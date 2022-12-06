Moody's downgrades Class A Notes in Popolare Bari NPLs 2017 S.r.l.

Madrid, December 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the rating of Class A in Popolare Bari NPLs 2017 S.r.l. This downgrade reflects lower than anticipated cash-flows generated from the recovery process on the non-performing loans (NPLs) which translates into a reduced credit enhancement of the note in recent payment dates.

....EUR80.9M Class A Notes, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Apr 4, 2022 Downgraded to B2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action is prompted by lower than anticipated cash-flows generated from the recovery process on the NPLs resulting in a reduced credit enhancement in recent payment dates.

-Lower than anticipated cash-flows generated from the recovery process on the NPLs:

The portfolio is mainly concentrated in the South of Italy and Islands (56.7% by Gross Book Value (GBV) as of September 2022).

Borrower concentration: about 33% of the pool in Popolare Bari NPLs 2017 S.r.l. by GBV is concentrated on the top 10 obligors which increases potential performance volatility.

In terms of the underlying portfolio, the GBV stood at EUR 272.02 million as of September 2022 down from EUR 319.69 million at closing. Out of the approximately EUR 47.7 million reduction of GBV since closing, principal payments to Class A have been in the range of EUR 18.3 million. The secured portion has decreased to 52.0% from 55.9% at closing. Around 225 properties, representing approximately 32% of the assets backing the initial pool by value, have been sold at 44% of the updated property values as of closing, a relatively low level. Overall profitability for closed positions is 48%.

Despite some slight increase in cashflows since last rating action, the Cumulative Collection Ratio was at 40.2% as of September 2022, down from 46.0% as of September 2021. The NPV Cumulative Profitability Ratio was at 93.35%, currently above the trigger of 90%. The subordination trigger has been hit several times since closing, in all payment dates with the NPV Cumulative Profitability Ratio below such threshold of 90%. Last time this trigger was hit in April 2022. Unpaid interest on Class B is EUR 0.3 million as of the latest payment date in October 2022. Class B received some interest payment in October 2022, but collections were not sufficient to pay all due interest. Trigger to defer interest payments on Class B is based on profitability and not on cumulative collections which may result in later deferral if profitability for closed positions exceeds the threshold (90%). This is detrimental for class A repayment.

The latest business plan received in 2022 contemplates cumulative gross collections below the 38% of the GBV contemplated in the original business plan. The updated business plan expects a total amount of future collections lower than the outstanding amount of Class A Notes. The collections remained subdued in most recent payment date in October 2022, with the Class A not receiving principal payment due to insufficient collections, compared to the outstanding amount of Class A at EUR 62.6 million.

-Deterioration of the level of credit enhancement in recent payment dates:

The above mentioned lower than expected recovery rate translates into a reduced credit enhancement of Class A notes.

Moody's notes that the advance rate of Class A at 23.02% as of October 2022 is slightly higher than the 22.74% observed in October 2021, and overall flat in past payment dates. Simulation of cashflows from the remaining pool in light of portfolio characteristics, coupled with the outstanding balance of the Class A Notes are no longer consistent with the rating prior to the downgrade. There is higher likelihood of Class A Notes not being fully repaid at legal maturity date.

Moody's also notes that so far interests due on Class A were a negligible amount given 6-month Euribor being in negative levels until recently; going forward, despite the hedging arrangement in place, we expect an increase in interests payments due to Class A Notes, thus further lowering its pace of amortization.

NPL transactions' cash flows depend on the timing and amount of collections. Due to the current economic environment, Moody's has considered additional stresses in its analysis, including a 6 to 12-month delay in the recovery timing.

Moody's has taken into account the potential cost of the GACS Guarantee within its cash flow modelling, while any potential benefit from the guarantee for the senior Noteholders has not been considered in its analysis.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Non-Performing and Re-Performing Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390474. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the rating include: (i) the recovery process of the non-performing loans producing significantly higher cash-flows in a shorter time frame than expected; (ii) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties; and (iii) a decrease in sovereign risk.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the rating include: (i) significantly lower or slower cash-flows generated from the recovery process on the non-performing loans due to either a longer time for the courts to process the foreclosures and bankruptcies, a change in economic conditions from our central scenario forecast or idiosyncratic performance factors. For instance, should economic conditions be worse than forecasted and the sale of the properties generate less cash-flows for the issuer or take a longer time to sell the properties, all these factors could result in a downgrade of the ratings; (ii) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties; and (iii) increase in sovereign risk.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Antonio Tena

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Michelangelo Margaria

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

