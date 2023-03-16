Moody's downgrades Classical Charter Schools of America, Inc., NC's revenue bonds to Ba2; outlook stable

New York, March 16, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the rating on Classical Charter Schools of America, Inc., NC's (CCSA), formerly Charter Day School Inc., outstanding revenue bonds to Ba2 from Ba1. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Ba2 reflects significantly reduced liquidity due to additional capital and operational spending in 2022 and continuing into 2023. This spending has been driven by an effort to grow enrollment and improve academic performance due to pandemic related learning loss. The action also reflects a decline in academic performance and demand as evidenced by declining test scores, waitlists, and retention all which limits operational flexibility. Positively, operating revenues have continued to grow with enrollment, state and local per student funding continues to increase and the school has an established charter renewal history. Debt service coverage will remain sufficient and above covenanted levels.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects cash flow margins sufficient to maintain debt service coverage levels. With the completion of the capital program by fall 2023, liquidity should stabilize if not improve over time. The outlook also incorporates favorable prospects to maintain enrollment and meet revenue growth projections.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significantly improved liquidity providing greater cushion for potential volatility

- Sustained strengthening of operating performance and debt service coverage - Evidence of improvement in student demand and success, evidenced by ability to meet enrollment targets with a growing waitlist and improved retention

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Further weakening of liquidity and debt service coverage levels

- Inability to meet enrollment targets or other evidence of deterioration of the school's competitive profile - Additional debt issuance without strengthened reserves or operating cash flow

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are secured by lease payments to be made by CCSA Inc, the sole member of the obligated group schools, formerly named Charter Day School, Inc. CCSA Inc is the lessee and the credit quality of its revenue bonds is supported by long-term non-contingent leases with Leland LLC, Southport LLC, and Columbus LLC's for repayment of debt service. CCSA has entered into a Loan Agreement with the Public Finance Authority (the issuer), which has assigned its interest in the lease with CCSA to the trustee.

The requirement of the obligated group to make payments that secure debt service during the lease term are absolute and unconditional, payable from all legally available sources. Additional security is derived by the group's right, title and interest in and to the mortgaged estate, including all related additions, replacements, substitutions and proceeds. Base lease payments are due monthly. Pursuant to the loan agreement, CCSA Inc. maintains $250,000 repair and replacement fund which moneys may be used to pay the cost of extraordinary maintenance and replacement to keep the Series 2020 facilities in sound condition. The repair and replacement fund is funded annually in an amount equal to one-half of one percent (.5%) of operating expenses of the CDS Inc. A debt service reserve fund is established funded at maximum annual debt service.

The CCSA also covenants to maintain a coverage ratio at or above 1.10 to 1.00 maximum annual debt service for any fiscal year. If coverage is below 1.10 to 1.00 but above 1.00 to 1.00, then the CCSA Inc. retain, at its expense, a management consultant. CCSA Inc also covenants that it will maintain days cash on hand equal to at least 45 days as of each June 30 thereafter. If coverage or days cash on hand ever fall below the covenant requirements, CDS Inc. shall retain a consultant. An event of default arising from failure to achieve the debt service coverage ratio shall only occur if the ratio is below 1.0x. Additional covenants include an additional bonds test which requires a historical coverage ratio for the prior 12 months of at least 1.1x debt Service plus lease payments and a projected coverage ratio that requires 1.25x future Maximum Annual debt Service including all parity debt as well as the additional debt and lease payments for 3 years. The debt service reserve fund is at least 10% of principal amount of bonds, 125% of annual debt service, or 100% of MADS.

PROFILE

CCSA is the sole member of Leland LLC, Southport LLC, and Columbus LLC the borrowers and lessors of the financed properties and facilities where the schools are located. CCSA Inc is the lessee and the operating company of the obligated group schools which include Classical Charter School of Leland, Classical Charter School of Southport, and Classical Charter School of Whiteville. Management of the schools is provided by Robert Bacon Academy Inc, a for profit Education Management Company and founding organization of the schools.

Classical Charter Schools of America, Inc. (CCSA) network changed its name in the spring of 2021 from Charter Day School, Inc. The new name is intended to reflect its classical curriculum and anticipates further enrollment growth and expansion beyond its current footprint. The schools are located in the southeast corner of North Carolina. Currently, CCSA operates 4 campuses each under a separate charter serving grades K-8. The obligated group includes 3 of the four campuses/charters which include Classical Charter School of Leland , of Southport, and of Whiteville. The obligated group charters expire in 2025, 2027, and 2029. The Classical Charter School of Wilmington campus is not in the obligated group and is leased by the CCSA Inc network. As of December 2022 the obligated group served 2,487 students in grades K-8.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Charter Schools published in September 2016 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64397. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

