Moody's downgrades City Brewing's CFR and instrument ratings to B2; outlook is stable

New York, April 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded City Brewing Company, LLC's ("City", "City Brewing" or "the company") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B2 from B1, Probability of Default Rating to B2-PD from B1-PD, and the rating on the company's senior secured bank credit facilities to B2 from B1. This concludes the review of City's ratings initiated on December 17, 2021. The rating outlook is Stable.

The downgrade was prompted by materially negative deviation from original growth and cash flow expectations as expansion in the hard seltzer market slowed in 2021, leaving excess inventory in trade channels for City's largest customers. Key customers pulled back on orders until the inventory overhang could be cleared, which in turn made City less efficient, because it did not downscale its cost structure immediately due to concerns about worker shortages, and because it expected the pull back to be temporary. Moody's expects that the overhang will not be fully cleared until sometime in the first half of 2022. This issue, combined with supply chain challenges including can shortages and higher input costs for which the company is largely reimbursed but at a lag, put pressure on profit margins mostly in the back half of 2021.

Moody's now expects pro-forma debt to EBITDA leverage (including Moody's adjustments) to rise to the high 5x range in 2021, compared with an originally anticipated 3x. With lower growth expectations, the company is also moderating the timing of growth CAPEX to better align with demand, which will help to preserve cash. Nevertheless, Moody's expects free cash flow to be marginal in 2022 after being negative in 2021 due to capacity expansion, one-time costs associated with refinancing and dividend payouts paid in connection with the transaction. Moody's also anticipates that growth will be more subdued going forward, allowing only modest leverage improvement and keeping debt to EBITDA above 5x for at least another 18 to 24 months.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: City Brewing Company, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: City Brewing Company, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

City's B2 CFR reflects the company's position as the largest non-brand owning alcoholic beverage co-packer in the US, with a longstanding customer base, limited commodity/sourcing exposure, and an asset base that is more geographically diverse with the 2021 addition of the Irwindale brewery in California. The company benefits from attractive category positioning, with its business skewed toward producing beverages in fast growing, premium beverage categories leading to healthy margins. These strengths are counterbalanced by smaller scale than most rated beverage companies, operational risks associated with capacity expansion and the build out of the Irwindale Brewery, negative free cash flow in 2021 due to transaction related items and capacity expansion, and the risk of potential loss of business should categories currently in favor begin to decline, or if customers move production in house or to other co-packers.

City Brewing's adequate liquidity is constrained by a modest $14 million cash balance as of September 2021 and uncertainty regarding the company's ability to generate meaningful positive free cash flow over the next year. The company's $122 million revolving credit facility expires in 2026 and provides good liquidity support. As of the end of September the revolver was undrawn, but the company indicated that it could draw under the revolver in subsequent periods. The revolving credit facility is subject to a springing Net Debt / EBITDA leverage covenant of 7.15x, which is only tested if borrowings exceed 30% at the end of a quarter. Moody's expects the company to have good cushion under the covenant should it be tested. The term loan contains no financial maintenance covenants.

ENVIRONMENTAL SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety, and the government measures put in place to contain it. Although an economic recovery is underway, continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is high. Volatility can be still expected in 2022 due to uncertain demand characteristics, channel disruptions, and supply chain disruptions.

In terms of other social factors, City faces the risk of shifts in customer behavior as well as health and wellness considerations including those around the responsible use of alcohol, factors, which can influence consumption of products it produces.

From an environmental perspective, like other beverage companies, City Brewing relies on having a sufficient supply of clean water for its beverage products. The company has an environmental/ wastewater management system in place. Sustainable packaging initiatives will also be a driver for the industry going forward.

City's governance is influenced by its private equity ownership, which typically means a greater willingness to take on leverage, pay large distributions or make leveraged acquisitions. Larger than normal distributions were taken by its owners in 2020 and further distributions were funded through the 2021 refinancing. Moody's views the distributions as aggressive, at a time when the company is also investing heavily to expand capacity and ramp up new volume in newer beverage categories. Still, the company's stated plans to lower debt-to-EBITDA leverage over time to under 4x (based on the company's calculation) provides partial mitigation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will begin to see top line momentum restored as key customers resume orders following the hard seltzer inventory reset, albeit at a slower growth rate than previously expected, and as the company adds new customers and products to absorb excess capacity. In addition, the company will benefit from the gradual transition of Blue Ribbon (Pabst) Brewing production from Molson Coors to City Brewing before the end of 2024. Moody's assumes in the outlook that leverage will not exceed 6x and that it will begin to moderate as growth is restored and cash flow improves, allowing for debt reduction. Should full year 2021 results show material negative deviation from Moody's expectations, or recovery in 2022 fail to materialize the rating would be revisited.

A rating upgrade could be considered as the company completes expansion initiatives, gains greater scale, further diversifies its customer base to reduce customer concentration, sustains healthy margins, demonstrates a conservative financial policy such that debt to EBITDA is sustained below 4.5x and generates solid, consistent free cash flow.

A downgrade could be warranted in the case of operational difficulties, including any material delays in getting new capacity on-line to successfully ramp up production, significant drop off in margins, loss of significant customer business that would leave capacity underutilized, large debt financed shareholder returns or acquisitions or if debt to EBITDA leverage exceeds 6.0x (including Moody's adjustments).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Alcoholic Beverages published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296929. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in La Crosse, WI, City Brewing Company, LLC is engaged primarily in the contract production and packaging of beverages including beer and malt based alcoholic beverages, teas, energy drinks and soft drinks. Customers include large branded, independent beverage makers and marketers, including companies engaged in both the alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage segments. The company operates breweries in La Crosse, WI, Latrobe, PA and Memphis, TN. The purchase of the Irwindale equipment and leasehold added a fourth brewery on the west coast. The company is minority owned by private equity firms Charlesbank, and Oaktree Capital Management, with the majority held by Blue Ribbon Partners which is led by American beverage entrepreneur Eugene Kashper. City's net sales for the LTM ended September 30, 2021 were over $400 million, however these revenues are predominately fees and thus may not be comparable with revenues generated by other contract manufacturers.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Linda Montag

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

