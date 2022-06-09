Moody's downgrades City of Hope (CA) to A2 from A1; outlook stable

New York, June 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded City of Hope (CA) to A2 from A1 affecting revenue bonds issued by the California Health Facilities Financing Authority and City of Hope. The organization has approximately $2 billion of debt outstanding, including guarantees on debt issued by an affiliated company. The outlook is stable at the lower rating level.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of City of Hope's bond rating is attributable to several factors, including a potential 50% increase in long term debt to refinance a bridge loan used to acquire Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA), the operational and integration risks associated with the transaction, and legacy City of Hope's weaker financial performance over the last two years, which is expected to continue at least through the end of fiscal 2022. City of Hope borrowed $650 million via a bridge loan that matures on January 30, 2023; it could either refinance the loan with long term debt, repay the loan with unrestricted reserves, or a combination of two.

The CTCA acquisition will increase City of Hope's revenue by a third and will provide significant growth opportunities and diversification over the next several years, but these opportunities are balanced against CTCA's own weak operating performance prior to the acquisition and integration risks stemming from an operating profile that is very different from City of Hope's. the acquisition and weaker financial performance come at a time when City of Hope is set to open a major new site in Orange County, a major market just south of its main campus. The rating is supported by a number of key strengths, including City of Hope's strong clinical and research reputations, a significant fundraising platform that generates increasing philanthropy for the organization, and a strong balance sheet that even with dilution from the CTCA acquisition, will retain cash to debt over 150% and over 300 days cash assuming the bridge loan is refinanced with long term debt.

We expect City of Hope's leverage to remain high and financial performance to remain suppressed relative to peers and its own historical performance over the near term as it works to improve performance of the legacy organization, ramp up Orange County operations, and integrate and grow CTCA. The organization's strong fundraising platform and good balance sheet metrics will provide a measure of stability during this transitional period, though additional debt or a prolonged period of weaker financial performance will pressure the rating.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook at the lower rating level reflects our expectation that City of Hope will generate weak margins in fiscal 2022, but demonstrate gradual improvement at the legacy organization over the remainder of the fiscal year. We expect balance sheet measures to remain good with consolidated days cash above 300 days once Medicare advances are repaid and cash to debt at or above 150%, assuming the bridge loan is refinanced with long term debt. We could change the outlook to negative if the organization is unable to improve margins at the legacy enterprise or CTCA.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Materially stronger cash flow margins

- Sustained reduction in leverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to demonstrate incremental margin improvement, inclusive of CTCA

- Additional debt - Materially dilutive additional acquisition - Inability to refinance or extend maturity of bridge loan used to finance CTCA acquisition

LEGAL SECURITY

The notes and bonds are secured by a receivables pledge of the obligated group, which includes City of Hope, Beckman Research Institute of the City of Hope, City of Hope National Medical Center, and City of Hope Medical Foundation, although royalty receivables are excluded from the pledge. Exclusion of royalties from the receivables pledge is not a material concern as the royalty revenue may still be used in the calculation of debt service coverage, it does not restrict balance sheet reserves derived from royalty revenue, and royalty revenue will end over the near term.

There is a rate covenant of 1.2x annual debt service. Coverage between 1.0x - 1.2x requires a consultant call in; coverage below 1.0x is an event of default. Most contributions, excluding permanently restricted gifts and those temporarily restricted for capital, can be used in calculating annual debt service coverage.

A nonprofit corporation, COH HoldCo, Inc. was formed to acquire CTCA. COH HoldCo, Inc. financed the acquisition with a $650 million bridge loan that matures on January 30, 2023. The bridge loan is guaranteed by City of Hope's obligated group. We expect the debt issued to refinance the bridge loan will bring CTCA into City of Hope's obligated group.

PROFILE

City of Hope is an organization focused on clinical care, education, and research related to oncology and diabetes and has Comprehensive Cancer Center designation from the National Cancer Institute. It provides inpatient and outpatient services from its main campus in Duarte, California, and at outpatient sites throughout the region; following the 2022 acquisition of Cancer Treatment Centers of America, it now provides clinical services in three new geographies: Atlanta, GA, Chicago, IL, and Phoenix, AZ. City of Hope also conducts research on the main campus and at its affiliate, TGen, in Phoenix, AZ. TGen is an organization applying genomic discoveries to advances in human health.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

