Moody's downgrades Codere's CFR to Caa3 following deferred coupon payment; outlook negative

Paris, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Codere S.A.
("Codere" or "the company") to Caa3 from Caa1 and its probability of default
rating (PDR) to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD. Concurrently,
Moody's has downgraded the rating on the EUR500 million senior secured
notes due 2021 and USD300 million senior secured notes due 2021,
issued by Codere Finance 2 (Luxembourg) S.A., to Caa3
from Caa1. The outlook remains negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's has downgraded Codere to Caa3 following the company's decision
to defer the EUR27 million semi-annual coupon payment on its notes
that was due on 30 April 2020 [1], which Moody's believes
reflects the increased risk of a default in the next 12 months.
This heightened risk of default also considers the substantial debt maturities
due in 2021 and the limited options available to the company to repay
this debt at par. Moody's also assumes a slower and more
phased recovery in the company's activity given recent government
announcements and continuing social distancing measures, which will
weigh on the company's liquidity.
Moody's understands that Codere's willingness, rather
than ability, to delay its April interest payment and use the one-month
grace period per its bond documentation was driven by the company's
lack of short-term earnings visibility due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's
ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
If the company does not to pay the coupon before the end of the 30-day
grace period, Moody's will consider this as a default.
In this event, Moody's expects to assign an "/LD" to the PDR at
that time.
Under our base case, the company will restart its operations in
the May-June period, but only generating 30% of normal
revenues in the first month due to the reluctance of customers to come
back in gaming venues in the context of coronavirus. Moody's
estimates that revenues will not fully recover in the next 12 months due
to a strong earnings deterioration in Argentina, which represented
30% of total EBITDA in 2019, and unfavorable foreign exchange
movement in Mexico, Uruguay and Colombia.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
Moody's considers Codere's liquidity to be weak. As
of 27th April 2020, the company had a total of EUR130 million cash
on balance sheet, of which EUR15-20 million is trapped in
operations. The cash on balance sheet reflects the full drawing
on the company's EUR95 million revolving credit facility ("RCF").
Moody's estimates that the company will burn around EUR110-140
million of cash in 2020. In the absence of additional liquidity,
the company could therefore run out of cash by the end of the year.
Moody's understands from the company that it is exploring additional
financing alternatives, including a EUR100 million super senior
facility allowed under the EUR200 million credit facility carve-out
(including the RCF) in the bond documentation.
The RCF documentation contains a springing financial covenant based on
a total net leverage set at 4.1x and tested on a quarterly basis
when the RCF is drawn by more than 40%. Under our base case,
Moody's expects Codere to breach this covenant in June 2020,
triggering an event of default if not cured.
OUTLOOK RATIONALE
The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty of Codere's operations
and heightened risk of a default as well as uncertainties related to the
final recoveries for bondholders in the event of default.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's would consider a downgrade of the current ratings if recoveries
are expected to be lower than those assumed in the Caa3 CFR and Caa3 bond
ratings.
In view of today's action and the negative rating outlook, Moody's
does not currently anticipate upward rating pressure in the near term.
However, it could occur if the company is able to refinance its
debt at par.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The PDR of Caa3-PD reflects that the default is very likely in
the next 12 months. Even if the coupon is paid within the grace
period. Moody's believes that the risk of a debt restructuring
is very high, given the need to refinance the notes before November
2021, at a time of rapid deterioration in the company's operations
and the economic outlook.
The senior secured notes are rated Caa3 because of the small size of the
RCF, which has priority over the proceeds in an enforcement under
the Intercreditor Agreement.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming Industry published
in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1099757.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Madrid (Spain), Codere is an
international gaming operator. The company is present in nine countries
where it has market leading positions: Spain and Italy in Europe
and Mexico, Argentina, Uruguay, Panama and Colombia
in Latin America. In 2019, the company reported operating
revenue of EUR1,389 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR249 million.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] CNMV filings 27-Apr-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
