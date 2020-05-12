Moody's downgrades Cleaver-Brooks ratings (CFR to Caa1); outlook negative

New York, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded its ratings for Cleaver-Brooks, Inc ("Cleaver"), including the company's corporate family rating (CFR, to Caa1 from B3) and probability of default rating (to Caa1-PD from B3-PD), as well as the ratings for its senior secured notes (to Caa1 from B3). The ratings outlook is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrades reflect Moody's expectation of a difficult operating environment for Cleaver due to the disruptive effects of the coronavirus crisis. Moody's expects meaningful earnings and cash flow pressures during 2021 (fiscal year ends March) as the economic slowdown from the coronavirus pandemic reduces demand for Cleaver's packaged and engineered boilers and curtails aftermarket and boiler services work. These earnings headwinds will be against a backdrop of a highly leveraged balance sheet (estimated Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA of around 7x as of March 2020) and a weak liquidity profile, both of which limit underlying financial flexibility.

The Caa1 CFR broadly reflects Cleaver's high financial leverage, its small revenue base, a heavy reliance on cyclical boiler markets and Moody's expectation of a weak liquidity profile. Moody's recognizes Cleaver's good standing within packaged boiler markets as well as the generally stable nature of the company's aftermarket and business services segments, albeit with businesses generally expected to be more volatile over the coming quarters in the face of disruptions from the coronavirus. Litigation risk relating to significant asbestos claims represents an additional area of concern for creditors, but management has attempted to mitigate this risk through insurance and indemnification from the company's prior owner.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, very low and volatile oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The manufacturing sector has been adversely affected by the shock given its indirect sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, expectations of Cleaver's weakening financial flexibility and exposure to falling demand leave it vulnerable in these unprecedented operating conditions, and the company remains vulnerable to the ongoing adverse impact of the outbreak. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's actions reflect the expected impact on Cleaver of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The negative outlook incorporates Moody's expectation of a challenging operating environment, with meaningful topline and earnings pressure and a weak liquidity profile for at least the next 12 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of ratings include expectations of an improving liquidity profile with reduced reliance on revolver borrowings and free cash flow-to-debt in the low single-digit range. Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA sustained below 7x could also result in upward ratings action.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of ratings include expectations of deteriorating liquidity with meaningful cash burn during fiscal 2021, decreasing availability under the ABL facility or an anticipated breach of financial covenants. A decrease in earnings beyond what is already contemplated could also result in a ratings downgrade. The ratings could also be downgraded if an unfavorable asbestos litigation ruling is deemed to impair Cleaver's business or liquidity profile.

The following summarizes Moody's rating actions and ratings:

Issuer: Cleaver-Brooks, Inc.

Corporate Family Rating, downgraded to Caa1 from B3

Probability of Default Rating, downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

$375 million senior secured notes due 2023, downgraded to Caa1 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

Outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable

Headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia, Cleaver Brooks Inc., manufactures integrated proprietary boiler room systems including boilers, burners, controls, components and accessories. The boilers provide hot water, steam and, in some instances, localized energy critical to operations in industrial, institutional and commercial applications in a wide range of markets including energy and petrochemical, healthcare, food and beverage, and government. The company is owned by Harbour Group. Estimated revenues for the twelve months ended March 2020 are approximately $400 million.

The principal methodology used in theses ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued [with/with no] amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Eoin Roche

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Russell Solomon

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

