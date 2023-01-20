Moody's downgrades City of Osage (IA)'s GO annual appropriation notes to A3; affirms A1 issuer & GO ratings

New York, January 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the rating on the city of Osage, IA's General Obligation Annual Appropriation Refunding Capital Loan Notes, Series 2016C to A3 from A2. This action concludes a review for possible downgrade for the Series 2016C notes, initiated on November 3, 2022, in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. Moody's also has affirmed the city's A1 issuer rating and A1 rating on its outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. The issuer rating reflects the city's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. The city had approximately $3 million of GOULT debt outstanding, and $800,000 of annual GO appropriation debt at the close of fiscal 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to A3 from A2 of the rating on the Series 2016C GO Appropriation notes, positions it two notches below the issuer rating to incorporate the less essential nature of the project, a community center, and annual appropriation risk. Once debt service on the bonds has been appropriated for a given year, the bonds are general obligations of the city, and the city can levy for debt service in an amount unlimited as to rate or amount. If the city does not appropriate funds for debt service, the city's obligation to repay the bonds terminates.

The A1 issuer rating reflects the city's modest leverage and moderate fixed costs that are not expected to materially change, strong financial operations and limited scale of operations that exposes the city to a higher degree of event risk relative to entities with large economies of scale. The rating also incorporates that while the city's liquidity is very strong relative to revenue, reported fund balance may not provide an accurate representation of available resources because cash basis reporting does not include information on non-cash assets and liabilities. The regional economic growth rate is solid though slower than the nation and will likely continue to remain so, due to the region's concentration in agriculture. The county's full value per capita and adjusted household income is weaker than national medians but in line with peers for the rating category.

In fiscal 2022 (year end June 30, 2022), audited financial statements reflect balanced operations across governmental funds and over a $3 million decline in unrestricted net assets of business type funds due to capital spending in the water well and tower fund and sewer capital fund. The liquidity ratio remained strong at 59%, despite the draws in the utility funds. When incorporating restricted funds available for core governmental operations, the city's adjusted total available resources was closer to 100% of revenues. The fiscal 2023 budget is balanced across governmental and business type activities, and management reports revenues and expenditures are tracking to budget. Property taxes are the city's largest revenue source followed by tax increment financing (TIF), which comprise around 25% of governmental revenues. TIF revenues are used primarily for debt service and capital projects and have been trending upwards. The city received around $266,000 of American Rescue Plan Act Fund (ARPA) that the city plans to spend primarily on capital investments.

The city's leverage is a low 170% of revenue. Additional borrowing needs are modest, with the majority of the city's projects being paid for from cash on hand. Adjusted fixed costs will remain moderate at around 16% of revenues.

The A1 rating on the GOULT bonds is at the same level as the city's issuer rating because the city has pledged its full faith, credit and taxing power for repayment of the bonds. The bonds have a dedicated ad valorem tax, levied against all taxable property in the city without limitation as to rate or amount.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to cities with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Strengthening of full value per capita and adjusted household income

- Improved financial reporting that includes information about non-cash assets and liabilities, that does not uncover additional credit weaknesses

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial decline in liquidity

- Large increase in leverage and fixed costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The GOULT bonds are backed by the city's full faith, credit and taxing power. The bonds have a dedicated ad valorem tax, levied against all taxable property in the city without limitation as to rate or amount.

The Series 2016C bonds are subject to annual appropriation. Once debt service on the bonds has been appropriated for a given year, the bonds are general obligations of the city and the city can levy for debt service in an amount unlimited as to rate or amount. If the city does not appropriate funds for debt service, the city's obligation to repay the bonds terminates.

PROFILE

The city of Osage is located approximately 66 miles north of Cedar Falls (Aaa stable) and is the county seat of Mitchell County, located in northeastern Iowa. The city provides governmental services such as public safety, public works, health and social services, culture and recreation, and community and economic development to a population of over 3,600. Business services comprise about a quarter of city operations and include water, sewer and solid waste collection.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

