Moody's downgrades Comet Bidco's CFR to Caa1; outlook is negative

London, 20 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
downgraded Comet Bidco Limited's (the holding company of the restricted
group that owns Clarion Events or "Clarion") corporate family
rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3 and probability of default rating (PDR) to
Caa1-PD from B3-PD. Concurrently the B3 ratings of
the outstanding GBP307 million senior secured term loan B1 due 2024
and $410 million senior secured term loan B2 due 2024, and
the GBP75 million revolving credit facility due 2023(RCF) have also
been downgraded to Caa1. Outlook on all ratings is negative.
The ratings downgrade reflects the pronounced pressure on Clarion's revenue
and EBITDA in FY2021 (fiscal year ending 31st January 2021) driven by
the cancellation and delays of its trade shows globally, due to
the coronavirus outbreak. It remains unclear at this stage if the
company's key trade shows will be held as currently planned from
September onwards.
"Clarion's leverage is set to deteriorate meaningfully in
FY2021 and its liquidity position could become very tight over the coming
quarters if cash flow generation turns out to be weaker than we currently
expect. Moreover, the prospects of recovery in FY2022 are
also highly uncertain", says Gunjan Dixit, a Moody's
Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst
for Clarion.
This rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on Clarion's
ratings on 1 April 2020.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The coronavirus outbreak will likely have a more material impact on the
company's operating performance and liquidity in FY2021 than previously
estimated when the ratings were placed under review for downgrade in April
2020. Since then, the group has cancelled and postponed most
of the shows that had been initially scheduled to run between April and
September 2020 globally.
Clarion did not run any shows in April or May and expects its first shows
since the disruptions to run in September, with a return to a comprehensive
calendar from October 2020. Moody's now estimates that Clarion's
revenue could reduce by about 50% to around GBP200 million
in FY2021 compared to GBP400 million in FY2020. The higher
than originally anticipated lost revenue, as well as coronavirus
related costs will deplete the company's reported EBITDA (after
coronavirus related losses) in FY2021 to around GBP 35 million (compared
to GBP 112 million in FY2020), despite management's comprehensive
cost-cutting actions. Clarion's free cash flow (after
capex and working capital) will also be negative in FY2021 by around GBP
60 million, leading to increase in gross debt. Moody's
forecasts are based on the assumption that the events scheduled from October
go ahead as planned, and bookings for calendar 2021 events continue.
Moody's currently expects the company's leverage to spike
to 18x in FY2021 with some recovery in FY2022, yet remaining high
at around or over 10x.
There remains a high degree of uncertainty about recovery in the second
half of FY2021 and in FY2022. Moody's currently expects that
the shows currently scheduled from October 2020 will go ahead.
However, shows will run at reduced capacity as social distancing
measures are implemented, and health and safety concerns could force
some exhibitors to avoid attending face-to-face events.
To survive this difficult period, Clarion has adopted a prudent
strategy - (1) to defer events where it can (rather than cancel)
and move committed customers with the show; (2) where cancellation
is the only option, move the customers booking and any prepaid revenues
into the next years' show; (3) work with customers to minimize
refunds and with suppliers to delay payments; (4) minimize any non-recoverable
sunk costs; (5) explore potential savings of direct and indirect
costs; and (6) continue to sell and collect revenues on the shows
in the second half of FY2021 and FY2022 shows where possible.
At the end of May 2020, Clarion had about GBP95 million of cash
on the balance sheet, including the fully drawn GBP 75 million revolving
credit facility (RCF) maturing in September 2023. Moody's
positively recognizes that the cash balance was ahead of management's
guidance in March 2020, helped by the company's efforts towards
continued collection of payments, cost-cutting measures,
and minimal refunds to date. However, Moody's expects
that until September, Clarion's EBITDA and free cash flow will likely
be constrained and the company will need to rely on its cash balance to
meet its needs. This will leave the company with limited headroom
for any operational under-performance or unanticipated working
capital cash outflows. Moody's estimates that cash interest
of about GBP23 million is also due to be paid between September and
November 2020.
While the company's liquidity profile appears tight, Moody's
takes some comfort from the fact that Clarion's indirect controlling
shareholder, Blackstone Capital Partners (Cayman) VII, LP,
part of The Blackstone Group Inc., has provided a letter
confirming that, for a period of a year from the date of the FY2020
annual report, it will provide support to the company up to a fixed
amount, if required. However, the form and level of
support remain highly unclear at this stage. Moody's also
acknowledges that Blackstone Capital Partners (Cayman) VII, LP,
has confirmed that for a period of a year, it does not intend to
undertake any decision or action, in its capacity as an indirect
controlling shareholder of Clarion, which would reasonably be expected
to negatively affect the company's ability to continue as a going
concern.
Clarion faces no large debt maturities or refinancing risks in the near
term. There is a springing covenant that applies to the RCF and
is tested when it is more than 40% drawn. The covenant is
set at a maximum senior secured leverage to EBITDA ratio of 10.2x.
The covenant definition allows exceptional coronavirus-related
losses to be excluded from the EBITDA calculation. We therefore
forecast Clarion will have some headroom under the covenant over the next
12 months.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
are creating an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors,
regions and markets. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as
a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's rating action reflects
the impact on Clarion of the breadth and severity of the shock,
and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative rating outlook reflects the uncertainty around the resumption
of events from September 2020 as well as the weak liquidity profile of
the company.
Stabilisation of outlook would require (1) resumption of Clarion's
events from September onwards and company's performance in line
with Moody's base case and (2) sufficient liquidity buffer to be
maintained throughout FY2020 and beyond.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Negative pressure on the rating could develop should (1) the company's
leverage does not improve materially (Moody's-adjusted gross
debt/EBITDA, smoothed for biennial events) beyond FY 2021,
(2) liquidity deteriorate as a result of a prolonged weakness in the underlying
business performance and/ or (3) there be a more permanent reduction in
demand for its shows beyond FY2021.
Positive pressure on the rating could develop over time should Clarion's
leverage (Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA, smoothed
for biennial events) fall below 7.5x on a sustained basis as a
result of recovery in operating performance and its liquidity position
appears comfortable.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Comet Bidco Limited
....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded
to Caa1-PD from B3-PD
....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa1 from B3
....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Caa1 from B3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Comet Bidco Limited
....Outlook, changed to Negative from
Ratings Under Review
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Clarion Events is a UK-based events business that organizes and
runs approximately 220 events worldwide. Its revenue is diversified
across geographies, with roughly equal proportions coming from Rest
of the world (36%), Europe (32%) and North and South
America (32%) in a normal year of operations. In FY2020,
the company generated revenues of GBP 414 million and EBITDA of GBP 112
million.
