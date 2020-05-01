Moody's downgrades Cole Haan's CFR to B2

New York, May 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Calceus Acquisition,
Inc.'s (Cole Haan) corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B1,
probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B1-PD,
and senior secured term loan rating to B2 from B1. The outlook
remains negative.
The downgrades reflect Moody's expectations that operating performance
and liquidity will be weaker than Moody's initial projections,
based on forecasts for weaker consumer discretionary spending than previously
expected, as well as disruption in the apparel and footwear sector
from curtailed orders, liquidity stress and discounting.
Revenues and earnings are now expected to decline steeply over the next
quarters, followed by a prolonged recovery, such that FYE
May 2022 earnings will be meaningfully below current levels. In
Moody's view, Cole Haan has adequate liquidity over the next
12 months, including sufficient liquidity to support operations
during a limited period of store closures at its operated stores and retail
partners. As of February 29, 2020, the company had
$28 million of cash and full availability under its $115
million asset-based revolving credit facility. Cole Haan
subsequently borrowed $75 million on its revolver, and had
an estimated $29 million remaining availability before cash dominion
limitations. The company has taken a broad range of cost cuts and
deferral measures to limit cash burn, however Moody's projects
that liquidity will decline over the next three quarters due to both lower
earnings and seasonal working capital needs.
Moody's took the following rating actions for Calceus Acquisition,
Inc.:
. Corporate family rating, downgraded to B2 from
B1
.... Probability of default rating,
downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD
. $290 million senior secured term loan, downgraded
to B2 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD4)
. Outlook, remains negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The non-food retail sector has been one
of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity
to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the
weaknesses in Cole Haan's credit profile, including its exposure
to discretionary consumer spending and widespread store closures have
left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented
operating conditions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects
the impact on Cole Haan of the breadth and severity of the shock,
and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
Cole Haan's B2 CFR is constrained by Moody's expectations that earnings
and liquidity will deteriorate significantly as a result of a highly promotional
environment and lower consumer spending. Temporary closures at
its stores and retail partner locations will result in sharp earnings
declines in Q4 FY 2020, followed by continued but decelerating declines
through Q3 FY 2021. As a result, Moody's projects FYE May
2021 EBITDA to be down over 50% from the LTM period ended February
29, 2020, leading to debt/EBITDA increasing to about 4.5
times from 2.6 times and EBITA/interest expense declining to below
1 time from 3 times. Operating performance should improve in FY
2022 as the company laps the significant earnings declines from the prior
year. However, Moody's expects FYE May 2022 EBITDA
to be 30-40% below LTM February 2020, with debt/EBITDA
of 3.5 times and EBITA/interest expense of 1.8 times.
Cole Haan's relatively small scale and operations in the highly competitive
footwear market also constrain its credit profile. In addition,
the rating incorporates governance considerations, specifically
financial strategy risk associated with private equity ownership.
As a mono-brand premium price point retailer, Cole Haan is
also exposed to changes in fashion trends and consumers' brand perception.
Continued reinvestment in product design, marketing and infrastructure,
as well as social factors including responsible sourcing and robust data
protection, are necessary to sustain brand value.
Nevertheless, the rating is supported by Cole Haan's strong execution
over the past two years prior to the coronavirus outbreak, well-recognized
dual-gender brand and diverse distribution channels, including
a growing and profitable digital business. These factors will position
the company better than other apparel and footwear companies to emerge
from the current period of disruption. Moody's expects the
company to continue capitalizing on the trend towards fashion casualization
and online shopping, both of which will likely accelerate.
The rating is also supported by the company's adequate liquidity over
the next 12 months.
The negative outlook reflects the risk of greater declines in liquidity
or earnings or a slower recovery than currently anticipated.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates more than anticipated,
or if there is no clear path to earnings improvement in FY 2022 to levels
30-40% below LTM February 29, 2020. Quantitatively,
the ratings could be downgraded if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA
is sustained above 4.5 times and EBITA/interest expense below 1.75
times beyond 2021.
The ratings could be upgraded if liquidity improves and the company returns
to solid earnings growth following near-term declines. Quantitatively,
the ratings could be upgraded if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA is
sustained below 4.0 times and EBITA/interest expense above 2.25
times.
Headquartered in Greenland, NH, Cole Haan is a designer and
retailer of men's and women's footwear, handbags, and accessories.
Net revenues for twelve months ended February 29, 2020 were approximately
$767 million. Apax Partners and the company's management
team acquired the company from NIKE Inc. in early 2013.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Raya Sokolyanska
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653