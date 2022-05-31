Moody's downgrades Conair Holdings LLC's CFR to B3, outlook remains stable

New York, May 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Conair Holdings LLC's (Conair) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from B2, Probability of Default Rating to B3-PD from B2-PD, and the senior secured debt rating to B3 from B1. The rating outlook is stable.

The downgrades reflect Moody's expectation that high financial leverage and weaker than expected profitability over the next 12-18 months will continue as industry headwinds – elevated material and freight costs, supply chain disruptions, and softening consumer demand – are likely to extend beyond 2022. High retailer home appliance inventories are contributing to weaker orders that is reducing Conair's earnings. Moody's expects earnings to improve once inventory levels normalize, but Conair's EBITDA margin is projected to be weaker mid-to-high single digits percentage by the end of 2022, relative to Moody's prior expectations of low-to-mid teens. Negative free cash flow since the 2021 leveraged buyout is also leading to higher debt than expected, which will not unwind even when earnings start to improve. As a result, Moody's anticipates that the company's debt/EBITDA leverage will remain elevated above 7x as of fiscal year end December 31, 2022, up from 6x as of fiscal year 2021 and pro forma for the recapitalization transaction.

Liquidity is currently adequate, supported by Moody's expectations of positive free cash flow over the next 12 months as the company will look to monetize its historically high inventory balances in the second half of the year. Moody's anticipates the proceeds will likely be applied towards debt reduction or reinvestment in the business. Liquidity is constrained by the high borrowings on the $400 million ABL revolving credit facility, which Conair utilizes to fund negative free cash flow and seasonal working capital needs.

The downgrade of the term loan to B3 from B1 additionally reflects the higher level of priority secured borrowings due to high utilization of the ABL revolver.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: Conair Holdings LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Conair Holdings LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Conair's B3 CFR reflects its well-recognized portfolio of brands in the personal care and culinary categories with leading market positions and good channel diversification. Although discretionary in nature, the company's products exhibit relatively stable demand during cyclical downturns compared to other durable companies. Key credit concerns include high financial leverage, softening consumer demand and channel oversupply, resulting in higher than anticipated inventory levels.

Credit metrics are expected to remain weak through 2022 as supply chain issues combined with softening consumer demand for culinary and personal care products pressure profitability. New product launches will benefit volumes combined with targeted pricing increases that should lift margins in the second half of 2022 with EBIT margin, inclusive of Moody's standard adjustments, improving to mid to high single digits by the end of 2022. Debt-to-EBITDA will remain elevated for the rating but our expectation of positive free cash flow to be applied towards debt repayment should lead to improved leverage in 2023.

Conair's liquidity is supported by cash on hand on December 31, 2021 of approximately $86 million. The $400 million ABL had $71 million of availability on December 31, 2021, after netting letters of credit and $327 million of borrowings at the end of 2021. The facility expires in May 2026. Moody's anticipates $50 – $80 million of annual free cash flow in 2022 and 2023, particularly boosted by inventory reductions. However, inability to reduce inventory balances, higher promotional offerings, or a lack of improvement in freight costs could place additional stress on liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Conair will improve revenue and the EBITDA margin driven by pricing initiatives, lower freight costs and modest promotional activity. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectations that the company will generate at least $50 million of annual free cash flow, supported over the next six months by inventory monetization.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company reduces financial leverage and sustains good sales growth and improves the EBITDA margin. Debt-to-EBITDA sustained at or below 7.0x is necessary for an upgrade. Additionally, strengthening liquidity is also important for an upgrade, including sustained and comfortably positive free cash flow and reduced revolver borrowings.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance including the EBITDA margin does not improve, resulting in weaker than anticipated free cash flows or EBITDA-capex/interest coverage sustained below 1.5x. Erosion in the liquidity position could also result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74987. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Conair Holdings LLC is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded personal care appliances, small kitchen appliances and cookware, commercial foodservice equipment, professional hair care and beauty products, hairbrushes and haircare accessories, cosmetic and organizer bags, and travel accessories. The company's leading brands include Cuisinart, Conair, Scunci, Babyliss, and Waring. Following a leveraged buyout in May 2021, the company is majority owned by private equity firm, American Securities LLC, with annual revenue of approximately $2.4 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Maria Iarriccio

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

