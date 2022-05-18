Moody's downgrades Coeur's CFR to B3; outlook stable

New York, May 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the Corporate Family Rating of Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur") to B3, the probability of default rating to B3-PD and the rating of the company's senior unsecured notes to Caa1, which were previously under review for downgrade. The outlook has been changed to stable from rating under review.

This rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 25 February 2022 that was prompted by Coeur's announcement of a material increase in the estimated capital cost and a delay in the completion of the Rochester mine expansion project ("POA 11"), along with a substantial increase in the estimated operating costs at several mines.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Coeur Mining, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....GTD Senior Global Notes, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Coeur Mining, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

This rating downgrade reflects Moody's expectations that Coeur's credit profile will evidence a meaningful deterioration in the next 18-24 months as the company works to complete the POA 11 expansion project. In February 2022, Coeur announced an increase in total estimated construction capital for POA 11 project to approximately $597 million. The original construction capital estimate when the project's major construction activities commenced in early 2021 was $397 million. The increase reflects approximately $20 million of project enhancements, $70 to $80 million added to incorporate pre-screens into the new crusher, 10% - 15% cost escalation as well as additional contingency to reflect ongoing COVID and schedule risk of approximately $20m. The project target completion date has been moved from the 2022 year-end to mid-2023 when the company expects to complete the installation of the new crushing circuit. Materially higher than previously estimated 2022 and 2023 operating costs are additional negative credit considerations.

Coeur has recently taken several actions to boost its liquidity position in order to complete the project. The company increased the availability under its revolving credit facility (unrated) to $390 million from $300 million, completed $100 million at-the-market equity offering and raised its gold hedging position to provide material downside protection by selling 70% of the expected 2022 gold production at the average forward price of $1,955/oz and 38% of the expected 2023 gold production at the average forward price of $1,982/oz. Consequently, the company's current liquidity combined with its potential sources of additional liquidity could be sufficient to complete the re-baselined POA11 expansion project. However, the continued cost pressure across all of Coeur's operations, particularly at the Rochester mine, potential further declines in gold and silver prices, project execution risk and material uncertainty around the eventual cost structure of the expanded Rochester mine pose material risks to the company's financial performance and could lead to a substantial increase in financial leverage and the need for additional liquidity.

Assuming 2022 average price of $1,800/oz gold and $22/oz silver and 2023 price of $1,600/oz gold and $21/oz silver, and considering the company's current gold hedges, Moody's estimates that Coeur will generate $174 million in Moody's-adjusted EBITDA in 2022 and $159 million in 2023. Leverage is expected to increase to 4.1x in 2022 and 5.7x in 2023 driven by higher RCF borrowings. These estimates do not consider that the company could monetize its equity investments, which it views as potential sources of additional liquidity. Under this scenario, Moody's also forecasts Coeur to generate negative free cash flow of about $250 million in 2022 and $200 million in 2023, fully utilize its expanded revolver and to require additional liquidity.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Coeur will complete the re-baselined Rochester expansion as planned and that currently high operating costs at Rochester will decline materially after the ramp-up to commercial production. The outlook also assumes that Coeur's credit metrics will remain commensurate with B3 rating and that the company will maintain an adequate liquidity profile throughout the construction phase.

Coeur, like other mining companies, faces a number of ESG risks including but not limited to environmental and asset retirement obligations, cyanide use, water management and water rights. Coeur's CIS-3 (moderately negative) Credit Impact Score reflects its very highly negative exposure to environmental risks (E-5 IPS), highly negative exposure to social risks (S-4 IPS), and moderately negative exposure to governance considerations (G-3 IPS). Overall, the ESG risks do not have a material impact on the credit rating.

Coeur's SGL-3 rating reflects its adequate liquidity profile as of March 31, 2022 supported by $73 million in cash and cash equivalents and about $85 million outstanding (including the $30 million L/C use) under the revolving credit facility. Subsequent to the quarter end, the company expanded the revolver to $390 million from $300 million previously, increasing the revolver availability to $305 million on a proforma basis. The RCF is secured by substantially all of the assets of the company and its domestic subsidiaries, as well as a pledge of the shares of certain of the Company's subsidiaries. Moody's expects Coeur to be substantially FCF negative in 2022 and 2023 and to rely heavily on the facility to complete the expansion. The level of cash burn could range widely depending on commodity prices, new hedges, and the company's ability to reduce cash costs, particularly at Rochester. The credit agreement contains financial covenants including maximum net leverage ratio of 3.5x, senior secured leverage ratio of 2.0x and minimum interest coverage ratio (EBITDA/ Interest Charges) of 3.0x.

Under Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology, the Caa1 rating on the new senior unsecured notes, one notch below the CFR, reflects their lower priority position in the capital structure and their effective subordination to the RCF (unrated). The notes are guaranteed by domestic subsidiaries of the company representing a majority of Coeur's sales and total assets.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would be considered if the company successfully completes the Rochester expansion project, ramps up the expanded mine to commercial production as planned and is able to generate sustained positive free cash flow. Quantitatively, Moody's would consider an upgrade if, post Rochester expansion, the company were expected to sustain an adjusted leverage ratio of below 3.5x (debt/EBITDA) and EBIT margin of at least 8%.

A negative rating pressure could develop if there is a significant reduction in borrowing availability or liquidity, if commodity prices decline meaningfully from current levels and if production and operating costs do not meet the projected targets. Quantitatively, Moody's would consider a downgrade if the leverage ratio increases and is expected to remain above 4.5x on a sustained basis, EBIT margin is expected to remain below 6% and (CFO -Dividends) declines to below 10% of outstanding debt.

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a mid-tier gold and silver producer. The company's producing properties include Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, Wharf gold mine in South Dakota and Kensington gold mine in Alaska. The company also owns the Silvertip mine (silver-zinc-lead) in Canada, Sterling/Crown Gold Project in Nevada, multiple exploration assets in North America and interests in early stage precious metals companies. Coeur generated $833 million of revenue in FY2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1292752. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Botir Sharipov

VP - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Glenn B. Eckert

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

