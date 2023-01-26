Moody's downgrades City of Clive's (IA) GO rating to Aa1 and assigns Aa1 issuer rating

New York, January 26, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the rating on the City of Clive, IA's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds to Aa1 from Aaa. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned the city a Aa1 issuer rating. The issuer rating reflects the city's credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The city had approximately $39 million of GOULT debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 issuer rating reflects the city's very strong financial operations, and modest leverage and fixed cost ratio. The rating also incorporates that while the city's liquidity is very strong relative to revenue, reported fund balance may not provide an accurate representation of available resources because cash basis reporting does not include information on non-cash assets and liabilities.

The Des Moines regional economic growth rate is slightly slower than the nation though solid, which is driving valuation growth in the city primarily in the area of commercial and industrial industries. The city's full value per capita and adjusted household income is strong and in line with peers.

The city closed fiscal 2022 (year end June 30, 2022) with some growth in governmental fund balance and unrestricted net assets of business type funds. The liquidity ratio grew to 60%, due in part to increased property taxes, tax increment financing (TIF) receipts, and increased utility revenues following water and sewer rate increases. When incorporating restricted funds available for core governmental operations, the city's adjusted total available resources was closer to 100% of revenues. The fiscal 2023 budget is balanced across governmental and business type activities, and management reports revenues and expenditures are tracking to budget. Net of bond proceeds and federal funds for the pandemic, property taxes are the city's largest revenue source at over 50% of governmental revenue. Other revenues, made up of Local option sales tax (LOST) and TIF revenues, comprises around 20% of governmental revenues and are trending favorably. LOST revenues are allocated towards both operations to provide property taxes relief and capital projects, while TIF revenues are used primarily for debt service and capital projects. The city received over $2 million of American Rescue Plan Act Fund (ARPA) that it plans to spend primarily on its flood property buy out.

The city's leverage is a low 177% of revenue. The city's 5-year capital plan calls for the issuance of up to $38 million in GO debt from 2023 through 2027, with about $10 million to be paid for from TIF revenues with the remainder to be paid from property taxes. The projects financed are mainly road, park, and infrastructure projects. The fixed cost ratio (adjusted fixed costs/revenue) is modest at under 10% of revenues. The city's audit does not disclose capital asset values and deprecation used to calculate the capital asset depreciation ratio. Absent those disclosures, our rating incorporates the risk that leverage could increase or cash decline to reinvest in capital assets though rapid amortization and steady revenue growth provides the city with the capacity to issue a material amount of debt while keeping leverage moderate.

The Aa1 rating on the city's GOULT bonds, positions it at the same level as the city's issuer rating because the city has pledged its full faith, credit and taxing power for repayment of the bonds. The bonds have a dedicated ad valorem tax, levied against all taxable property in the city without limitation as to rate or amount.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to cities with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Improved financial reporting that includes information about non-cash assets and liabilities and capital assets, that does not uncover additional credit weaknesses

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Substantial decline in liquidity

-Large increase in leverage and fixed costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The city's general obligation bonds are backed by a general obligation pledge and authorization to levy a dedicated property tax, unlimited to rate or amount, to pay debt service.

PROFILE

The City of Clive is a bedroom community located in Polk (Aaa stable) and Dallas (Aaa stable) counties. The city provides municipal services such as public safety, public works, economic developments, and water and sewer utility services to a population of over 18,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

