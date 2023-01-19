Moody's downgrades Coinbase (corporate family B2, senior debt B1); outlook stable

New York, January 19, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has downgraded Coinbase Global, Inc.'s (Coinbase) corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from Ba3 and downgraded its guaranteed senior unsecured notes to B1 from Ba2. Coinbase's outlook was changed to stable from rating under review. This action concludes the review for downgrade that was initiated on 21 November 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects Coinbase's substantially weakened revenue and cash flow generation capacity due to the challenging conditions in the crypto asset operating environment characterized by steep declines in crypto asset prices and lower customer trading activity. Moody's expects the company's profitability to remain challenged despite its 10 January announcement of a reduction in its global workforce of around 950 employees[1].

Moody's said the rating action also reflects the heightened uncertainty around developments in the crypto asset regulatory environment, especially following the failure of FTX Trading Ltd. and its affiliated entities (collectively referred to here as FTX). Moody's believes that a sudden tightening of regulations and related oversight could have a credit negative impact on Coinbase's revenues as well as increase its cost base. Although increased regulatory oversight could ultimately favor the relatively more mature and compliant crypto asset platforms such as Coinbase, Moody's said that the path to changes and enhancements in the regulatory framework is highly uncertain and could prove disruptive to crypto market participants.

Moody's said that Coinbase's January 2023 workforce reduction, which represents roughly 20% of the firm's staff as of 30 September 2022, will help to preserve the firm's liquidity. Coinbase's latest restructuring plan follow its June 2022 reduction of around 1,100 employees, which represented roughly 18% of its global workforce at the time. In its latest announcement, Coinbase also indicated that its reduction in workforce, coupled with ongoing expense management initiatives, will result in a decline of around 25% in operating expenses for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the firm's fourth quarter 2022 results. Moody's expects the firm's efforts in curbing expenditure to help slow its rate of cash outflow, but that its profitability will remain under considerable pressure absent a stark and sustained increase in crypto asset prices and trading volumes, which Moody's does not expect to occur.

Moody's said that the November 2022 failure of FTX has reverberated across the crypto ecosystem, triggering losses for institutional and retail customers and the associated failure of other entities that have been exposed to FTX. Moody's said that Coinbase operates a different business model than FTX did, and unlike FTX, Coinbase does not engage in retail client lending activities that could expose it to material asset-liability mismatch, misappropriation of customer assets, related liquidity risk or other bank-like concepts or risks.

In January 2023, the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) and Coinbase entered into a consent order to resolve historical compliance deficiencies at Coinbase. Moody's said that this was despite Coinbase's numerous investments in its Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing program. As part of the agreement, Coinbase incurred a $50 million penalty to the NYDFS and committed to investing another $50 million in its internal compliance programs over the coming two years. The consent order helped reveal some of the regulatory implications of conducting a digital assets business and the additional efforts needed to bolster compliance functions even after Coinbase had made significant investments and hiring over the past few years.

Moody's said that Coinbase maintains a strong liquidity position relative to its $3.4 billion in long-term debt (including the $2 billion B1-rated senior guaranteed notes, due 2028 and 2031). At 30 September 2022, this liquidity position included $5 billion in cash and cash equivalents, $0.4 billion in USDC (a fiat-backed stablecoin) and $0.6 billion in crypto assets, and also certain custodial account overfunding balances.

Coinbase's stable outlook is driven by its currently healthy liquidity position that is absorbing the ongoing cash flow drain the firm is experiencing. The stable outlook also reflects Coinbase's cost management efforts and considers the incremental cash flow benefits associated with the company's growing non-transactional revenue streams.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's said that Coinbase's ratings could be upgraded should there be evidence of: 1) increased regulatory clarity for the oversight of crypto asset markets that does not adversely affect Coinbase's revenue streams or cost base; 2) successful cost structure transformation generating reliable profitability in varying crypto asset price and trading volume environments; and 3) achieving revenue diversification through the strong and sustained development of non-transactional revenue streams, without adding significant incremental credit risk.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of Coinbase's ratings include: 1) an accelerated decline in the company's liquidity position; 2) a failure to return to relatively healthy free cash flow generation despite the ongoing expense control efforts; 3) regulatory or crypto asset market structure changes resulting in lower revenue or increased costs; or 4) the company incurring significant regulatory penalties.

[1] Coinbase's 8-K dated 10 January 2023

