Moody's downgrades Comexposium (Cassini SAS) to Ca; outlook negative

NOTE: On October 01, 2020, the press release was corrected as follows: In the first sentence of the second paragraph of the RATINGS RATIONALE section, the due date of the next upcoming interest payment on the TLB was changed to September 30. Revised release follows.

Madrid, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Cassini SAS ("Cassini"), the ultimate parent of Comexposium Holding ("Comexposium"), a France-based trade fair and exhibitions organizer, to Ca from Caa1 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to Ca-PD from Caa1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to Ca from Caa1 the ratings of the €483 million guaranteed senior secured first lien term loan B (TLB) due 2026 and the €90 million guaranteed senior secured first lien revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2025. The outlook remains negative.

"The downgrade was prompted by the company's announcement that it has entered into safeguard procedures which will likely lead to a missed payment and debt restructuring for Comexposium," said Víctor García Capdevila, a Moody's Assistant Vice President -- Analyst and lead analyst for Cassini.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action follows Comexposium's announcement on September 22, 2020 [1] that four holding companies of the group, including Cassini SAS, the borrower of the TLB and RCF, have decided to enter into safeguard procedure with the Commercial Court of Nanterre. All debt payments, including cash interests will be frozen during the safeguard procedure which will last for at least six months.

The next upcoming interest payment on the TLB amounts to €5.7 million and comes due on September 30, 2020. A non-payment of interests would constitute a default under Moody's definition. The company's PDR has therefore been revised to Ca-PD, a level which reflects the strong likelihood of the subsequent default occurring. Upon the payment default, Moody's will append the "/LD" suffix to the PDR to reflect the limited default that will have occurred at that time.

Moody's expects that in a default scenario, recovery rates for creditors are likely to be between 35%-65%, which is commensurate with a Ca rating.

Comexposium's decision to enter into safeguard procedure follows the large impact that the coronavirus outbreak has had on the company's ability to organize events and trade shows since March 2020. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Management expects operating disruptions to continue during the rest of 2020 and in 2021, with a normalization of business conditions only starting in 2022. Today's rating action reflects the impact on Comexposium of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. Governance considerations were also relevant factors for the rating action, due to the company's decision to file for safeguard procedures.

In addition, the company faces over the next 6 to 12 months large cash outflows related to put options, earn-outs and potential customer refunds which Moody's estimates at around €180 million in total. This, coupled with Moody's estimate of a cash burn of around €11 million - €13 million for every month of inactivity, means that the company's cash balance of €76 million as of the end of July will be insufficient to meet all these obligations. Comexposium also faces legal proceedings related to the failed acquisition of Europa, a leading conference organizer of medical events, which was valued at around €200 million.

Moody's also notes that Compexposium will be in breach of its 8.6x net leverage ratio springing covenant in the next test dating at the end of September 2020.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The ratings on the €483 million senior secured term loan B due 2026 and the €90 million senior secured revolving credit facility due 2025 are Ca, in line with the CFR, reflecting the fact that they share the same security and guarantor package and that both instruments rank pari passu. The Ca-PD probability of default rating (PDR), in line with the CFR, reflects the high likelihood of a missed payment and debt restructuring in the immediate future.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on the ratings reflect Comexposium's uncertain operating and financial prospects in light of its highly likely debt default and the uncertainties surrounding the final recoveries for financial creditors in the event of default, owing to the unprecedented and lengthy disruption to Comexposium's operations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Downward pressure on the ratings could materialise in the event that recovery prospects for creditors are lower than those assumed in the Ca CFR and Ca instrument ratings.

Upward pressure on the ratings is unlikely in the short term but could arise if a sustainable financial structure is put in place following the safeguard procedure and the company is able to restore its operations.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Cassini SAS

Downgrades:

....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ca-PD from Caa1-PD

....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ca from Caa1

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities, Downgraded to Ca from Caa1

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Paris, Cassini SAS, the ultimate owner of Comexposium Holding, is a leading organiser of trade fairs and trade shows, with the largest market position in France and the third market position in exhibitions globally, in terms of revenue. The company owns and operates 135 B2B and B2C events across 11 main sectors, connecting more than 46,000 exhibitors and 3.5 million visitors every year in 30 countries. The company reported pro-forma revenue of €374 million and pro-forma EBITDA of €99 million in 2019, annualised for the effect of biennial and triennial events.

