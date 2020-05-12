Moody's downgrades Cleaver-Brooks ratings (CFR to Caa1); outlook negative

New York, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded its ratings for Cleaver-Brooks,
Inc ("Cleaver"), including the company's corporate family
rating (CFR, to Caa1 from B3) and probability of default rating
(to Caa1-PD from B3-PD), as well as the ratings for
its senior secured notes (to Caa1 from B3). The ratings outlook
is negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrades reflect Moody's expectation of a difficult operating environment
for Cleaver due to the disruptive effects of the coronavirus crisis.
Moody's expects meaningful earnings and cash flow pressures during
2021 (fiscal year ends March) as the economic slowdown from the coronavirus
pandemic reduces demand for Cleaver's packaged and engineered boilers
and curtails aftermarket and boiler services work. These earnings
headwinds will be against a backdrop of a highly leveraged balance sheet
(estimated Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA
of around 7x as of March 2020) and a weak liquidity profile, both
of which limit underlying financial flexibility.
The Caa1 CFR broadly reflects Cleaver's high financial leverage,
its small revenue base, a heavy reliance on cyclical boiler markets
and Moody's expectation of a weak liquidity profile. Moody's
recognizes Cleaver's good standing within packaged boiler markets as well
as the generally stable nature of the company's aftermarket and business
services segments, albeit with businesses generally expected to
be more volatile over the coming quarters in the face of disruptions from
the coronavirus. Litigation risk relating to significant asbestos
claims represents an additional area of concern for creditors, but
management has attempted to mitigate this risk through insurance and indemnification
from the company's prior owner.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating
global economic outlook, very low and volatile oil prices,
and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock
across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit
effects of these developments are unprecedented. The manufacturing
sector has been adversely affected by the shock given its indirect sensitivity
to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, expectations
of Cleaver's weakening financial flexibility and exposure to falling demand
leave it vulnerable in these unprecedented operating conditions,
and the company remains vulnerable to the ongoing adverse impact of the
outbreak. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's actions reflect the expected
impact on Cleaver of the breadth and severity of the shock, and
the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
The negative outlook incorporates Moody's expectation of a challenging
operating environment, with meaningful topline and earnings pressure
and a weak liquidity profile for at least the next 12 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of ratings include expectations
of an improving liquidity profile with reduced reliance on revolver borrowings
and free cash flow-to-debt in the low single-digit
range. Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA
sustained below 7x could also result in upward ratings action.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of ratings include expectations
of deteriorating liquidity with meaningful cash burn during fiscal 2021,
decreasing availability under the ABL facility or an anticipated breach
of financial covenants. A decrease in earnings beyond what is already
contemplated could also result in a ratings downgrade. The ratings
could also be downgraded if an unfavorable asbestos litigation ruling
is deemed to impair Cleaver's business or liquidity profile.
The following summarizes Moody's rating actions and ratings:
Issuer: Cleaver-Brooks, Inc.
Corporate Family Rating, downgraded to Caa1 from B3
Probability of Default Rating, downgraded to Caa1-PD from
B3-PD
$375 million senior secured notes due 2023, downgraded to
Caa1 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)
Outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable
Headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia, Cleaver Brooks Inc.,
manufactures integrated proprietary boiler room systems including boilers,
burners, controls, components and accessories. The
boilers provide hot water, steam and, in some instances,
localized energy critical to operations in industrial, institutional
and commercial applications in a wide range of markets including energy
and petrochemical, healthcare, food and beverage, and
government. The company is owned by Harbour Group. Estimated
revenues for the twelve months ended March 2020 are approximately $400
million.
The principal methodology used in theses ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued [with/with no] amendment resulting from that
disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Eoin Roche
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Russell Solomon
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653