Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades Cobham's CFR to B3; outlook stable

16 Mar 2023

London, March 16, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of AI Convoy (Luxembourg) S.a.r.l. (Cobham) to B3 from B2 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to B2 from B1 the instrument ratings on the senior secured first lien term loan B and term loan B1 due 2027 and the senior secured multi-currency revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2025. The outlook remains stable.

Today's rating action reflects:

• Cobham's lack of Moody's-adjusted free cash flow generation, compounded by rising interest rates

• Governance considerations including an aggressive financial strategy characterised by continuously very high Moody's-adjusted leverage

• Uncertain timing and magnitude of any material deleveraging from the application of disposal proceeds to debt repayment

RATINGS RATIONALE

Governance considerations were a key driver of Cobham's downgrade, in particular the company's aggressive financial strategy of distributing a large share of disposal proceeds to shareholders and maintaining very high leverage. Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA was 9.5x at the end of December 2022. In addition to a portion of one-off items, Moody's expenses capitalised development costs ($29 million in 2022) in its EBITDA and Moody's-adjusted debt includes factoring. The company's leverage exceeded 12x pro forma for the disposal of the Space segment of its Advanced Electronic Systems (AES) division in January 2023 for $1.7 billion. Cobham repaid $600 million of debt, the minimum required by its debt documentation, and distributed $1.1 billion to its shareholders while the group's EBITDA after exceptional items reduced by around $110 million.

This leaves Cobham with a much smaller earnings base from which to cover its interest obligations. The company does not hedge interest costs and the significant increase in base rates will lead to a rise in interest payments to around $180 million in 2023 according to Moody's, despite the lower debt quantum versus 2022. This amount includes an assumption of debt drawings to finance the acquisition of sister company Ultra Electronics' specialised radio frequency business in March 2023.

The debt-funded acquisition and still high one-off costs will contribute to keeping Cobham's adjusted leverage very high, which Moody's projects at over 9.0x in 2023 and at least 7.5x in 2024 on an organic basis. Cobham's owners Advent intend to dispose of all businesses but the timing and magnitude of any material deleveraging from the application of disposal proceeds to debt repayment remain uncertain.

In 2022, Cobham had negative Moody's-adjusted free cash flow (FCF, after exceptional and interest costs) of -$141 million, partly because of high exceptional cash costs and working capital outflows. This follows a lack of cash generation in 2021 and 2020 already, the first two years since Cobham's LBO, whereas Moody's had been expecting consistent cash generation. The rating agency forecasts that Cobham will continue to burn cash operationally in 2023 despite a reduction in outflows for the above items.

Last year, Cobham incurred $109 million  exceptional cash costs (around a third of management's EBITDA before one-off items) in relation to (i) transformation and restructuring initiatives implemented by private equity owners Advent, (ii) charges and outflows stemming from supply chain difficulties and (iii) fees and transaction costs for disposals and acquisitions. Moody's expects that Cobham will continue to incur such costs in 2023, albeit to a smaller degree than in 2022. The rating agency includes $45 million of these costs as expenses in arriving at Moody's-adjusted EBITDA because it believes it represents a realistic level at the current business perimeter.

In Moody's opinion, the large working capital outflows mostly reflect timing issues related to the inability to bill certain customers in Advanced Electronic Systems because of delays in contract milestones not specific to Cobham. Nevertheless, the rating agency expects some ongoing working capital usage from revenue growth and long-term contracts with large customers in the defence sector in particular.

The B3 corporate family rating further reflects: (1) the company's exposure to periodic contract renewals and disputes, fixed price contracts and cost overruns; (2) its relatively limited scale and some end customer concentration; (3) high reliance on relationships with OEMs, which could be adversely impacted by weak execution on major programmes; and (4) uncertainty over the future profile of earnings and cash flow following disposals and given high levels of exceptional costs and cash outflows.

More positively, Cobham's credit strengths include: (1) the company's portfolio of strategic programmes with entrenched positions on key defence and commercial platforms; (2) stable to growing global defence budgets; and (3) a portfolio well positioned to benefit from shifting US defence priorities.

In addition, the rating agency views Cobham's very successful disposal programme, however unusual for an LBO, as a credit positive because it has provided substantial proceeds at high valuations and Moody's believes that the remaining businesses have similar potential. In addition, the rating agency expects that Cobham will continue its good track record of like-for-like profit growth in 2023, supported by revenue growth as well as $18 million cost savings in its SatCom division. More broadly, the company retains solid growth prospects thanks to its exposure to the recovery of production rates in the commercial aerospace segment and ongoing other cost saving actions.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views Cobham's liquidity as adequate. The company had $135 million of cash on balance sheet following the disposal of the AES Space business. The rating agency expects the company to carry a cash balance of at least $100 million in light of Cobham's long-term contracts and working capital requirements as well as the negative FCF. Cobham's liquidity benefits from a revolving credit facility (RCF) of $350 million, which Moody's expects will be partly drawn to finance the recent acquisition of the specialised radio frequency business from Ultra. The RCF has one springing first lien net leverage covenant, tested when drawings exceed 40% of total commitments, under which the company will retain sufficient headroom.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Cobham's senior secured first lien term loan B and B1 tranches totaling $934 million outstanding equivalent (pro forma debt post repayment of $600 million) and the pari passu-ranking $350 million RCF borrowed by AI Convoy (Luxembourg) S.a.r.l. are rated B2, one notch above the CFR. It reflects their seniority in the capital structure and ranking ahead of the second lien term loan in the event of security enforcement.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Cobham will (i) continue to grow revenue and EBITDA organically, leading to some reduction in leverage and (ii) maintain at least adequate liquidity, with reducing one-off cash costs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive ratings pressure could develop over time if (1) Cobham's Moody's-adjusted leverage reduces sustainably below 6.5x, and (2) Cobham generates FCF on a sustained basis and its liquidity improves, while maintaining a solid business profile. An upgrade would also require continued like-for-like revenue and EBITDA growth, the absence of major execution challenges on key platforms and a more conservative financial policy in relation to dividend distributions and leverage targets.

Cobham's ratings could be downgraded if (1) Moody's-adjusted gross leverage does not reduce organically or following disposals, towards 8x, or (2) negative FCF persists beyond 2023 and liquidity weakens, or (3) the quality and scale of Cobham's business materially declines, including in case of material execution issues on key platforms, and in particular if leverage does not reduce proportionally.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75735. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Founded in 1934, Cobham designs and manufactures a wide range of equipment, specialised systems and components primarily for defence, commercial aerospace and space sectors. In 2022, Cobham reported revenues from continuing operations of around $1 billion. The company is majority owned by funds controlled by Advent International (Advent).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Frederic Duranson
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Sven Reinke
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Moodys.com