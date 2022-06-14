Moody's downgrades Cleveland State University, OH and Euclid Avenue Development Corporation, OH's bonds to A2 and A3 and assigns A3 to proposed revenue bonds; outlook is stable

New York, June 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Cleveland State University, OH's issuer and revenue bond ratings to A2 from A1 and has downgraded Euclid Avenue Development Corporation, OH's (a component unit of Cleveland State University) revenue bonds to A3 from A2. Concurrently, we have assigned an A3 to Euclid Avenue Development Corporation, OH's proposed Student Housing Facility Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A (Euclid Avenue Development Corporation Project) (Tax-Exempt) and Series 2022B (Euclid Avenue Development Corporation Project) (Federally Taxable) issued by the Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority, OH. The estimated par amounts are $141 million for the Series 2022A and $7 million for the Series 2022B. Proposed bonds are fixed rate and regularly amortizing with final maturities in fiscal 2053 and 2027, respectively. The university had approximately $250 million of debt outstanding at the end of fiscal 2021. The Cleveland State University, OH's outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Cleveland State University's (CSU) issuer rating to A2 reflects a significant increase in direct debt leverage, over 50%, with the proposed Euclid Avenue Development Corporation bonds, which are incorporated in the university's financial statements and have a supplemental guarantee from the university. Additionally, the downgrade reflects the difficult state and regional demographic trends and market competition, which will make the university's ambitious plan to grow overall student headcount to 20,000 over the next five years more difficult.

Favorably, CSU remains strategically important to the State of Ohio (Aa1/stable) as the only four-year public university located in the City of Cleveland (A1/stable). Despite significant enrollment pressures in the state and Midwest region, CSU's enrollment remained relatively flat pre-COVID due to its competitive pricing and diverse program offerings. Operating performance has historically been steady, though fiscal 2021 margins were boosted by federal and state COVID-relief funding. That relief will be fully expended in fiscal 2022 with a more modest positive impact on performance projected. Prospects for revenue growth, which has been pressured, remain weak given tuition affordability measures, enrollment pressures, and limited state funding growth prospects, requiring careful expense management to maintain cash flow. Overall financial resources and liquidity are sound and provide solid expense coverage, though debt levels are high when including proposed new debt and CSU's share of the state's net pension liability.

The downgrade to A2 for the university's outstanding revenue bonds reflect the issuer rating and characteristics of the revenue pledge.

The downgrade to A3 on the Euclid Avenue Development Corporation bonds reflect the narrow nature of the revenue pledge and supplemental support agreement between it and the university, which is subject to board appropriations.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of EBIDA margins above 12%, debt service coverage above 1.5x, and steady enrollment. It also reflects expectations of no new debt during the outlook period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improved brand and strategic positioning reflected in enrollment and net tuition revenue growth

- Significant growth in total cash and investments and liquidity, improving the university's leverage profile - For Euclid Avenue Development Corporation Bonds, an upgrade to the university's issuer rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to maintain EBIDA margins above 12% over multiple years

- Material increase in debt beyond what is currently planned - Deterioration in financial resources - For Euclid Avenue Development Corporation Bonds, a downgrade to the university's issuer rating or reduction in debt service coverage

LEGAL SECURITY

Euclid Avenue Development Corporation Bonds are secured by a limited revenue pledge and by a university support agreement in case of debt service coverage below 1.2x. Supplemental payments made by CSU under the agreement are subject to appropriation by the Board of Trustees. There is a fixed charges rate covenant of at least 1.2x. In fiscal 2021, EADC's coverage was 1.24x, including the impact of active management and transfer of funds from the university to EADC. There is no debt service reserve fund.

USE OF PROCEEDS

CSU's outstanding general receipts bonds are secured by all legally available revenue, excluding state appropriations and restricted gifts.

Proceeds from the Series 2022A bonds will go toward the financing, equipping, furnishing, and renovation of two existing housing developments, two parking facilities, and to pay cost of issuance. Proceeds from the 2022B bonds will go toward the acquisition of the retail portion of both developments.

PROFILE

Cleveland State University is a moderately sized public university located in Cleveland, OH. In fiscal 2021, CSU generated operating revenue of $323 million and enrolled 11,913 full-time equivalent (FTE) students as of fall 2021.

Euclid Avenue Development Corporation is a component unit of Cleveland State University. It was created to develop, own, and manage housing and parking facilities for CSU.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

