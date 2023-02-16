Moody's downgrades City of Hackensack, NJ's GOULT bonds to A1 and assigns A1 issuer rating

New York, February 16, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 issuer rating to the City of Hackensack, NJ. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded the city's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) ratings to A1 from Aa3. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The city has about $64.2 million in outstanding debt as of December 31, 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 issuer rating reflects the city's elevated leverage position largely concentrated in pension and OPEB liabilities, strong and improving financial position and a growing and diverse tax base with below-average resident wealth and income.

Hackensack's leverage will remain extremely high over the medium term. At the end of fiscal 2020, its long-term liabilities were 729% of revenues. Of that, almost 90% is related to its pension and OPEB liabilities. Moody's adjusted net pension liability amounts to $332.7 million or 295% of revenues and the adjusted net OPEB liability amounts to an extremely elevated $405.6 million or 360% of revenues. The adjusted net pension liability will likely decline but still be above-average in the coming year because the discount rate that Moody's uses to value pensions is rising, which will push down the present value of liabilities. Favorably, management has taken steps to bring the OPEB liability down over time. In 2017, the city started offering its unions a plan option with reduced coverage that would save the city money. They began pushing this plan during contract negotiations and now all of the city's largest unions have enrolled in it. The long-term effect will be that active employees will carry this reduced coverage into retirement, reducing the growth of the city's OPEB liability. Despite a revised coverage plan, the city's leverage position is expected to remain elevated compared to peers in the medium term. The city's elevated leverage position is partially offset by its growing economy and strong financial position.

Hackensack is located 10 miles northwest of New York City (Aa2 stable) with multiple lines of transportation to Manhattan providing access to stable employment centers. The city's tax base has grown modestly from 2015 to 2021 with average annual growth of 1.2%. In 2022, the city's assessed value grew by 23% due to a reassessment, resulting in equalized value growth of 9.6%. The city benefits from a vibrant commercial sector which comprised 35% of assessed values in 2021. The city's largest taxpayer, Riverside Partners Shopping Center, is anchored by high-end retailers Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdales and other luxury retailers. The city also benefits from the presence of Hackensack University Medical Center (HUMC) which provides stable employment and substantial annual payments to the city. The city's equalized value per capita is a strong $145,409, however, resident income levels are below average with an adjusted median household income (MHI) of 94.8% of the US MHI.

The city's financial position is strong and improving due to conservative budgeting, increased payments in lieu of taxes (PILOTs) from recent apartment complex developments and large annual payments from Hackensack University Medical Center As of fiscal 2020, adjusted current fund balance is 30.7% of revenues, up significantly from 13.5% in fiscal 2017. Draft 2021 numbers show stable adjusted fund balance at 30.4% of revenues. The improved fund balance is largely due to the "community service" charge hospitals started paying their local municipalities in light of the 2015 law enacted for nonprofit hospitals. In turn, the city started receiving an annual payment of $4.0 million from HUMC. Furthermore, due to HUMC's expansion of facilities, the city received $10.6 million in redevelopment fees over four years starting in 2018. The city also saw increased savings on the expenditures side during the pandemic. As for fiscal 2022, the city reports that operations were positive and reported fund balance will increase again.

The absence of distinction between the A1 issuer and GOULT ratings reflects the city's general obligation full faith and credit pledge as well as an unlimited property tax that is dedicated to debt service.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's typically does not assign outlooks to local government issuers with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant decrease in leverage

- Continued growth in reserves - Material growth in resident wealth and income levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Decline in reserves or liquidity

- Contraction of local economy - Increase in leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The outstanding obligations are valid and legally binding obligations payable from ad valorem taxes that may be levied upon all the taxable property without limitation as to rate or amount.

PROFILE

Hackensack is located in south central Bergen County (Aaa stable), approximately 10 miles northwest of midtown Manhattan. The city has a population of roughly 44,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

