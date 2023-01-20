Moody's downgrades City of Hope (CA) to A3; outlook stable

New York, January 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded City of Hope's (CA) revenue bond rating to A3 from A2. The outlook is stable at the lower rating level. The organization has approximately $2.5 billion of debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Downgrade of City of Hope's revenue bond rating to A3 from A2 is attributable to our expectation that operating cash flow will be weak for the next 12 - 24 months, suppressed by negative cash flow at Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA); combined with a recent debt issuance, leverage will be higher with elevated debt to cash flow and a weaker cash to debt position. Capital expenditures will remain very high over the next three years and will pressure unrestricted cash as expenditures are likely to exceed cash generated from operations and cash available from unspent bond proceeds earmarked for capital; restricted cash and investments, which include temporarily restricted funds that will be released to support research and capital in future years, comprise a quarter of total cash and investments and will continue to grow. Positively, the organization is entering this period of operating and balance sheet stress with a strong days cash position that will remain above 250 days over the forecast period. The rating favorably incorporates City of Hope's strong clinical and research reputations, factors that drive excellent fundraising and are integral to its strong market position in its core Southern California markets.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook at the lower rating level reflects our expectation that City of Hope will be able to maintain cash to debt above 100% and days cash over 250 days throughout a near term period of high capital spending and weak operating performance.

The rating includes the expectation that City of Hope will repay $175 million drawn on its line of credit utilizing a portion of the $600 million received from a private placement debt issued subsequent to the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Materially stronger cash flow margins

-Sustained reduction in leverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Inability to improve consolidated margins so that debt to cash flow trends significantly lower

-Inability to maintain approximately current balance sheet strength with days cash above 250 days and cash to debt above 100%

-Materially dilutive additional acquisition

-Inability to refinance or extend maturity of $650 million loan due November 2023

LEGAL SECURITY

The notes and bonds are secured by a receivables pledge of the obligated group, which includes City of Hope, Beckman Research Institute of the City of Hope, City of Hope National Medical Center, and City of Hope Medical Foundation; royalty receivables are excluded from the pledge. There is a rate covenant of 1.2x annual debt service. Coverage between 1.0x - 1.2x requires a consultant call in; coverage below 1.0x is an event of default. Most contributions, excluding permanently restricted gifts and those temporarily restricted for capital, can be used in calculating annual debt service coverage.

PROFILE

City of Hope is an organization focused on clinical care, education, and research related to oncology and diabetes and has Comprehensive Cancer Center designation from the National Cancer Institute. It provides inpatient and outpatient services from its main campus in Duarte, California, and at outpatient sites throughout the region; following the 2022 acquisition of Cancer Treatment Centers of America, it now provides services in three new geographies. With a goal of expanding access to the latest discoveries and leading-edge care to more patients, families and communities, City of Hope's growing national system includes its main Los Angeles campus, a network of clinical care locations across Southern California, a new cancer center in Orange County, California, and the Cancer Treatment Centers of America located in Atlanta, Chicago and Phoenix. City of Hope's affiliated family of organizations includes Translational Genomics Research Institute and AccessHope.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

