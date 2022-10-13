Moody's downgrades College of Saint Benedict, MN's issuer and revenue bond ratings to Baa2; outlook is revised to stable

New York, October 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded College of Saint Benedict, MN's issuer rating and revenue bond ratings to Baa2 from Baa1. Total debt outstanding at the end of fiscal 2021 was approximately $40 million. The outlook has been revised to stable from negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade of College of Saint Benedict, MN's ("St. Ben's") issuer and debt ratings to Baa2 reflects continued significant student market challenges, evidenced by material declines in enrollment and net tuition revenue, the college's primary revenue source. First-year enrollment in the fall is below original budgeted expectations and continues a downtrend that started prior to the pandemic, with overall fall full-time equivalent students of 1,391 in fall 2022 compared with 1,865 in fall 2017. Enrollment declines are influenced greatly by state and regional demographic trends; therefore, social considerations under our ESG framework are one of the main drivers of this rating action.
The Baa2 ratings remain supported by a history of excellent expense controls and its strong ties to nearby Saint John's University, MN (A2/stable) which has provided economies of scale and cost efficiencies not available to other small private colleges, limiting margin erosion. Despite significant student market headwinds, the college is favorably projecting a surplus in fiscal 2022, including federal pandemic support, and is budgeting for breakeven performance in fiscal 2023. The college is undertaking a comprehensive program evaluation, which has included faculty input, that will further reduce the college's fixed cost base over the longer run. The college is also undertaking significant efforts to better market itself to the broader Twin Cities area to boost enrollment, focusing on the college's positive outcomes for graduates, strong retention rates, and health science programs. Adding additional credit stability for the college is very good financial resource coverage of debt, strong financial management, and a conservative debt structure. Other credit considerations considered include a small operating base, limited, though improving, fundraising, and no additional borrowing plans.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that St. Ben's will continue to produce breakeven operating performance and at least 1.5x debt service coverage in fiscal 2023 despite enrollment and inflationary headwinds. It also reflects our expectations that the college's fall 2023 first-year class will at least stabilize.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Multiple years of enrollment and net tuition revenue growth, signifying a strengthening student market
- Significant increase in philanthropy resulting in greater financial resources
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Inability to stabilize incoming class size and maintain retention rates
- Weakened operating performance resulting in deficit operations and use of cash reserves
- Significant decline in unrestricted reserves and liquidity
- Erosion in strategic partnership with Saint John's University
LEGAL SECURITY
Outstanding bonds are payable from all legally available funds of the college. The college covenants to meet annual tests of revenue over expenditures, maintain at least $1 million of unrestricted board designated endowment net assets, and to not incur additional funded debt exceeding two years maturity without meeting a debt service coverage test. Management estimates that no covenants were violated in fiscal 2022.
PROFILE
Located in St. Joseph, Minnesota, the College of Saint Benedict is one of the oldest colleges in the Upper Midwest established for the undergraduate education of women. The College partners with Saint John's University, a separate university for men, to provide undergraduate education. They share a president and board, one single academic program, registrar and admissions department, as well as information technology and human resources, and operate a combined library system. Requirements for all major programs are the same for students for either college, and students attend classes on either campus.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jared Brewster
Lead Analyst
Higher Education
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
7 World Trade Center
250 Greenwich Street
New York 10007
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Rachael McDonald
Additional Contact
Housing
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653