Moody's downgrades Comexposium (Cassini SAS) to B3; outlook negative

Madrid, March 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Cassini SAS ("Cassini"
or "the group"), the ultimate parent of Comexposium
Holding ("Comexposium"), a France-based trade
fair and exhibitions organizer, to B3 from B2 and its probability
of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD. Concurrently,
Moody's has downgraded to B3 from B2 the rating of the €597
million senior secured term loan B (TLB) due 2026 and the €90 million
senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2025. The outlook
remains negative.
"The downgrade reflects our expectation of a deterioration in Compexposium's
operating and financial performance driven by the cancellations and postponements
of trade and exhibition shows over the next two quarters owing to the
coronavirus outbreak in its main European markets," says Víctor
García Capdevila, a Moody's AVP-Analyst and
lead analyst for Cassini.
"Comexposium was already weakly positioning in the previous B2 rating
category and the operational disruptions that the company will endure
over the next few months will lead to a significant increase in leverage.
We now expect that Comexposium's Moody's-adjusted gross
leverage will increase to around 8.0x by the end of 2020 compared
with our previous expectation of 5.9x," adds Mr.
García.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating downgrade follows the contingency measures taken by public
authorities and the private sector to avoid the spreading and contagion
of the coronavirus, such as travel bans and prohibitions to hold
events with large audiences. These are leading to cancellation
and postponements of exhibitions and trade shows around the world,
and in particular, in Comexposium's key European markets.
The company generates 71% of its revenue in France.
As a result of this, Moody's expects Comexposium to face material
operational disruptions in the second and third quarter of 2020,
leading to a significant deteriorating of the company's financial
profile.
The rating agency estimates that around €30 million of EBITDA (out
of a total estimated consolidated reported EBITDA of about €150 million
in 2020) is at risk during the next six months. If this scenario
ends up materialising, Comexposium's Moody's-adjusted
gross leverage would increase to around 8.0x in 2020 from a previous
estimate of 5.9x.
Moody's notes that 55% of the company's EBITDA is generated
in the last quarter of the year, and as such, a stabilisation
in operating conditions in Q4 would be required for the company to reach
these forecasts.
Moody's also expects that Comexposium's liquidity will weaken,
owing to the lower cash generation caused by the cancellation of some
events, the cash outflow related to the put option of L'Etudiant
which can be exercised in Q2 2020, and the reduction in headroom
under covenants.
Compexposium's liquidity profile is supported by a €90 million
RCF (subject to a net debt/ EBITDA springing financial covenant to be
tested if drawings exceed 40%), with a current availability
of around €60 million, and a cash balance of €90 million.
While under the current scenario, Moody's expects Comexposium to
be free cash flow positive and its liquidity to remain adequate,
visibility in terms of operating performance and potential swings in liquidity
availability is fairly low.
Comexposium's B3 CFR reflects (1) the company's high leverage,
(2) the uncertainty and magnitude of the operational disruption as a consequence
of the coronavirus, (3) the inherent cyclicality in some of the
company's targeted verticals, in particular the leisure and fashion
sectors, (4) its lower EBITDA margin compared with other event and
exhibition organisers, (5) its small scale relative to other peers
in the business and consumer services industry, (6) the revenue
concentration in France and around its top 10 events, (7) Moody's
expectation that the company will continue to pursue an active M&A
strategy in a sector that is consolidating, (8) and the execution
and integration risks associated with the acquisition of Europa Group.
The rating also reflects (1) the company's good track record of operating
performance; (2) its strong free cash flow generation, underpinned
by an asset-light business model with structurally negative working
capital and low capital spending requirements; (3) the resiliency
of the company's business model as demonstrated in the last economic downturn;
and (4) the relatively high barriers to entry in the industry.
Social and governance factors are important elements of Comexposium's
credit profile. The exhibitions and trade fairs business are inherently
exposed to political instability, geopolitical risks, social
unrest and travel disruptions. Comexposium's ratings also
factor in its private ownership, its financial policy, which
is tolerant of relatively high leverage, and its proven appetite
for inorganic growth. At the same time, the group has a good
track record of integration of acquisitions.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The ratings on the €597 million senior secured term loan B due 2026
and the €90 million senior secured revolving credit facility due
2025 are B3, in line with the CFR, reflecting the fact that
they share the same security and guarantor package and that both instruments
rank pari passu. The B3-PD probability of default rating
(PDR), in line with the CFR, reflects Moody's assumption
of a 50% recovery rate as is customary for all-bank-debt
capital structures with a covenant-lite package. Comexposium
is subject to a springing covenant to be tested when drawings under the
revolving credit facility exceed 40% of total commitments.
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the high leverage of the company and the
downside risks related to a potential continuation of the operating disruption
in Q4 2020, the company's most important quarter of the year.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN
Downward ratings pressure could develop should operating conditions deteriorate
further, and extend into Q4 and beyond, such that (1) free
cash flow turns negative, (2) leverage (Moody's adjusted gross debt
/ average EBITDA) is maintained above 7.5x, or (3) liquidity
deteriorates, including a further reduction in covenant headroom.
Positive ratings pressure is unlikely in the current uncertain environment
for event organisers. The rating could be stabilised if the disruption
in operating conditions is short-lived, its liquidity remains
adequate and the company manages to maintain leverage below 7.5x.
Over the medium term, upward pressure on the rating could develop
should Comexposium's leverage (Moody's-adjusted gross debt / average
EBITDA) sustainably decrease below 6.0x. An upgrade would
also require the company to successfully achieve organic revenue growth
on an annualised basis.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Cassini SAS
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B3 from B2
.... BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B3 from B2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Cassini SAS
....Outlook, Remains Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this
methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Paris, Cassini SAS, the ultimate owner of
Comexposium Holding, is a leading organiser of trade fairs and trade
shows, with the largest market position in France and the third
market position in exhibitions globally, in terms of revenue.
The company owns and operates 135 B2B and B2C events across 11 main sectors,
connecting more than 46,000 exhibitors and 3.5 million visitors
every year in 30 countries. The company reported pro-forma
revenue of €367 million and pro-forma EBITDA of €98.4
million in 2019, annualised for the effect of biennial and triennial
events.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Victor Garcia, CFA
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
