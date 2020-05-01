Moody's downgrades Cole Haan's CFR to B2

New York, May 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Calceus Acquisition, Inc.'s (Cole Haan) corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B1, probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B1-PD, and senior secured term loan rating to B2 from B1. The outlook remains negative.

The downgrades reflect Moody's expectations that operating performance and liquidity will be weaker than Moody's initial projections, based on forecasts for weaker consumer discretionary spending than previously expected, as well as disruption in the apparel and footwear sector from curtailed orders, liquidity stress and discounting. Revenues and earnings are now expected to decline steeply over the next quarters, followed by a prolonged recovery, such that FYE May 2022 earnings will be meaningfully below current levels. In Moody's view, Cole Haan has adequate liquidity over the next 12 months, including sufficient liquidity to support operations during a limited period of store closures at its operated stores and retail partners. As of February 29, 2020, the company had $28 million of cash and full availability under its $115 million asset-based revolving credit facility. Cole Haan subsequently borrowed $75 million on its revolver, and had an estimated $29 million remaining availability before cash dominion limitations. The company has taken a broad range of cost cuts and deferral measures to limit cash burn, however Moody's projects that liquidity will decline over the next three quarters due to both lower earnings and seasonal working capital needs.

Moody's took the following rating actions for Calceus Acquisition, Inc.:

. Corporate family rating, downgraded to B2 from B1

.... Probability of default rating, downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

. $290 million senior secured term loan, downgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD4)

. Outlook, remains negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The non-food retail sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Cole Haan's credit profile, including its exposure to discretionary consumer spending and widespread store closures have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Cole Haan of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Cole Haan's B2 CFR is constrained by Moody's expectations that earnings and liquidity will deteriorate significantly as a result of a highly promotional environment and lower consumer spending. Temporary closures at its stores and retail partner locations will result in sharp earnings declines in Q4 FY 2020, followed by continued but decelerating declines through Q3 FY 2021. As a result, Moody's projects FYE May 2021 EBITDA to be down over 50% from the LTM period ended February 29, 2020, leading to debt/EBITDA increasing to about 4.5 times from 2.6 times and EBITA/interest expense declining to below 1 time from 3 times. Operating performance should improve in FY 2022 as the company laps the significant earnings declines from the prior year. However, Moody's expects FYE May 2022 EBITDA to be 30-40% below LTM February 2020, with debt/EBITDA of 3.5 times and EBITA/interest expense of 1.8 times. Cole Haan's relatively small scale and operations in the highly competitive footwear market also constrain its credit profile. In addition, the rating incorporates governance considerations, specifically financial strategy risk associated with private equity ownership. As a mono-brand premium price point retailer, Cole Haan is also exposed to changes in fashion trends and consumers' brand perception. Continued reinvestment in product design, marketing and infrastructure, as well as social factors including responsible sourcing and robust data protection, are necessary to sustain brand value.

Nevertheless, the rating is supported by Cole Haan's strong execution over the past two years prior to the coronavirus outbreak, well-recognized dual-gender brand and diverse distribution channels, including a growing and profitable digital business. These factors will position the company better than other apparel and footwear companies to emerge from the current period of disruption. Moody's expects the company to continue capitalizing on the trend towards fashion casualization and online shopping, both of which will likely accelerate. The rating is also supported by the company's adequate liquidity over the next 12 months.

The negative outlook reflects the risk of greater declines in liquidity or earnings or a slower recovery than currently anticipated.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates more than anticipated, or if there is no clear path to earnings improvement in FY 2022 to levels 30-40% below LTM February 29, 2020. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustained above 4.5 times and EBITA/interest expense below 1.75 times beyond 2021.

The ratings could be upgraded if liquidity improves and the company returns to solid earnings growth following near-term declines. Quantitatively, the ratings could be upgraded if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustained below 4.0 times and EBITA/interest expense above 2.25 times.

Headquartered in Greenland, NH, Cole Haan is a designer and retailer of men's and women's footwear, handbags, and accessories. Net revenues for twelve months ended February 29, 2020 were approximately $767 million. Apax Partners and the company's management team acquired the company from NIKE Inc. in early 2013.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Raya Sokolyanska

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

