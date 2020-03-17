Moody's downgrades ConEd to Baa2 and CECONY to Baa1; outlooks stable; affirms O&R at Baa1 and maintains negative outlook

New York, March 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
downgraded the long-term ratings of Consolidated Edison,
Inc. (ConEd, senior unsecured to Baa2 from Baa1) and its
primary subsidiary Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc.
(CECONY, senior unsecured to Baa1 from A3) due to the expectation
for weaker financial metrics at CECONY and the structural subordination
of ConEd's debt obligations vis-a-vis its subsidiaries.
Moody's also affirmed the P-2 short-term commercial paper
ratings of ConEd and CECONY.
At the same time, Moody's affirmed the long-term ratings
of Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. (O&R, Baa1
senior unsecured) and O&R's short-term commercial paper
rating at P-2.
The outlooks for ConEd and CECONY are stable. The outlook for O&R
is negative. See a full debt list of affected ratings at the end
of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"Despite $1.7 billion of planned equity through 2022,
ConEd's key financial credit ratios will decline with up to $3.8
billion of new debt through 2022 and weaker cash flow at CECONY"
said Ryan Wobbrock Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer.
"Following the approval of a recent rate order, CECONY is
expected to generate a ratio of cash flow to debt between 14-16%
over the next three years, which is in-line with Baa1 peer
ratios" added Wobbrock.
ConEd's roughly $2.0 billion of parent-level
debt is structurally subordinated to that of its operating companies,
with approximately 85% of consolidated revenue represented by CECONY.
As such, ConEd's rating has been downgraded in-step
with CECONY's, despite having a relatively strong and stable
financial profile (e.g., cash flow to debt ratios
expected to be around 15% with holding company debt representing
about 10% of consolidated debt) for a mostly transmission and distribution
(T&D) holding company.
CECONY is expected to produce weaker financial metrics in the coming years
following the New York Public Service Commission's (NYPSC) January
2020 approval of a three-year rate plan that includes over $1.0
billion of customer credits related to 2017 tax reform, an 8.8%
allowed Return on Equity (ROE) and 48% equity capitalization.
Combined with a sizeable, multi-year capital expenditure
program, these factors will keep CECONY's ratio of cash flow
from operations before changes in working capital (CFO pre-WC)
in a range between 14-16%, down from an average of
about 20% over the past five years.
The credit profiles of all three companies also incorporate higher political
intervention risk in New York State, relative to comparable utilities
in other states. New York has seen multiple service investigations
and show cause orders, including several open dockets for CECONY
that could result in financial penalties or the inability to recover certain
costs. Additionally, both New York State and New York City
are embarking upon ambitious long-term energy initiatives that
seek to limit the use of natural gas to help the transition to a less
carbon intensive economy. Lower greenhouse gas emissions will benefit
the environment, but will also introduce new challenges for CECONY,
such as increased operating complexities, the potential for higher
customer bills and the need for cost recovery provisions to adapt to maintain
financial performance.
Environmental considerations incorporated into our credit analysis for
ConEd, CECONY and O&R are primarily related to air pollution
and regulations around carbon, methane and other greenhouse gas
emissions. These gases are emitted during the natural gas lifecycle,
including through the production of the energy that the utilities deliver
and via their own gas infrastructure. Moreover, these issues
are central to state and city legislative actions that seek to reduce
greenhouse gas emissions, thereby affecting ConEd and CECONY current
and future operations. At the same time, ConEd's 6.8
terawatt hours of renewable energy production in 2019 helps to provide
a clean source of energy, primarily in the Southwestern US.
Social risks are primarily related to health and safety, demographic
and societal trends, as well as customer relations in the company's
attempts to provide reliable and affordable service to customers and safe
working conditions to employees. Regarding affordability,
we see rising social risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic
and its effect on the New York economy. Given the high degree of
income inequality existing in New York City, there is potential
that a prolonged economic recession could harm low-income customers
disproportionately, resulting in rate concerns and possibly increasing
regulatory contentiousness.
ConEd's corporate governance shows strong practices in financial
reporting and compensation disclosure.
Outlooks
The stable outlooks for ConEd and CECONY incorporate the continued regulatory
support and cost recovery offered by the NYPSC, as well as the steady
financial performance of each company resulting in CFO pre-WC to
debt metrics of around 15% for ConEd and 14-16% for
CECONY.
The negative outlook for O&R reflects an expected decline in financial
metrics, due to its past two rate case decisions, which have
reduced the company's earnings potential and cash flow. This
could result in O&R's ratio of cash flow to debt declining below
15% for the next two to three years.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
ConEd could be upgraded if CECONY is upgraded and CFO pre-WC to
debt continues to exceed 15%.
CECONY could be upgraded if its ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt improves
to at least 17% on a sustained basis.
Given the negative outlook, it is unlikely that O&R will be
upgraded to A3 over the next 12-18 months. However,
the utility could be upgraded with improved regulatory support for cost
recovery and earned returns, as well as having the ratio of CFO
pre-WC to debt around 18%.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
ConEd could be downgraded if CECONY is downgraded, if the stability
or predictability of New York's political or regulatory environment
declines, if its non-utility businesses have operating or
financial difficulties or if its ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt drops
below 13% on a sustained basis.
CECONY could be downgraded if the stability or predictability of New York's
political or regulatory environment declines or if CFO pre-WC to
debt declines below 14% on a sustainable basis.
O&R could be downgraded if its ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt
falls below 15%, consistently.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Consolidated Edison, Inc.
.... Long-term Issuer Rating,
Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1
.... Senior Unsecured Shelf, Downgraded
to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1
.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1
..Issuer: Consolidated Edison Company of New York,
Inc.
.... Long-term Issuer Rating,
Downgraded to Baa1 from A3
.... Senior Unsecured Shelf, Downgraded
to (P)Baa1 from (P)A3
.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Baa1 from A3
.... Underlying Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Baa1 from A3
..Issuer: New York State Research & Development
Auth.
.... Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Downgraded to Baa1 from A3
.... Underlying Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Downgraded to Baa1 from A3
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Consolidated Edison, Inc.
.... Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-2
..Issuer: Consolidated Edison Company of New York,
Inc.
.... Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-2
..Issuer: Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc.
.... Long-term Issuer Rating,
Affirmed Baa1
.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
.... Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Consolidated Edison, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed to Stable from
Negative
..Issuer: Consolidated Edison Company of New York,
Inc.
....Outlook, Changed to Stable from
Negative
..Issuer: Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric
and Gas Utilities published in June 2017. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this
methodology.
