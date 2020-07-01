Moody's downgrades Cirsa's CFR to B3; outlook changed to stable

Paris, July 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded Cirsa Enterprises, Sociedad Limitada's ("Cirsa")
corporate family rating ("CFR") to B3 from B2 and its probability
of default rating ("PDR") to B3-PD from B2-PD.
Concurrently, Moody's also downgraded the instrument ratings
on the guaranteed senior secured notes ("SSNs") due 2023 and
2025 to B3 from B2, all issued by Cirsa Finance International S.a
r.l. At the same time, Moody's has changed the
outlook to stable from ratings under review. This concludes the
review process initiated on 28 March 2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action reflects Moody's expectations of a deterioration
in credit metrics in the next 12-18 months, mainly explained
by the company's large exposure to Latin America ("LatAm").
As of today's date, Cirsa's operations are still closed
in Panama and Colombia and only a few states in Mexico have agreed to
re-open. Moody's understands that the gaming industry
expects to fully re-open in those countries during the summer.
Beyond the longer lockdown period that Moody's expected in LatAm
and also compared to Europe, Moody's believes that there is
potential for a material decline in consumer spending in the next 12-18
months because of Moody's expectations of a weakening macroeconomic
environment. There are also risks associated with adverse foreign
exchange movements, in particular the Colombian and Mexican pesos
which have weakened by 15-25% against the Euro since the
end of February 2020.
In contrast, Moody's positively views the re-opening
of Cirsa's Spanish and Italian operations on 15th June and the restart
of the major European football leagues in May and June, which will
support the company's sports betting operations. Moody's
expects the social distancing measures imposed in gaming venues will have
a negative impact on gross gaming revenues, albeit to a much lower
extent than the related decrease in client capacity in casinos.
In the first quarter of 2020, Cirsa reported a 14% decline
in EBITDA, which compares poorly with its Italian peers.
This underperformance is primarily explained by its very limited online
offering. Apart from product and geographical diversification,
the online distribution channel was essential, not only because
of its proven resilience in offsetting retail closures during the lockdown
period, but also because of changes in consumer behavior which is
becoming increasingly skewed towards online products. In this context,
the marginal contribution of online operations to the company's
EBITDA (i.e. around 1% in 2019) is a credit negative.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
Moody's considers Cirsa's liquidity to be adequate, supported by
EUR352 million of cash on balance sheet as of 31st March 2020, of
which approximately EUR40 million was restricted. This cash balance
reflected a full drawdown on Cirsa's EUR200 million revolving credit
facility ("RCF"). On the 2nd of June 2020, the company entered
into an additional EUR55 million RCF agreement with its relationship banks,
giving the company further flexibility in terms of liquidity. On
the 29th June 2020, the company entered into a EUR20 million term
loan facility agreement with funds managed by Sculptor Capital Management.
The existing RCF documentation contains a springing financial covenant
based on a senior secured net leverage set at 7.52x and tested
on a quarterly basis when the RCF is drawn by more than 40%.
Moody's expects Cirsa to breach this covenant in September 2020,
but it will only trigger a draw-stop event and not an event of
default.
During the lockdown period, Cirsa burnt a material amount of cash
(at a rate of EUR40-50 million per month) and Moody's does
not expect the company to return to positive free cash flow generation
before 2021. As such, Cirsa will remain heavily reliant on
its RCF to maintain an adequate level of liquidity in the next 12-18
months as the company is unlikely to repay the drawn RCF before the second
semester of 2021 when leverage will return below the covenant threshold.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
In accordance with Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade
Companies Methodology, the PDR is B3-PD, in line with
the CFR, reflecting our assumption of a 50% recovery rate
as is customary for capital structures including notes and bank debt.
The senior secured notes are rated B3 in line with the CFR due to a limited
amount of RCF, which has priority over the proceeds in an enforcement
under the Intercreditor Agreement.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Cirsa will maintain
adequate liquidity through the ramp-up of its operations and gaming
revenues will return close to normal levels in 2021. It also reflects
Moody's expectation that Moody's adjusted-leverage
will return towards 6.0x in the next 12-18 months.
The stable outlook assumes that Cirsa will not engage in material debt-funded
acquisitions or shareholder distributions, and that there will be
no adverse regulatory changes.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive pressure on the rating could occur if: (i) Cirsa is able
to return to previous levels of business activity fast enough to avoid
a sustained negative impact on its capital structure; (ii) Moody's
adjusted leverage declines below 6.0x on a sustainable basis;
(iii) Moody's adjusted EBIT/interest ratio remains above 1.5x;
and (iv) the company returns to a positive free cash flow and maintains
good liquidity.
Negative pressure on the rating could occur if: (i) the company's
operational performance continues to deteriorate as a result of a slower
recovery, or a weaker macroeconomic environment leads to decline
in consumer spending in Europe and Latin America than currently forecast
by Moody's; (ii) Moody's adjusted leverage remains above 7.0x
in the next 18-24 months; (iii) Moody's adjusted EBIT/interest
ratio remains below 1.0x in the same period of time; and (iv)
free cash flow generation further deteriorates and liquidity weakens from
current levels.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming Industry published
in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1099757.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Terrassa (Spain), Cirsa is
an international gaming operator. The company is present in nine
countries where it has market leading positions: Spain and Italy
in Europe; Panama, Colombia, Mexico, Peru,
Costa Rica and Dominican Republic in Latin America; and Morocco in
Africa. In 2019, the company reported net revenue of EUR
1,615 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 473 million post IFRS 16
(excluding the pro forma effect of Giga, Sportium and 7 Mexican
casinos acquired in 2019).
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
