Moody's downgrades Cleveland Electric to Baa3 and Toledo Edison to Baa2; outlooks stable

Approximately $2 billion of debt securities affected

New York, September 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Cleveland Electric Illuminating Company (The) (Cleveland Electric) and Toledo Edison Company (Toledo Edison), including Cleveland Electric's senior unsecured rating to Baa3 from Baa2 and Toledo Edison's Issuer Rating to Baa2 from Baa1. The rating outlooks were changed to stable from negative.

A complete listing of rating actions appears below.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Although last year's Ohio regulatory settlement agreement removed some regulatory risk for Cleveland Electric and Toledo Edison, their financial position will be adversely impacted by the credit negative customer refunds stipulated by the agreement," stated Jairo Chung, Moody's analyst. While both companies have taken proactive steps to reduce leverage to offset the pressure on their cash flow, we expect each utility to continue to produce credit metrics that are meaningfully lower than historical levels and below the respective downgrade thresholds we had indicated for them to maintain their prior ratings.

For Cleveland Electric, we expect its cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (CFO pre-WC) to debt ratio to be between 12% and 13% in 2023 and 2024, materially lower than the 15% to 16% level the utility had exhibited historically, and more characteristic of a Baa3 rated utility. Similarly, we estimate Toledo Edison's ratio to average below 16% in 2023 and 2024, well below the 20% and higher ratios the company produced from 2019 through 2021. Moreover, we expect both utilities, particularly Toledo Edison, to exhibit a weak retained cash flow (CFO pre-WC after dividends) to debt ratio during the same timeframe, a further indication that there has been a weakening in the utilities' overall financial profile.

The next opportunity for each of these utilities to materially improve their credit metrics and for us to ascertain the ongoing supportiveness of their regulatory frameworks will not come until the expiration of their current Electric Security Plan (ESP) on 31 May 2024, when a base distribution rate case is expected to be filed by May 2024.

In addition to the lower credit metrics, the small size and scale of their utility operations could make them vulnerable to and limit their ability to mitigate macroeconomic pressures. These potential external pressures come at a time when parent company FirstEnergy Corp.'s (FirstEnergy, Ba1 positive) financial condition has weakened, although we don't expect the downgrades of Cleveland Electric or Toledo Edison to materially affect the improving credit trajectory of the parent.

Rating Outlook

The stable outlook for both Toledo Edison and Cleveland Electric reflects our view that each utility's financial metrics will remain at their current levels and that their regulatory frameworks will continue to credit supportive following the expiration of their current ESP in 2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

A rating upgrade is unlikely until there is clarity on their regulatory frameworks beyond 31 May 2024, when their current ESP expires. An upgrade could be possible for Toledo Edison and Cleveland Electric at that time if new regulatory provisions permit their financial profiles to improve such that their CFO pre-WC to debt is above 16% and 13%, respectively, on a sustained basis. In addition, if Toledo Edison and Cleveland Electric exhibit a consistent retained cash flow (CFO pre-WC after dividends) to debt ratio above 10%, a rating upgrade could also be considered. Finally, if the Ohio regulatory environment improves such that the regulatory lag on cost recovery is shortened materially, a rating upgrade could be possible.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

A rating downgrade could be possible if Toledo Edison and Cleveland Electric's financial ratios continue to deteriorate such that their CFO pre-WC to debt falls below 13% and 11%, respectively, on a sustained basis. Also, if there are adverse regulatory developments in Ohio that increases regulatory lag or creates a contentious environment, a rating downgrade could be considered.

The following rating actions were taken:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Cleveland Electric Illuminating Company (The)

.... Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2

....Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds, Downgraded to Baa1 from A3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2

..Issuer: Toledo Edison Company

.... Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to A3 from A2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Cleveland Electric Illuminating Company (The)

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Toledo Edison Company

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017.

