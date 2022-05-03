Moody's downgrades Cleveland Public Library, OH's outstanding PLF notes to Aa3 from Aa2

Moody's upgrades the library's issuer rating to Aa3 from A1

New York, May 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded to Aa3 from A1 the issuer rating of Cleveland Public Library, OH. The issuer rating represents Moody's hypothetical assessment of debt supported by a general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge. The library does not currently have any outstanding debt supported by a GOULT pledge. Concurrently, the rating on the library's outstanding public library fund (PLF) notes has been downgraded to Aa3 from Aa2 affecting $54.7 million of outstanding note debt. The stable outlook on the notes has been removed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the library's issuer rating to Aa3 from A1 reflects its strong operating performance over the past several years which has resulted in a strengthening of fund balance and liquidity. Additionally factored are the library's large tax base, strong voter support for levies, along with its operational flexibility to adjust services and material purchases. These favorable credit characteristics are balanced against a weak socioeconomic and demographic profile that includes low resident wealth and income, and a declining population. Also considered are the library's moderate debt and pension burden relative to the size of its annual budget, as well as its governance ties to the City of Cleveland (A1 stable) and Cleveland Municipal School District (A3 stable).

The downgrade of the library's outstanding PLF note rating to Aa3 from Aa2 reflects a change to Moody's evaluation of the credit quality of the security. Within the same methodological approach and reflecting the demographic and preference changes affecting library usage, the credit quality of the notes is reflective of the library's ability to manage its operations and respond to user changes. In addition to the credit strengths inherent in the library's issuer rating, the Aa3 rating applied to the notes factors in the library's pledge of its second largest revenue source, state PLF receipts, to repayment of the notes. Although the state has shown a historical commitment to funding libraries through a portion of its general fund revenue, state library funding has been relatively static in relation to other spending priorities.

The rating on the PLF notes is capped at the lower of the library's issuer rating and the State of Ohio's appropriation rating (one notch below the State of Ohio's issuer rating of Aa1 with stable) because the pledged revenues are subject to state budgetary appropriation.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are typically not assigned to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material economic and tax base growth including a strengthening of resident income indices (issuer rating)

- Further increases to operating fund balance and liquidity (issuer rating)- Reduction to the library's debt and pension burdens (issuer rating)- Sustained growth to card membership and circulation (issuer rating)- Upgrade of the library's issuer rating (note rating)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material economic or tax base contraction (issuer rating)

- Significant narrowing to operating fund balance or liquidity (issuer rating)- Pronounced increases to the library's debt or pension burdens (issuer rating)- Sustained declines to card membership or circulation (issuer rating) - Downgrade of the library's issuer rating (note rating)- Significant decreases to the library's PLF coverage of debt service on outstanding notes (note rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The library's outstanding notes are backed solely by a pledge of receipts from its PLF distributions from the State of Ohio. The state has allocated a fixed percentage of total tax revenue credited to the general revenue fund to the PLF, currently set at 1.70% for the 2022-2023 biennium. The statute under which the notes are issued requires the equivalent of an additional bonds test (ABT) of 2.5x maximum annual debt service. Fiscal 2020 PLF coverage of maximum annual debt service (MADS) was strong at 7.1x.

PROFILE

Founded in 1869, the Cleveland Public Library provides services to customers in the City of Cleveland and surrounding areas. The library is classified as a school-district library, which permits the library to levy property taxes. The library's tax base is coterminous with the tax base of the Cleveland Municipal School District. The School Board is appointed by the Mayor of the City of Cleveland, which in turn appoints the library's seven-member Board of Trustees. The library system is currently comprised of 27 neighborhood branches located throughout the City of Cleveland, a Main downtown library, the Public Administration Library, and the Ohio Library for the Blind and Physically Disabled. The library system serves an estimated 385,000 residents with approximately 3.5 million items in circulation.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/US-Local-Government-General-Obligation-Debt--PBM_1260094. The principal methodology used in the lease ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US Local Governments Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1317546. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

