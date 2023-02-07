Moody's downgrades City of Fort Madison (IA)'s GO rating to A3 and assigns A3 issuer rating

New York, February 07, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded City of Fort Madison, IA's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating to A3 from A2. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned the city a A3 issuer rating. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022, in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties methodology. The city has approximately $13 million of GOULT debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 issuer rating reflects the city's high leverage and fixed costs, which will likely increase further given significant capital needs for the sewer utility and other city projects. The city's liquidity will be solid following a reimbursement of capital with bond proceeds, though its cash-based audit may not provide an accurate representation of available resources because it does not include information on non-cash assets and liabilities. The rating also incorporates the city's weaker full value per capita and adjusted household income below the A medians. The regional economic growth rate is slower than the nation and there is concentration in manufacturing, but the property tax base is growing supported by a mix of commercial and industrial industries.

In fiscal 2022 (year end June 30, 2022), audited financial statements reflect a negative 23% liquidity ratio across governmental funds, and net current assets of business type funds, due primarily to a negative fund balance in the capital projects fund. The city paid the capital projects fund back in fiscal 2023 with bond proceeds. When incorporating for the bond proceeds received in fiscal 2023 and restricted funds available for core governmental operations, the city's adjusted total available resources was solid. Total reserves are expected to remain stable in fiscal 2023, with draws in the sewer and road use funds being offset with positive operations in the solid waste and storm water, and capital project funds. Management reports revenues and expenditures are tracking to budget. The city's Local Option Sales tax (LOST), and Tax Increment Financing (TIF) revenues are the city's largest revenue source at around 39% of governmental revenue, followed by property tax at around 32%, and intergovernmental at 27%. All revenue sources have remained stable. The city received over $1 million of American Rescue Plan Act Fund (ARPA), which it is allocating for revenue loss.

The city's long-term liability ratio is a high 340% of revenue, when incorporating GOULT bonds issued in fiscal 2023 and may grow further given additional borrowing needs over the next five years. The city expects to issue around $32 million in revenue debt for combined sewer overflow projects, which will likely be issued through State Revolving Fund (SRF) loans, in increments of $8 million, over the next three years. The city may also go to voters in the next two to three years for approval to build a new fire station and public works facility, however the city is still in the early planning stages. The projects are anticipated to be paid for from a combination of grants and general obligation (GO) debt. The city's fixed cost ratio (adjusted fixed costs / revenue) is somewhat high at over 20% of revenues.

The A3 rating on the city's GOULT bonds, positions it at the same level as the city's issuer rating because the city has pledged its full faith, credit and taxing power for repayment of the bonds. The bonds have a dedicated ad valorem tax, levied against all taxable property in the city without limitation as to rate or amount.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to cities with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial increase in liquidity

- Improved financial reporting that includes information about non-cash assets and liabilities, that does not uncover additional credit weaknesses - Decline in leverage and fixed costs

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure of liquidity to grow as projected

- Large increase in leverage and fixed costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The city's general obligation bonds are backed by a general obligation pledge and authorization to levy a dedicated property tax, unlimited to rate or amount, to pay debt service.

PROFILE

Fort Madison encompasses roughly 17 square miles along the Mississippi River in southeastern Iowa (Aaa stable). It is one of two county seats of Lee County (Aa2) and provides a range of services, including public safety, municipal utilities, recreation and other governmental services, to over 10,000 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

