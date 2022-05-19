Moody's downgrades Coatesville Area School District, PA's issuer, GOLT, and guaranteed lease revenue ratings to B1; outlook is negative

New York, May 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Coatesville Area School District (Chester County), PA's issuer, general obligation limited tax (GOLT), and guaranteed lease revenue ratings to B1 from Ba3. The issuer rating represents the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. The district has $186.3 million in net debt outstanding. The outlook is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the issuer rating to B1 reflects the district's highly pressured finances that are challenged to materially improve in the near term. The rating incorporates the district's sharply declining enrollment that is driven in part by significant competition from local charter schools. Further, the rating incorporates the district's manageable leverage that will grow in the near to middle term due to districtwide capital needs.

The lack of distinction between the district's issuer rating and the B1 rating on the district's GOLT debt is based on the district's general obligation full faith and credit pledge. The GOLT rating also reflects Pennsylvania school districts' ability to apply for exceptions to the cap on property tax increases for debt service and the Commonwealth's history of granting such exceptions. The lack of distinction between the district's issuer rating and its guaranteed lease revenue rating is based on the loan agreement between the district and its building authority that extends the districts GOLT pledge to the authority in order to pay debt service.

Governance considerations are material to the district's credit quality. The district maintains a formal fund balance policy that mirrors the commonwealth's recommendation to maintain between 5% and 8% of its annual budget as unassigned in its General Fund. The district has not been in compliance with its own policy for the last three consecutive fiscal years. Most of the district's financial stress is related to competition from brick and mortar charter schools within the district. While the district has undertaken efforts to bring students back, efforts have fallen short. The district is attempting to bring students that attend outside cyber schools back into the district through the marketing of its own in-house cyber program, though the results of such efforts have yet to be seen. While management generally budgets accurately, it has remained unable to restore its financial position to a satisfactory level.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the district's highly pressured financial position that is unlikely to materially improve in the near term in light of ongoing charter school competition and growing debt service requirements.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Materially improved reserve position

- Restoration of structurally balanced financial operations - Reduced charter school tuition requirements in conjunction with stabilization of enrollment trend

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to pay debt service

- Further declines in reserves and liquidity - Material additional borrowing leading to outsized leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's Series A and B of 2020 bonds, Series C and D of 2020 notes, and Series of 2017 bonds are secured by the district's GOLT pledge, which is subject to the limits of Pennsylvania's Act 1 "Taxpayer Relief Act."

The district's Series of 2018 bonds are secured by lease payments made to the Coatesville Area School District Building Authority. The lease payments are ultimately secured by the district's full faith and credit general obligation limited tax (GOLT) pledge, per a guaranty agreement between the district and the building authority.

PROFILE

Coatesville Area School District serves 5,322 students in the City of Coatesville, PA (and some of its surrounding community), which is approximately halfway between Lancaster (A3) and Philadelphia (A2 stable) in Chester County (Aaa stable). The district operates one high school (10th through 12th grade), an 8th/9th grade center, two middle schools, and five elementary schools. In addition, 3,009 students are enrolled at charter and cyber schools, representing a significant source of financial pressure for the district.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

