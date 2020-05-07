Moody's downgrades Codere's CFR to Caa3 following deferred coupon payment; outlook negative

Paris, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Codere S.A. ("Codere" or "the company") to Caa3 from Caa1 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded the rating on the EUR500 million senior secured notes due 2021 and USD300 million senior secured notes due 2021, issued by Codere Finance 2 (Luxembourg) S.A., to Caa3 from Caa1. The outlook remains negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's has downgraded Codere to Caa3 following the company's decision to defer the EUR27 million semi-annual coupon payment on its notes that was due on 30 April 2020 [1], which Moody's believes reflects the increased risk of a default in the next 12 months. This heightened risk of default also considers the substantial debt maturities due in 2021 and the limited options available to the company to repay this debt at par. Moody's also assumes a slower and more phased recovery in the company's activity given recent government announcements and continuing social distancing measures, which will weigh on the company's liquidity.

Moody's understands that Codere's willingness, rather than ability, to delay its April interest payment and use the one-month grace period per its bond documentation was driven by the company's lack of short-term earnings visibility due to the coronavirus pandemic. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

If the company does not to pay the coupon before the end of the 30-day grace period, Moody's will consider this as a default. In this event, Moody's expects to assign an "/LD" to the PDR at that time.

Under our base case, the company will restart its operations in the May-June period, but only generating 30% of normal revenues in the first month due to the reluctance of customers to come back in gaming venues in the context of coronavirus. Moody's estimates that revenues will not fully recover in the next 12 months due to a strong earnings deterioration in Argentina, which represented 30% of total EBITDA in 2019, and unfavorable foreign exchange movement in Mexico, Uruguay and Colombia.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Moody's considers Codere's liquidity to be weak. As of 27th April 2020, the company had a total of EUR130 million cash on balance sheet, of which EUR15-20 million is trapped in operations. The cash on balance sheet reflects the full drawing on the company's EUR95 million revolving credit facility ("RCF"). Moody's estimates that the company will burn around EUR110-140 million of cash in 2020. In the absence of additional liquidity, the company could therefore run out of cash by the end of the year. Moody's understands from the company that it is exploring additional financing alternatives, including a EUR100 million super senior facility allowed under the EUR200 million credit facility carve-out (including the RCF) in the bond documentation.

The RCF documentation contains a springing financial covenant based on a total net leverage set at 4.1x and tested on a quarterly basis when the RCF is drawn by more than 40%. Under our base case, Moody's expects Codere to breach this covenant in June 2020, triggering an event of default if not cured.

OUTLOOK RATIONALE

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty of Codere's operations and heightened risk of a default as well as uncertainties related to the final recoveries for bondholders in the event of default.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider a downgrade of the current ratings if recoveries are expected to be lower than those assumed in the Caa3 CFR and Caa3 bond ratings.

In view of today's action and the negative rating outlook, Moody's does not currently anticipate upward rating pressure in the near term. However, it could occur if the company is able to refinance its debt at par.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The PDR of Caa3-PD reflects that the default is very likely in the next 12 months. Even if the coupon is paid within the grace period. Moody's believes that the risk of a debt restructuring is very high, given the need to refinance the notes before November 2021, at a time of rapid deterioration in the company's operations and the economic outlook.

The senior secured notes are rated Caa3 because of the small size of the RCF, which has priority over the proceeds in an enforcement under the Intercreditor Agreement.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming Industry published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1099757. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Madrid (Spain), Codere is an international gaming operator. The company is present in nine countries where it has market leading positions: Spain and Italy in Europe and Mexico, Argentina, Uruguay, Panama and Colombia in Latin America. In 2019, the company reported operating revenue of EUR1,389 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR249 million.

