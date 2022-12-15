Moody's downgrades City Brewing's CFR to Caa2; outlook negative

New York, December 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded City Brewing Company, LLC's ("City", "City Brewing" or "the company") corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa2 from B3, Probability of Default Rating to Caa2-PD from B3-PD, and the rating on the company's senior secured bank credit facilities to Caa2 from B3. The rating outlook remains negative.

The downgrade to Caa2 was prompted by a weaker than expected third quarter ended September 2022 which failed to show anticipated recovery sequentially or year over year over an already weak 2nd half of 2021. Operating results had already deviated materially from original growth and cash flow expectations in 2021 as expansion in the hard seltzer market slowed, leaving excess inventory in trade channels for City's largest customers. Key customers pulled back on orders until the inventory overhang could be cleared, which in turn made City less efficient because it did not downscale its cost structure immediately due to concerns about worker shortages. City Brewing also expected the pull back to be temporary. Although the company said that the inventory overhang was cleared by mid 2022, persistent supply chain and labor availability challenges have slashed efficiency and made it difficult for the company to meet demand. Furthermore, the hard seltzer market has continued to see lower demand than anticipated this year and the category will experience a seasonal low over the next quarter or so which will make Q4 challenging. Exacerbating these issues, equipment delivery delays for new lines at the Irwindale brewery meant that the company missed the ability to fulfill orders for the key summer selling season and may not regain some of those customers until the new calendar year when contracts reset. The company has been challenged with labor issues including a one-week strike at its Latrobe facility, higher labor costs, and a high turnover rate and difficulty recruiting at its Memphis facility, normally one of its most productive. Because certain of its inflationary fee increases are only reset once a year in January, the company's ability to pass on costs will be more limited for the remainder of 2022. All of these issues have combined to reduce revenue, significantly squeeze margins, kept free cash flow negative and led to additional debt. To bolster liquidity, the company entered into $21 million in equipment leases at Irwindale and a sale leaseback for its La Crosse, Wisconsin brewery, which raised $58.7 million in gross proceeds. Then in October, the company entered into another equipment lease for assets in its Memphis facility which provided another $75 million of gross proceeds. The company used the proceeds to fully repay the revolver, which had $36 million outstanding at the end of September, and to fund other expenses including capital spending.

The downgrades also reflect the company's high projected leverage and weak liquidity that increases the risk of a distressed exchange or other default if City Brewing is unable to execute an operational turnaround. Moody's now expects pro-forma debt to EBITDA leverage (including Moody's adjustments) to end full year 2022 in the mid teens, compared with around just over 10x expected at the time of the last downgrade. While Moody's expects EBITDA to begin to improve in 2023, the company will be more weakly positioned to start the year and timing of recovery remains uncertain. Moody's expects that leverage will remain high, at well over 8x, and free cash flow to remain weak. With lower growth expectations, the company is also moderating the timing of growth capital spending to better align with demand, which will help to preserve cash. Nevertheless, Moody's expects free cash flow to be negative in 2022, partly due to growth investments, and modestly negative in 2023 as cash flows begin to recover but capital expenditures remain high. City Brewing had a minimal $7 million cash balance as of September and Moody's believes access to the revolver will likely be limited to 30% of the $122 million commitment. Borrowing exceeding this level triggers the revolver's springing 7.15x maximum net debt-to-EBITDA leverage covenant that Moody's projects the company would not meet in the fourth quarter. Moody's anticipates that growth will be bolstered in 2023 as Irwindale comes more fully online, with both slim can and variety pack equipment lines that had experienced delays now delivered and fully operational at that brewery. The company began to transition the Pabst Blue Ribbon business onto its platform in Q3 of 2022 but more meaningful volumes will move over in 2023 and 2024.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: City Brewing Company, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa2-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: City Brewing Company, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

City Brewing's Caa2 CFR reflects its high leverage and weak profit margins following its 2021 refinancing exacerbated by a slowdown in its key markets and operational challenges due to labor, input and supply chain issues. The company's credit profile also reflects its smaller scale than most rated beverage companies, operational risks associated with capacity expansion and the build out of the Irwindale Brewery, lost business due to equipment delays and reduced but still high capital spending. Moody's expects free cash flow to be negative in 2022 and improved, but still negative in 2023. This is despite anticipated sales and profit growth next year, as still substantial growth capex and rising interest rates together with stubbornly high labor and input costs will continue to absorb cash. The high leverage and weak liquidity elevate the risk of a distressed exchange or other default if City Brewing is unable to execute an operational turnaround. City Brewing continues to face operational challenges related to supply chain issues and labor availability, risks around its expansion plans and the risk of potential loss of business should categories currently in favor begin to decline, or if customers move production in house or to other co-packers. Although declining, the company still has significant customer concentration with its top two customers accounting for close to 50% of sales. At the same time, City Brewing benefits from its position as the largest non-brand owning alcoholic beverage co-packer in the US, with a longstanding customer base, moderate commodity price exposure, and an asset base that is more geographically diverse with the 2021 addition of the Irwindale brewery in California. Its business is skewed toward producing beverages in premium categories, typically leading to healthy margins. City Brewing also offers customers solutions to manage the increasing product and packaging complexity in the industry that has significant barriers to entry.

City Brewing's liquidity is considered weak as it is constrained by a modest $7 million cash balance as of September 2022 and uncertainty regarding the company's ability to generate meaningful positive free cash flow over the next year. The company's $122 million revolving credit facility expires in 2026 and provides good liquidity support but the company is reliant on the facility to fund growth investments over the next year. As of the end of September the revolver had $36 million drawn. The revolving credit facility is subject to a springing Net Debt / EBITDA leverage covenant of 7.15x, which is only tested if borrowings exceed 30% at the end of a quarter. While the borrowings were very close to the level that would trigger covenant testing at the end of the quarter, the facility was paid down in full in October following the execution of the sale leaseback. Still, the bank leverage test was very close to the covenant limit at the end of the September quarter, and further use of the revolver in the future could be constrained. Given lower than originally planned EBITDA, and uncertainty around the timing of anticipated return to growth, it is Moody's expectation that City will likely need to draw under the revolver in the coming months to fund growth capital spending. Furthermore, after the lease transactions, Moody's does not believe that the company would pass the covenant test under the facility if it were triggered, which limits availability to just over $36 million. Moody's does not believe that the growth capital spending is entirely discretionary or deferrable due to commitments to provide capacity to customers. The term loan contains no financial maintenance covenants.

Moody's expects that the company will begin to see top line momentum restored in 2023 as key customers resume orders following the hard seltzer inventory reset and the delayed equipment that is now up and running at Irwindale becomes productive, but growth will occur later and be slower than previously expected. City will also benefit from the gradual transition of Blue Ribbon (Pabst) Brewing production from Molson Coors to City Brewing before the end of 2024.

ENVIRONMENTAL SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

City Brewing's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4) driven by its G-4 governance score owing to its aggressive financial policy and private ownership. Moderately negative environmental risks exist in relation to water management, natural capital and waste and pollution although its clients assume much of the supply chain risk. Social risk is also moderately negative due to customer relations risk related to its production of alcoholic beverages as well as premium low and no-alcohol products. City Brewing is also exposed to social and demographic trends, which can change consumption patterns and thus demand for products that the company co-packs. As a private company with high leverage and concentrated control, governance risk is highly negative.

Environmental risks are moderately negative (E-3) for City Brewing in line with other beverage producers. This mainly reflects the industry's exposure to water management, waste and pollution and reliance on natural capital. While the co-packer's customers largely assume supply and sourcing risks, beverage producers rely on availability of water and specific agricultural ingredients some of which are difficult to obtain or to substitute, without which they cannot produce the end products. City Brewing's physical climate and carbon transition risks are neutral to low.

City Brewing's social Issuer Profile Score is moderately negative (S-3), reflecting risks associated with its co-manufacturing of both alcoholic as well as premium non- alcoholic beverages, and its exposure to shifting demographic trends that can cause sudden shifts in the needs of its customer base. The company monitors its social risks closely, including product quality and safety and transparent labeling. Social risks also include exposures to potential changes in demographics and societal trends, which could lead to volume pressure, mitigated by ongoing premiumization and product innovation. These risks are partially balanced by neutral to low risks for health and safety, human capital and responsible production.

City Brewing's highly negative (G-4) governance score is influenced by its private ownership. The company is minority owned by private equity firms Charlesbank Capital Partners, and Oaktree Capital Management LLC, with the majority held by Blue Ribbon Partners, which is led by American beverage entrepreneur Eugene Kashper. Moody's believes City Brewing's financial policies are aggressive. This is evidenced by the company making larger than normal distributions to its owners in 2020 and further shareholder distributions were funded with additional debt through the 2021 refinancing. These distributions are aggressive at a time when the company was also investing heavily to expand capacity and ramp up new volume in newer beverage categories. Still, the company's stated plans to lower debt-to-EBITDA leverage over time to under 4x (based on the company's calculation) provides an indication of a current focus on leverage reduction.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects the lack of visibility around an operational recovery given that many of the inefficiencies the company is experiencing are related to supply chain challenges that are not entirely within its control. The negative outlook also reflects the need for substantial capital spending to meet customer commitments, which is leading to negative free cash flow and higher leverage. Negative free cash flow will persist when capital spending subsides if operating cash flow does not improve. A weakened liquidity position given significantly lower than expected sales and negative free cash flows is also contributing to the negative outlook because it is increasing funding needs and debt.

A rating upgrade could be considered if the company completes expansion initiatives, restores operating efficiencies and growth, further diversifies its customer base to reduce customer concentration, restores healthy margins, reduces leverages, and generates free cash flow.

A downgrade could be warranted in the case of further operational difficulties, including any material delays in getting new capacity on-line to successfully ramp up production, failure to regain customers and fulfill their orders, failure to improve margins, sustained loss of significant customer business that would leave capacity underutilized, large debt financed shareholder returns or acquisitions or if debt to EBITDA leverage remains elevated. A deterioration in liquidity could also lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Alcoholic Beverages published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360647. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in La Crosse, WI, City Brewing Company, LLC is engaged primarily in the contract production and packaging of beverages including beer and malt based alcoholic beverages, teas, energy drinks and soft drinks. Customers include large branded, independent beverage makers and marketers, including companies engaged in both the alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage segments. The company operates breweries in La Crosse, WI, Latrobe, PA and Memphis, TN. The purchase in 2021 of the Irwindale, CA equipment and leasehold added a fourth brewery on the west coast. The company is minority owned by private equity firms Charlesbank Capital Partners, and Oaktree Capital Management LLC, with the majority held by Blue Ribbon Partners, which is owned and led by American beverage entrepreneur Eugene Kashper. City's net sales for the LTM ended September 30, 2022 were over $400 million. However, these revenues are predominately fees and thus may not be comparable with revenues generated by other contract manufacturers.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Linda Montag

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

