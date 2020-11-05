Moody's downgrades Cl. A-3 and Cl. A-4 from Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp. Series 2002-1

New York, November 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
downgraded the rating of classes A-3 and A-4 from Credit
Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp. Series 2002-1,
backed by subprime mortgages.
https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL435521
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
Complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp.
Series 2002-1
Cl. A-3, Downgraded to A2 (sf); previously on
Nov 23, 2008 Confirmed at Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Downgraded to A2 (sf); previously on
Nov 23, 2008 Confirmed at Aaa (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Class A-3 and A-4 have the benefit of support from a financial
guarantor and for structured finance securities with third party support,
the rating applied is the higher of the support provider's rating and
the rating without consideration for any third party support ("underlying
rating"). However, one of the collateral pools backing
this transaction has decreased to an effective number below the threshold
established in the US RMBS Surveillance Methodology. Moody's does
not maintain ratings on US RMBS securities in a structure where the effective
number of borrowers has reduced below the threshold.
In the absence of the underlying rating, today's rating downgrades
thus reflects the direct pass-through of the rating of the support
provider Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp (Affirmed at A2, Outlook
Stable on Aug 13, 2019).
Principal Methodology
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Rating Transactions
Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed,
Insured and Guaranteed Debts" published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
In addition, Moody's publishes a weekly summary of structured finance
credit ratings and methodologies, available to all registered users
of our website, www.moodys.com/SFQuickCheck.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
An upgrade or downgrade of the support provider's rating could lead to
the upgrade or downgrade of the ratings.
For more information please see www.moodys.com.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit
ratings. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings
includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings.
• Rating Solicitation
• Issuer Participation
• Participation: Access to Management
• Participation: Access to Internal Documents
• Disclosure to Rated Entity
• Endorsement
• Lead Analyst
• Releasing Office
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis,
in its analysis.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Cherie Zhang
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Soumya Vasudevan
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
