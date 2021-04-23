Moody's downgrades Codere's CFR to Ca and assigns Caa1 to the new bridge notes; outlook changed to negative

Paris, April 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded Codere S.A.'s ("Codere") corporate family rating (CFR) to Ca from Caa3 and its probability of default (PDR) to C-PD from Caa3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has also downgraded the instrument ratings on the EUR500 million and USD300 million senior secured notes both due 2023 to Ca from Caa3 and the instrument rating on the EUR250 million super senior notes due 2023 to Caa1 from B3, all three issued by Codere Finance 2 (Luxembourg) S.A.. In parallel, Moody's has assigned a Caa1 instrument rating to the proposed EUR100 million bridge notes due 2026 that will be issued in two tranches by Codere Finance 2 (Luxembourg) S.A.. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to negative from stable.

On 22nd April 2021, Codere announced that it reached an agreement for the terms of a proposed restructuring with an ad hoc group of existing bondholders (AHG). The transaction includes the issuance of EUR100 million bridge notes, that are pari passu with the existing super senior notes. The bridge notes will be issued in two tranches: a EUR30 million on signing of the lock-up agreement and a EUR70 million in May. As part of the proposed restructuring, the EUR500 million and USD300 million senior secured notes will be exchanged into EUR135 million and USD81 million reinstated senior secured notes, EUR226 million subordinated PIK notes and 95% of the share capital of the New Topco.

Moody's will likely consider the maturity extension on the super senior notes and the debt-for-equity swap on the senior secured notes as a distressed exchange.

On 30th March 2021, Codere announced the deferral of its interest payments due 31 March 2021 in respect of the super senior notes, using the 30-day grace period. Under the terms of the lock-up agreement, the grace period will be extended by another 30 days. Proceeds from the second tranche of the bridge notes will be used to pay the overdue interest in May.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's has downgraded Codere's CFR to Ca following the company's announcement that it will restructure its capital structure and that this has been agreed by an ad hoc group of bondholders. The rating action reflects the lower recovery than previously calculated by Moody's because of the longer-than-expected coronavirus-related disruptions and the increased lack of visibility that EBITDA will recover once retail facilities reopen.

The bridge notes are considered necessary for the company to have sufficient liquidity over the coming months. While Moody's previously expected the company to run out of cash by the end of April 2021, the rating agency now calculates that the injections of EUR30 million in April and EUR70 million in May will provide additional time for Codere to restructure its debt.

However, Moody's considers that the sustainability of the contemplated structure remains a key concern as the interest in kind will accrue rapidly and EBITDA growth prospects are relatively limited over the next two years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the ratings could arise if the company achieves a strong and sustainable recovery in profitability such that the overall recovery of the company's debt is higher than anticipated by the rating agency and implied by the Ca CFR. A positive rating action could also require that Codere addresses its capital structure in a manner that leaves it with adequate liquidity.

The ratings could be further downgraded if recoveries are lower than those implied by the Ca CFR.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The C-PD PDR reflects Moody's view that a default is imminent and inevitable following the announced lock-up agreement and Moody's expectations that Codere would have run out of cash by the end April without the fresh capital injected into the business. The super senior notes and the bridge notes rank pari passu and are rated Caa1, three notches above the current CFR, due to their priority over the proceeds in an enforcement under the Intercreditor Agreement. The senior secured notes are rated Ca, in line with the CFR.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was the Gaming Methodology published in October 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1244702. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Madrid (Spain), Codere is an international gaming operator. The company is present in nine countries where it has market leading positions: Spain and Italy in Europe and Mexico, Argentina, Uruguay, Panama and Colombia in Latin America. In 2020, the company reported operating revenue of EUR595 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR23 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

