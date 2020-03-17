Moody's downgrades ConEd to Baa2 and CECONY to Baa1; outlooks stable; affirms O&R at Baa1 and maintains negative outlook

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN! By clicking "I AGREE" [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody's inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking "I AGREE"] (the "Information"). References herein to "Moody's" include Moody's Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Terms of One-Time Website Use Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. Consolidated Edison, Inc. New York State Research & Development Auth. Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. Related Issuers Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. Consolidated Edison, Inc. New York State Research & Development Auth. Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. Related Research Credit Opinion: Consolidated Edison, Inc.: Update following negative outlook Credit Opinion: Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc.: Update following negative outlook Credit Opinion: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc.: Update following negative outlook Credit Opinion: Consolidated Edison, Inc.: Update following downgrade to Baa1 Rating Action: Moody's affirms the ratings of ConEd, CECONY and O&R; outlooks changed to negative Rating Action: Moody's downgrades ConEd to Baa2 and CECONY to Baa1; outlooks stable; affirms O&R at Baa1 and maintains negative outlook 17 Mar 2020 New York, March 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today downgraded the long-term ratings of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ConEd, senior unsecured to Baa2 from Baa1) and its primary subsidiary Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. (CECONY, senior unsecured to Baa1 from A3) due to the expectation for weaker financial metrics at CECONY and the structural subordination of ConEd's debt obligations vis-a-vis its subsidiaries. Moody's also affirmed the P-2 short-term commercial paper ratings of ConEd and CECONY. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the long-term ratings of Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. (O&R, Baa1 senior unsecured) and O&R's short-term commercial paper rating at P-2. The outlooks for ConEd and CECONY are stable. The outlook for O&R is negative. See a full debt list of affected ratings at the end of this press release. RATINGS RATIONALE "Despite $1.7 billion of planned equity through 2022, ConEd's key financial credit ratios will decline with up to $3.8 billion of new debt through 2022 and weaker cash flow at CECONY" said Ryan Wobbrock Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer. "Following the approval of a recent rate order, CECONY is expected to generate a ratio of cash flow to debt between 14-16% over the next three years, which is in-line with Baa1 peer ratios" added Wobbrock. ConEd's roughly $2.0 billion of parent-level debt is structurally subordinated to that of its operating companies, with approximately 85% of consolidated revenue represented by CECONY. As such, ConEd's rating has been downgraded in-step with CECONY's, despite having a relatively strong and stable financial profile (e.g., cash flow to debt ratios expected to be around 15% with holding company debt representing about 10% of consolidated debt) for a mostly transmission and distribution (T&D) holding company. CECONY is expected to produce weaker financial metrics in the coming years following the New York Public Service Commission's (NYPSC) January 2020 approval of a three-year rate plan that includes over $1.0 billion of customer credits related to 2017 tax reform, an 8.8% allowed Return on Equity (ROE) and 48% equity capitalization. Combined with a sizeable, multi-year capital expenditure program, these factors will keep CECONY's ratio of cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (CFO pre-WC) in a range between 14-16%, down from an average of about 20% over the past five years. The credit profiles of all three companies also incorporate higher political intervention risk in New York State, relative to comparable utilities in other states. New York has seen multiple service investigations and show cause orders, including several open dockets for CECONY that could result in financial penalties or the inability to recover certain costs. Additionally, both New York State and New York City are embarking upon ambitious long-term energy initiatives that seek to limit the use of natural gas to help the transition to a less carbon intensive economy. Lower greenhouse gas emissions will benefit the environment, but will also introduce new challenges for CECONY, such as increased operating complexities, the potential for higher customer bills and the need for cost recovery provisions to adapt to maintain financial performance. Environmental considerations incorporated into our credit analysis for ConEd, CECONY and O&R are primarily related to air pollution and regulations around carbon, methane and other greenhouse gas emissions. These gases are emitted during the natural gas lifecycle, including through the production of the energy that the utilities deliver and via their own gas infrastructure. Moreover, these issues are central to state and city legislative actions that seek to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, thereby affecting ConEd and CECONY current and future operations. At the same time, ConEd's 6.8 terawatt hours of renewable energy production in 2019 helps to provide a clean source of energy, primarily in the Southwestern US. Social risks are primarily related to health and safety, demographic and societal trends, as well as customer relations in the company's attempts to provide reliable and affordable service to customers and safe working conditions to employees. Regarding affordability, we see rising social risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the New York economy. Given the high degree of income inequality existing in New York City, there is potential that a prolonged economic recession could harm low-income customers disproportionately, resulting in rate concerns and possibly increasing regulatory contentiousness. ConEd's corporate governance shows strong practices in financial reporting and compensation disclosure. Outlooks The stable outlooks for ConEd and CECONY incorporate the continued regulatory support and cost recovery offered by the NYPSC, as well as the steady financial performance of each company resulting in CFO pre-WC to debt metrics of around 15% for ConEd and 14-16% for CECONY. The negative outlook for O&R reflects an expected decline in financial metrics, due to its past two rate case decisions, which have reduced the company's earnings potential and cash flow. This could result in O&R's ratio of cash flow to debt declining below 15% for the next two to three years. Factors that could lead to an upgrade ConEd could be upgraded if CECONY is upgraded and CFO pre-WC to debt continues to exceed 15%. CECONY could be upgraded if its ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt improves to at least 17% on a sustained basis. Given the negative outlook, it is unlikely that O&R will be upgraded to A3 over the next 12-18 months. However, the utility could be upgraded with improved regulatory support for cost recovery and earned returns, as well as having the ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt around 18%. Factors that could lead to a downgrade ConEd could be downgraded if CECONY is downgraded, if the stability or predictability of New York's political or regulatory environment declines, if its non-utility businesses have operating or financial difficulties or if its ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt drops below 13% on a sustained basis. CECONY could be downgraded if the stability or predictability of New York's political or regulatory environment declines or if CFO pre-WC to debt declines below 14% on a sustainable basis. O&R could be downgraded if its ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt falls below 15%, consistently. Downgrades: ..Issuer: Consolidated Edison, Inc. .... Long-term Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1 .... Senior Unsecured Shelf, Downgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1 .... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1 ..Issuer: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. .... Long-term Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Baa1 from A3 .... Senior Unsecured Shelf, Downgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)A3 .... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa1 from A3 .... Underlying Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa1 from A3 ..Issuer: New York State Research & Development Auth. .... Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to Baa1 from A3 .... Underlying Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to Baa1 from A3 Affirmations: ..Issuer: Consolidated Edison, Inc. .... Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2 ..Issuer: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. .... Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2 ..Issuer: Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. .... Long-term Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1 .... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1 .... Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2 Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Consolidated Edison, Inc. ....Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative ..Issuer: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. ....Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative ..Issuer: Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. ....Outlook, Remains Negative The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Ryan Wobbrock

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Jim Hempstead

MD - Utilities

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

