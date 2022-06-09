Moody's downgrades CommScope to B2; outlook negative

New York, June 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded CommScope Holding Company, Inc.'s Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B2 from B1; the company's (including its subsidiaries) first lien debt to B1 from Ba3 and its unsecured debt to Caa1 from B3. The downgrade was driven by likelihood that leverage will not return to B1 levels in the next 18-24 months. While demand drivers remain favorable in most of CommScope's underlying end markets, continuing supply chain challenges and inflationary pressures are delaying improvements in EBITDA and cash flow beyond our rating horizon. The outlook is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

CommScope's B2 CFR reflects the high financial leverage stemming from the 2019 ARRIS acquisition and volatile end market spending patterns balanced by the combined companies' scale and leading market positions supplying numerous telecom, broadband and enterprise connectivity markets. Debt to EBITDA is around 10x based March 2022 results. While the profile also considers management's commitment to repay debt and the company's cash generating potential, near term supply chain and cost pressures are delaying deleveraging plans. Leverage has the potential to improve towards 7x over the next two years driven by moderate organic growth, margin improvement and debt repayment. CommScope is planning to divest its declining, low margin set-top box business and we expect the remaining company to have moderate organic growth over the next several years as 5G spending ramps up, broadband providers expand capacity and update their networks and enterprises and data center providers upgrade and expand their infrastructure. Performance can vary significantly however in any given period given the volatile spending patterns of the company's large cable and telco customers and evolving Pay-TV architectures. Although CommScope is one of the largest suppliers of wireless telco and cable industry equipment and connectivity solutions, it is small relative to the size of their main customers with limited negotiating leverage.

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty around the timing of resolution of supply chain challenges, cost pressures and the resulting ability to drive leverage towards 7x. CommScope's cost cutting plans and expected price increases has the potential to offset some of the pressures in late 2022 and 2023 if the macro environment does not deteriorate.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook and high leverage today, an upgrade of CommScope's ratings in the near term is unlikely. However, an upgrade could occur if the company can sustain core revenue, EBITDA and cash flow growth, leverage is on track to decline to 6x and liquidity remains solid. The ratings could be downgraded if end market outlooks deteriorate, performance weakens, leverage is not on track to improve towards 7x or liquidity deteriorates materially.

CommScope's ESG Credit Impact score of CIS-4 is highly negative driven primarily by high financial risk as a result of the 2019 debt financed Arris acquisition and subsequent challenges across many of Arris's sectors. CommScope also faces moderate environmental and social risks as a large manufacturer and employer with a complex supply chain.

CommScope's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects good liquidity based on $315 million of cash on hand and a $1 billion ABL revolver (undrawn and $716 million available) as of March 31, 2022. We expect the company to generate over $200 million of free cash flow over the next year, a portion of which we expect will be used to pay down debt.

The following ratings were affected:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: CommScope Holding Company, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

..Issuer: CommScope Technologies LLC

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5)

..Issuer: CommScope, Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B1 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CommScope Holding Company, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: CommScope Technologies LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From No Outlook

..Issuer: CommScope, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From No Outlook

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. is the holding company for CommScope Inc., a supplier of connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the wireless industry, telecom service and cable service providers as well as the enterprise market. Revenue was approximately $8.7 billion for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022. CommScope is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

