family rating ("CFR") to B3 from B2 and its probability of default rating ("PDR") to B3-PD from B2-PD. Concurrently, Moody's also downgraded the instrument ratings on the guaranteed senior secured notes ("SSNs") due 2023 and 2025 to B3 from B2, all issued by Cirsa Finance International S.a r.l. At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook to stable from ratings under review. This concludes the review process initiated on 28 March 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects Moody's expectations of a deterioration in credit metrics in the next 12-18 months, mainly explained by the company's large exposure to Latin America ("LatAm"). As of today's date, Cirsa's operations are still closed in Panama and Colombia and only a few states in Mexico have agreed to re-open. Moody's understands that the gaming industry expects to fully re-open in those countries during the summer. Beyond the longer lockdown period that Moody's expected in LatAm and also compared to Europe, Moody's believes that there is potential for a material decline in consumer spending in the next 12-18 months because of Moody's expectations of a weakening macroeconomic environment. There are also risks associated with adverse foreign exchange movements, in particular the Colombian and Mexican pesos which have weakened by 15-25% against the Euro since the end of February 2020.

In contrast, Moody's positively views the re-opening of Cirsa's Spanish and Italian operations on 15th June and the restart of the major European football leagues in May and June, which will support the company's sports betting operations. Moody's expects the social distancing measures imposed in gaming venues will have a negative impact on gross gaming revenues, albeit to a much lower extent than the related decrease in client capacity in casinos.

In the first quarter of 2020, Cirsa reported a 14% decline in EBITDA, which compares poorly with its Italian peers. This underperformance is primarily explained by its very limited online offering. Apart from product and geographical diversification, the online distribution channel was essential, not only because of its proven resilience in offsetting retail closures during the lockdown period, but also because of changes in consumer behavior which is becoming increasingly skewed towards online products. In this context, the marginal contribution of online operations to the company's EBITDA (i.e. around 1% in 2019) is a credit negative.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Moody's considers Cirsa's liquidity to be adequate, supported by EUR352 million of cash on balance sheet as of 31st March 2020, of which approximately EUR40 million was restricted. This cash balance reflected a full drawdown on Cirsa's EUR200 million revolving credit facility ("RCF"). On the 2nd of June 2020, the company entered into an additional EUR55 million RCF agreement with its relationship banks, giving the company further flexibility in terms of liquidity. On the 29th June 2020, the company entered into a EUR20 million term loan facility agreement with funds managed by Sculptor Capital Management.

The existing RCF documentation contains a springing financial covenant based on a senior secured net leverage set at 7.52x and tested on a quarterly basis when the RCF is drawn by more than 40%. Moody's expects Cirsa to breach this covenant in September 2020, but it will only trigger a draw-stop event and not an event of default.

During the lockdown period, Cirsa burnt a material amount of cash (at a rate of EUR40-50 million per month) and Moody's does not expect the company to return to positive free cash flow generation before 2021. As such, Cirsa will remain heavily reliant on its RCF to maintain an adequate level of liquidity in the next 12-18 months as the company is unlikely to repay the drawn RCF before the second semester of 2021 when leverage will return below the covenant threshold.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

In accordance with Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies Methodology, the PDR is B3-PD, in line with the CFR, reflecting our assumption of a 50% recovery rate as is customary for capital structures including notes and bank debt. The senior secured notes are rated B3 in line with the CFR due to a limited amount of RCF, which has priority over the proceeds in an enforcement under the Intercreditor Agreement.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Cirsa will maintain adequate liquidity through the ramp-up of its operations and gaming revenues will return close to normal levels in 2021. It also reflects Moody's expectation that Moody's adjusted-leverage will return towards 6.0x in the next 12-18 months. The stable outlook assumes that Cirsa will not engage in material debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions, and that there will be no adverse regulatory changes.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure on the rating could occur if: (i) Cirsa is able to return to previous levels of business activity fast enough to avoid a sustained negative impact on its capital structure; (ii) Moody's adjusted leverage declines below 6.0x on a sustainable basis; (iii) Moody's adjusted EBIT/interest ratio remains above 1.5x; and (iv) the company returns to a positive free cash flow and maintains good liquidity.

Negative pressure on the rating could occur if: (i) the company's operational performance continues to deteriorate as a result of a slower recovery, or a weaker macroeconomic environment leads to decline in consumer spending in Europe and Latin America than currently forecast by Moody's; (ii) Moody's adjusted leverage remains above 7.0x in the next 18-24 months; (iii) Moody's adjusted EBIT/interest ratio remains below 1.0x in the same period of time; and (iv) free cash flow generation further deteriorates and liquidity weakens from current levels.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming Industry published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1099757. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Terrassa (Spain), Cirsa is an international gaming operator. The company is present in nine countries where it has market leading positions: Spain and Italy in Europe; Panama, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic in Latin America; and Morocco in Africa. In 2019, the company reported net revenue of EUR 1,615 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 473 million post IFRS 16 (excluding the pro forma effect of Giga, Sportium and 7 Mexican casinos acquired in 2019).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

