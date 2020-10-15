Moody's downgrades Clark County School District No. 114 (Evergreen), WA's underlying GO bond ratings to Aa3; outlook stable

New York, October 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service downgraded to Aa3 from Aa2 Clark County School District No. 114 (Evergreen), Washington's underlying ratings, affecting $320.2 million in outstanding unlimited tax general obligation bonds and $17.4 million in limited general obligation bonds. Concurrently, we have assigned an underlying rating of Aa3 and an enhanced rating of Aaa to the district's $228.3 million Unlimited Tax General Obligation Bonds, 2020. The underlying rating outlook has been changed to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade and assignment of the Aa3 underlying ratings reflect the district's satisfactory but thin financial profile that we expect will lag districts in the rating category. The coronavirus pandemic, which presents a risk to public health and safety, resulted in the district's better than anticipated financial performance in fiscal 2020, driven by reduced operating costs including fewer substitute teachers and low utility and transportation expenses as a result of school closures and the move to online learning. However, as with most Washington districts, enrollment in fiscal 2021 is projected to be approximately 5% below budget due to coronavirus concerns, which will challenge the district's ability to maintain or improve reserve levels. The ratings also take into consideration the district's large and growing tax base in the Portland (Aaa stable) metro area that appears to be performing fairly well despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, though broader economic conditions are weak and unemployment is elevated. The district's debt burden is high relative to peers, but pension liabilities are manageable.

The absence of a rating distinction between the district's unlimited tax general obligation bonds and limited general obligation bonds reflects our view of the strength of the full faith and credit pledge in Washington, which Moody's rates at the same level as an unlimited tax general obligation pledge.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the bonds' participation in the Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program (Aaa stable). Under this program, the state pledges its full faith, credit, and taxing power to guarantee debt service when due on qualified school districts' voter-approved general obligation bonds. The program rating reflects the pledge of the State of Washington (Aaa stable) and strong program mechanics to ensure timely debt service payments on participating bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The underlying rating outlook has been changed to stable from negative. We expect the district's strong management team will make appropriate adjustments to address the operational and financial challenges presented by the coronavirus and enrollment declines over the longer term, and that economic conditions will continue to improve and the district's tax base will remain solid.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Improvement in the district's financial position, including sustained increases in fund balances and cash

-Material declines in the district's outstanding debt relative to the size of the district's tax base and financial operations

-Substantial improvements in the district's socioeconomic measures

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Continued weakening of the district's financial position, including continued draws on reserves

-Long-term trend of declining enrollment

-Material or protracted contraction of the district's tax base

LEGAL SECURITY

The current offering is secured by the district's full faith, credit, and unlimited property tax pledge.

The Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program pledges its full faith and credit to make whole any shortfall in debt service by the district, if necessary, on a timely basis for payment to bondholders.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to finance various capital improvements.

PROFILE

Located north of Portland, Oregon, the district provides K-12 education services to a local population of approximately 150,400 in the City of Vancouver (Aa2), Washington, nearby cities, and unincorporated portions of Clark County (Aa1). Approximately 23,300 students are enrolled in the district for the fall 2020.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

