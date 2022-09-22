Moody's downgrades City Brewing's CFR and debt instrument ratings to B3; outlook negative

New York, September 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded City Brewing Company, LLC's ("City", "City Brewing" or "the company") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from B2, Probability of Default Rating to B3-PD from B2-PD, and the rating on the company's senior secured bank credit facilities to B3 from B2. The rating outlook is negative.

The downgrade to B3 was prompted by a slower than anticipated recovery after the events of 2021, when results deviated materially from original growth and cash flow expectations as expansion in the hard seltzer market slowed, leaving excess inventory in trade channels for City's largest customers. Key customers pulled back on orders until the inventory overhang could be cleared, which in turn made City less efficient, because it did not downscale its cost structure immediately due to concerns about worker shortages, and because it expected the pull back to be temporary. While the company says that the inventory overhang has since been cleared, supply chain and labor availability challenges have persisted into 2022 making it difficult for the company to meet demand and slashing its efficiency. Furthermore, the hard seltzer market has continued to see lower demand than anticipated, although the overall flavored malt beverage (FMB) sector continues to grow, and the company has been qualifying new customers and products. Exacerbating these issues, equipment delivery delays for new lines at the Irwindale brewery meant that the company missed the ability to fulfill orders for the key summer selling season and may not regain some of those customers until the new calendar year when contracts reset. The company has been challenged with labor issues including a one-week strike at its Latrobe facility, higher labor costs, and a high turnover rate and difficulty recruiting at its Memphis facility, normally one of its most productive. Because certain of its inflationary fee increases are only reset once a year in January, the company's ability to pass on costs will be more limited for the remainder of 2022. All of these issues have combined to limit top line growth, significantly squeeze margins, kept free cash flow negative and led to additional debt. To bolster liquidity, the company entered into $14.8 million in equipment leases at Irwindale and a sale leaseback for its La Crosse, Wisconsin brewery, which raised $57 million in cash. The new funds allowed City Brewing to continue to fund expansion capital spending and repay most, but not all of its revolver. While these transactions helped to improve liquidity, they also increased Moody's adjusted debt and leverage well above initial expectations.

Moody's now expects pro-forma debt to EBITDA leverage (including Moody's adjustments) to end full year 2022 at above 10x, compared with around 6x expected at the time of the last downgrade. While Moody's expects EBITDA to begin to improve in 2023, leverage will remain high at over 7.5x, a level that is more consistent with a B3 CFR given the company's operating profile. With lower growth expectations, the company is also moderating the timing of growth capital spending to better align with demand, which will help to preserve cash. Nevertheless, Moody's expects free cash flow to be negative in 2022, partly due to growth investments, and breakeven at best in 2023 as cash flows begin to recover but capital expenditures remain high. Moody's anticipates that growth will be bolstered in 2023 as Irwindale comes more fully on line, with both slim can and variety pack equipment lines now delivered and operational, and as the company begins to transition the Pabst Blue Ribbon business onto its platform.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: City Brewing Company, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility (Revolver and Term Loan), Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: City Brewing Company, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

City's B3 CFR reflects the company's position as the largest non-brand owning alcoholic beverage co-manufacturer in the US, with a longstanding customer base, moderate commodity price exposure, and an asset base that is more geographically diverse with the 2021 addition of the Irwindale brewery in California. The company benefits from attractive category positioning, with its business skewed toward producing beverages in fast growing, premium beverage categories leading to healthy margins. City Brewing also offers customers solutions to manage the increasing product and packaging complexity in the industry that has significant barriers to entry. These strengths are counterbalanced by high leverage following its 2021 refinancing, smaller scale than most rated beverage companies, operational risks associated with capacity expansion and the build out of the Irwindale Brewery, and negative free cash flow in 2022 due to supply chain challenges, lost business due to equipment delays and reduced but still high capital spending. Moody's expects free cash flow to improve in 2023 due to sales and profit growth, but free cash flow is still likely to be near break-even because of labor and energy inflation, still substantial growth capex and rising interest rates. City Brewing continues to face operational challenges related to supply chain issues and labor availability, risks around its expansion plans and the risk of potential loss of business should categories currently in favor begin to decline, or if customers move production in house or to other co-packers. Although declining, the company still has significant customer concentration with its top two customers accounting for more than 50% of sales.

City Brewing's liquidity is considered weak as it is constrained by a modest $7 million cash balance as of June 2022 and uncertainty regarding the company's ability to generate meaningful positive free cash flow over the next year. The company's $122 million revolving credit facility expires in 2026 and provides good liquidity support but the company is reliant on the facility to fund growth investments over the next year. As of the end of June, the revolver had $13.8 million drawn. The revolving credit facility is subject to a springing Net Debt / EBITDA leverage covenant of 7.15x, which is only tested if borrowings exceed 30% at the end of a quarter. While the borrowings were not at a level that would require testing, the 6.37x bank leverage calculation the end of June 2022 provides a relatively modest cushion. Further, given lower than originally planned EBITDA, it is Moody's expectation that in order to fund growth capital spending, City will likely need either to draw beyond the 30% covenant trigger level of the facility, or raise cash through other means that could include adding leverage through new debt or sale leasebacks. Moody's does not believe that the growth capital spending is entirely discretionary or deferrable due to commitments to provide capacity to customers. The term loan contains no financial maintenance covenants.

Moody's expects that the company will begin to see top line momentum restored as key customers resume orders following the hard seltzer inventory reset and given that the delayed equipment is now up and running at Irwindale, but growth will occur later and be slower than previously expected. City will also benefit from the gradual transition of Blue Ribbon (Pabst) Brewing production from Molson Coors to City Brewing before the end of 2024.

ENVIRONMENTAL SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

City Brewing's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4) driven by its G-4 governance score owing to its aggressive financial policy and private ownership. Moderately negative environmental risks exist in relation to water management, natural capital and waste and pollution although its clients assume much of the supply chain risk. Social risk is also moderately negative due to customer relations risk related to its production of alcoholic beverages as well as premium low and no-alcohol products. City Brewing is also exposed to social and demographic trends, which can change consumption patterns and thus demand for products that the company co-manufactures. As a private company with high leverage and concentrated control, governance risk is highly negative.

Environmental risks are moderately negative (E-3) for City Brewing in line with other beverage producers. This mainly reflects the industry's exposure to water management, waste and pollution and reliance on natural capital. While the co-packer's customers largely assume supply and sourcing risks, beverage producers rely on availability of water and specific agricultural ingredients some of which are difficult to obtain or to substitute, without which they cannot produce the end products. City Brewing's physical climate and carbon transition risks are neutral to low.

City Brewing's social Issuer Profile Score is moderately negative (S-3), reflecting risks associated with its co-manufacturing of both alcoholic as well as premium non- alcoholic beverages, and its exposure to shifting demographic trends that can cause sudden shifts in the needs of its customer base. The company monitors its social risks closely, including product quality and safety and transparent labeling. Social risks also include exposures to potential changes in demographics and societal trends, which could lead to volume pressure, mitigated by ongoing premiumization and product innovation. These risks are balanced by neutral to low risks for health and safety, human capital and responsible production.

City Brewing's highly negative (G-4) governance score is influenced by its private ownership. The company is minority owned by private equity firms Charlesbank, and Oaktree Capital Management, with the majority held by Blue Ribbon Partners, which is led by American beverage entrepreneur Eugene Kashper. Moody's believes City Brewing's financial policies are aggressive. This is evidenced by the company making larger than normal distributions to its owners in 2020 and further shareholder distributions were funded with additional debt through the 2021 refinancing. These distributions are aggressive at a time when the company was also investing heavily to expand capacity and ramp up new volume in newer beverage categories. Still, the company's stated plans to lower debt-to-EBITDA leverage over time to under 4x (based on the company's calculation) provides an indication of a current focus on leverage reduction.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects the lack of visibility around an operational recovery given that many of the inefficiencies the company is experiencing are related to supply chain challenges that are not entirely within its control. The negative outlook also reflects the need for substantial capital spending to meet customer commitments, which is leading to negative free cash flow and higher leverage. Negative free cash flow will persist when capital spending subsides if operating cash flow does not improve. A weakened liquidity position given significantly lower than expected sales and free cash flows is also contributing to the negative outlook because it is increasing funding needs and debt. Failure to reduce leverage through earnings growth over the next 18 months could result in a downgrade.

A rating upgrade could be considered if the company completes expansion initiatives, restores operating efficiencies and growth, further diversifies its customer base to reduce customer concentration, restores healthy margins, demonstrates a conservative financial policy such that debt to EBITDA is sustained below 6x, and generates solid, consistent free cash flow.

A downgrade could be warranted in the case of further operational difficulties, including any material delays in getting new capacity on-line to successfully ramp up production, failure to regain customers and fulfill their orders, failure to improve margins, sustained loss of significant customer business that would leave capacity underutilized, large debt financed shareholder returns or acquisitions or if debt to EBITDA leverage is likely to exceed 8.0x (including Moody's adjustments) by the end of 2023. A deterioration in liquidity could also lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Alcoholic Beverages published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360647. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in La Crosse, WI, City Brewing Company, LLC is engaged primarily in the contract production and packaging of beverages including beer and malt based alcoholic beverages, teas, energy drinks and soft drinks. Customers include large branded, independent beverage makers and marketers, including companies engaged in both the alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage segments. The company operates breweries in La Crosse, WI, Latrobe, PA and Memphis, TN. The purchase in 2021 of the Irwindale, CA equipment and leasehold added a fourth brewery on the west coast. The company is minority owned by private equity firms Charlesbank, and Oaktree Capital Management, with the majority held by Blue Ribbon Partners, which is owned and led by American beverage entrepreneur Eugene Kashper. City's net sales for the LTM ended June 30, 2022 were over $400 million. However, these revenues are predominately fees and thus may not be comparable with revenues generated by other contract manufacturers.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Linda Montag

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

