Moody's downgrades Columbia County S.D. 502 (St. Helens), OR's GO to A1; assigns A1 UND/Aa1 ENH to ser. 2020 bonds

New York, August 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 underlying and Aa1 enhanced ratings to Columbia County School District 502 (St. Helens), OR's General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020A, Series 2020B and Series 2020C in the expected amount of $12.3 million, $44.4 million and $995,000, respectively. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating to A1 from Aa3 affecting $68.9 million in outstanding debt.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade and assignment of the A1 rating to the district's GOULT bonds reflects the substantial increase in leverage, narrowing of the district's financial profile and continued enrollment declines that will pressure future budgets. The rating also incorporates the district's moderately sized tax base in the greater Portland (Aaa stable) metro area and average wealth levels. Debt burden is elevated though will remain manageable given the lack of additional debt, though slow payout will limit the district's flexibility to issue debt to address future capital needs. The credit profile further reflects the district's above average pension burden with escalating pension costs and liabilities bearing heavily on overall leverage despite the moderating effects of the pension side accounts.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Columbia County School District 502 as the district managed to transition to a distant learning model with minimal fiscal impact. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.
The Aa1 enhanced rating reflects the bonds qualification to the Oregon School Bond Guaranty Program. Under this program, the State of Oregon (Aa1 stable) pledges its full faith and credit and unlimited taxing power to guaranty qualified voter-approved general obligation bonds debt service for school districts when due. The rating further reflects strong program mechanics and favorable state oversight.
RATING OUTLOOK
Outlooks are not typically assigned to local governments with this level of debt outstanding.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Improvement of the district's cash and fund balances
- Material reduction in leverage
- Significant tax base expansion
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Continued use of reserves beyond current expectation
- Material contraction in tax base and weakened wealth levels
- Increase in leverage beyond expected levels
LEGAL SECURITY
The district's GOULT debt, including the Series 2020 bonds, are secured by the full faith, credit and unlimited property tax pledge. Debt service for GOULT bonds in Oregon is funded by a separate property tax levy that is dedicated to bondholders and secured through statute, a positive credit strength for bondholders.
The Oregon School Bond Guaranty Program pledges the state's full faith, credit and taxing power to guarantee debt service when due for qualified school district GOULT bonds.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds from the Series 2020A, B and C bonds will be used to invest in health and safety improvements, replace aging buildings, modernize high school career technical education facilities and update and improve classrooms.
PROFILE
The district is located in Columbia County in western Oregon, and its boundaries include the cities of St. Helens and Columbia City as well as unincorporated county. The district encompasses approximately 106 square miles, with an estimated population of 20,682. It operates one high school, one middle school, three elementary schools, and one alternative school. The district's total student population, including the charter school, was 2,833 in fiscal 2020.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced ratings was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
