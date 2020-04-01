Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers Comet Bidco Limited Related Research Credit Opinion: Comet Bidco Limited: Update to credit analysis LGD Assessment: Comet Bidco Limited Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Comet Bidco Limited LGD Assessment: Comet Bidco Limited Rating Action: Moody's assigns first-time B2 ratings to Clarion Events; outlook negative Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Comet Bidco's CFR to B3; Ratings under review for further downgrade 01 Apr 2020 London, 01 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today downgraded Comet Bidco Limited's (the holding company of the restricted group that owns Clarion Events or "Clarion") corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B2 and probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD. Concurrently the GBP315 million senior secured term loan (facility B1, due 2024), USD420 million senior secured term loan (facility B2, due 2024), and the GBP75 million revolving credit facility (RCF, due 2023) have also been downgraded to B3 from B2. All ratings are placed under review for further downgrade. The ratings downgrade reflects the significant pressure on Clarion's revenue and EBITDA particularly in the first half of FY2021 (fiscal year ending 31st January 2021) driven by the cancellation and delays of its trade shows due to the coronavirus outbreak globally. It remains unclear at this stage if the trade shows will be held as currently planned for the rest of the year, as it is difficult to predict when the coronavirus spread will be contained effectively across geographies. "Moody's adjusted Gross Debt/ EBITDA for Clarion will spike to around 9.0x in FY2021. Concurrently the GBP315 million senior secured term loan (facility B1, due 2024), USD420 million senior secured term loan (facility B2, due 2024), and the GBP75 million revolving credit facility (RCF, due 2023) have also been downgraded to B3 from B2. All ratings are placed under review for further downgrade. The ratings downgrade reflects the significant pressure on Clarion's revenue and EBITDA particularly in the first half of FY2021 (fiscal year ending 31st January 2021) driven by the cancellation and delays of its trade shows due to the coronavirus outbreak globally. It remains unclear at this stage if the trade shows will be held as currently planned for the rest of the year, as it is difficult to predict when the coronavirus spread will be contained effectively across geographies. "Moody's adjusted Gross Debt/ EBITDA for Clarion will spike to around 9.0x in FY2021. The company's liquidity position will also weaken in Q2 of FY2021 as it will need to make meaningful cash outflows towards working capital and other exceptional costs associated with the cancellation/ postponement of trade shows", says Gunjan Dixit, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Clarion. The review for further ratings downgrade captures the risk of further cancellation/ postponement of events currently scheduled for Q3 of FY2021 as well as potential negative impact that this may have on the company's liquidity position. Moody's plans to conclude the review of the ratings over the coming months. The review may result in a further downgrade, particularly if it appears that the company will struggle to maintain a sufficient liquidity buffer should the coronavirus related disruptions prolong beyond the first half of FY2021. A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release. RATINGS RATIONALE After the acquisition of Global Sources in 2018, Clarion has gained significant presence in the APAC region. Many of its key shows are held in Mainland China and Hong Kong, including the Consumer Electronics and Mobile Electronics shows, held twice a year in Hong Kong in April and October. So far, the group has cancelled the April events in Hong Kong, which will result in a revenue loss of about GBP30 million in 2020. Other large events in China, including the industrial and machinery manufacturing show in Shenzhen and the Design Shanghai show were postponed and are now likely to go ahead in May 2020, as the country gradually returns to normal operations. Clarion had several large U.S. and U.K. shows scheduled for Q2 of FY2021 including the Fire Department Instructors Conference in Indianapolis, U.S. and Traffic and Conversion Summit West 2020 in San Diego, U.S. Now the company does not expect to be running any events in Europe or the US in April or May 2020. During this difficult period, Clarion has adopted a prudent strategy - (1) to defer events where it can (rather than cancel) and move committed customers with the show; (2) where cancellation is the only option, move the customers booking and any prepaid revenues into the next years' show; (3) work with customers to minimize refunds and with suppliers to delay payments; (4) minimize any non-recoverable sunk costs; (5) explore potential savings of direct and indirect costs; and (6) continue to sell and collect revenues on the shows in the second half of FY2021 and FY2022 shows where possible. Moody's estimates that after incorporating the aforementioned show cancellations/ postponements as well as some cost savings, Clarion's revenue and reported EBITDA will reduce year-on-year both by around 35% (at constant currencies) in FY2021, leading to a spike in Moody's adjusted leverage to around 9x by the end of the year. As of 20th March 2020, the company had cash and cash equivalents of GBP112 million. The cash balance was healthy as Clarion has fully drawn its GBP75 million RCF. Moody's expects the company's liquidity to remain adequate yet weaken meaningfully in Q2 of FY2021 when it would need to make significant cash outflows for working capital and exceptional costs associated with the trade show cancellations/ postponements. If more shows are cancelled or disrupted in the third quarter, this could put further pressure on the group's cash flow and liquidity. The company faces no large debt maturities or refinancing risks in the near term. There is a springing covenant that applies to the RCF and is tested when it is more than 40% drawn. The covenant is set at a maximum senior secured leverage to EBITDA ratio of 10.2x. Moody's currently estimates that Clarion has adequate covenant headroom, but notes it will reduce meaningfully in Q2 2020. Moody's currently does not envisage that a covenant breach is likely in Q2 of FY2021 although liquidity cushion will be absorbed meaningfully in that quarter. ESG CONSIDERATIONS The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak in 2020, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The B2B events sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock. More specifically, Clarion's exposure to B2B events has left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions, particularly if the outbreak continues to spread or remains an issue for a prolonged period. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's rating action reflects the impact on Clarion of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS: Moody's will resolve its ratings review once it is able to assess if the company will be able to maintain sufficient liquidity buffer in the instance the coronavirus related disruptions last beyond Q2 of FY2021. The review will result in a downgrade if the company's liquidity position weakens further due to (1) the coronavirus impact lasting significantly longer than expected; (2) customer refunds being greater than expected; and/or (3) if cash collection for FY2022 events turns out to be slower than expected. Moody's could confirm the current rating if Clarion is able to hold the shows currently scheduled for rest of FY2021. The rating confirmation would also require Clarion's liquidity profile to be adequate to cover its working capital needs and any exceptional cash outflows and it maintains adequate covenant headroom. The rating parameters for the B3 rating level are defined below. Negative pressure on the rating could develop should (1) the company's leverage not fall well below 7.5x (Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA, smoothed for biennial events) beyond FY 2021, (2) liquidity deteriorate as a result of a prolonged weakness in the underlying business performance and/ or (3) there is a more permanent reduction in demand for its shows beyond FY2021. Positive pressure on the rating could develop over time should Clarion's leverage (Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA, smoothed for biennial events) fall below 6.0x on a sustained basis as a result of strong operating performance. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS Downgrades: ..Issuer: Comet Bidco Limited .... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2; placed Under Review for further Downgrade .... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD; placed Under Review for further Downgrade ....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 from B2; placed Under Review for further Downgrade Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Comet Bidco Limited ....Outlook, changed to Rating Under Review from Negative PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. COMPANY PROFILE Clarion Events is a UK-based events business that organizes and runs approximately 220 events worldwide. Its revenue is diversified across geographies, with roughly equal proportions coming from Asia (36%), Europe (32%) and North America (25%) in a normal year of operations. In 2019, the company generated revenues of GBP 397 million and EBITDA of GBP 112 million. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Gunjan Dixit

