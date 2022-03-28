Moody's downgrades Class B issued by NewRez Warehouse Securitization Trust 2021-1

New York, March 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded the rating of Class B from NewRez Warehouse Securitization Trust 2021-1. The US warehouse RMBS transaction is a securitization backed by a revolving pool of newly originated first-lien, fixed rate and adjustable rate, residential mortgage loans which are eligible for purchase by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or in accordance with the criteria of Ginnie Mae for the guarantee of securities backed by mortgage loans to be pooled in connection with the issuance of Ginnie Mae securities.

The complete rating action is as follows:

Issuer: NewRez Warehouse Securitization Trust 2021-1

Cl. B, Downgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 17, 2022 Aa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL464415 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action resolves the review of this bond which was placed on watch on February 17, 2022 due to an update to the methodology "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework." Today's action accounts for the application of a rating cap due to wet loan risk. During the review period, Moody's considered certain foundational structural protections available in the transaction, the maximum percentage of wet loans allowed, and available credit enhancement among other factors, for the affected transaction.

NewRez Warehouse Securitization Trust 2021-1 which was impacted by today's rating action includes structural protections that are considered "moderate" under the updated methodology. In addition, the MILAN CE is higher than the maximum wet loan concentration limit of 25% for this warehouse facility and therefore does not require any adjustment. The MILAN CE reflects the loss we expect the portfolio to incur in a severe economic scenario (the Aaa scenario). However, Class B is subject to a rating cap of Aa3 (sf) since it has less hard credit enhancement than the maximum wet loan concentration permitted in the transaction.

Principal Methodologies

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1305403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

In addition, Moody's publishes a weekly summary of structured finance credit ratings and methodologies, available to all registered users of our website, www.moodys.com/SFQuickCheck.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings up. Transaction performance also depends on the US macro economy and housing market.

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Expected losses rising above our original expectations as a result of a weaker collateral composition than that in the adverse pool or financial distress of any of the counterparties could also drive the ratings down. Transaction performance also depends on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

Finally, performance of RMBS continues to remain highly dependent on servicer procedures. Any change resulting from servicing transfers or other policy or regulatory change can impact the performance of these transactions. In addition, improvements in reporting formats and data availability across deals and trustees may provide better insight into certain performance metrics such as the level of collateral modifications.

