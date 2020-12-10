Moody's downgrades Consolidated Energy Finance, S.A. to B2; outlook negative

Frankfurt am Main, December 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded Consolidated Energy Finance, S.A.'s (CEF) corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B1. Concurrently Moody's has downgraded the ratings of CEF's backed senior unsecured notes and backed senior secured bank credit facility to B3 and B1 from B2 and Ba3, respectively.

Going forward Moody's will maintain a corporate family rating and a probability of default rating (PDR) at the level of CEF's parent and topco of the restricted group, Consolidated Energy Limited (CEL). Consequently Moody's has assigned a B2 CFR and a B2-PD to CEL. The outlook on CEF changed to negative from ratings under review. The outlook on CEL is negative. This rating action concludes the rating review for downgrade that was initiated on November 10, 2020.

With the CFR and PDR now assigned at the level of Consolidated Energy Limited, Moody's will withdraw the CFR at the level of Consolidated Energy Finance, S.A.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Consolidated Energy Finance, S.A.'s ratings reflects Moody's expectations that credit metrics of Consolidated Energy Limited (CEL) in 2021 will not be in line with the requirements to maintain a B1 rating, even though 2021 should see a considerable improvement in Moody's-adjusted gross leverage to below 7x from 21x as of end Q3 2020 driven by significantly improved operating performance. Even this deleveraging trajectory positions the company weakly in the B2 rating category. The downgrade of CEL's rating furthermore reflects the weakening of the company's liquidity profile during 2020.

Moody's expects that CEL's EBITDA generation in 2021 will benefit from improved average pricing for methanol through 2021 compared to 2020. Furthermore, Moody's forecast incorporates the expectation that methanol production volumes in 2021 will benefit from increasing production and sales volumes as the company has restarted its M2 & M3 facilities in Trinidad & Tobago, which combined have a nameplate capacity of around 1.1 million metric tonnes per annum. Based on these assumptions, Moody´s expects that CEL will generate Moody's adjusted EBITDA of around $500 million in 2021 resulting in a Moody's adjusted gross leverage of below 7x. Lower than expected sales & production volumes due to operational issues, insufficient gas supply or prices trending down from current levels represent a downside to this view. Absent steep improvements in the company's operating performance. The company will need to refinance two upcoming debt maturities in June 2022 ($425 million) and September 2022 ($149 million) which could lead to increased interest expense subject to the continued recovery and market conditions.. Moody's also notes that the company's $149 million local term loan in Trinidad is currently classified as a current financial liability, as the company is currently not compliant with covenants under this loan, but covenant testing requirement has been waived until Q1-2021.

CEL's liquidity profile has substantially weakened during 2020. The company's unrestricted cash balance as of Q3-20 was $46 million compared to $191 million at the end of December 2019. Furthermore, the company has drawn $74.5 million under its $225 million revolving credit facilities (RCF) at the level of CEF, $13 million under its RCF at the level of Natgasoline and $50 million under a revolving credit facility provided by its ultimate shareholder during Q3-20. During Q3-20, the company paid a $122 million payable, which was due to its ultimate shareholder and originated from the acquisition of a remaining minority stake in CEL's subsidiary G2X in 2018. YTD September 2020, the company's Moody's adjusted free cash flow (FCF) (incl. interest paid, repayment of leases but excluding the payment to Proman Holding AG (Proman) related to the acquisition of the G2X minority stake) was negative at $162 million. Despite the substantial weakening of the liquidity profile, the company's liquidity profile is still adequate, supported by availabilities under its revolving credit facilities, but also by our expectation that the company will be able to generate Moody's adjusted FCF in excess of $100 million in 2021 and positive FCF in Q4-20. Despite the company's liquidity profile still being adequate, any underperformance to our expectation with regards to operational cash generation or any other unexpected payments including payments to its shareholder will reduce CEL's financial flexibility and be negative for the rating.

Consolidated Energy Finance, S.A.'s rating positively reflects its leading market positions in methanol, which are underpinned by its competitive cost position as demonstrated by its high EBITDA margins pre 2020. Its world scale methanol plants and AUM (anhydrous ammonia, urea, ammonium nitrate, and melamine) complex in Trinidad benefit from natural gas purchased at prices referenced to market prices of methanol, thereby somewhat mitigating the negative impact of volatile end product selling prices on its profitability. CEL's rating also reflects the company's operating leverage, which will lead to an immediate earnings recovery as soon as methanol prices increase. CEL's rating also reflects the company's complex capital structure with debt at various levels of the group.

LIQUIDTY PROFILE

The company's liquidity profile is adequate. Internal sources consist of unrestricted cash of $46 million as of Q3 2020, and $150 million of availability under its $225 million revolving credit facility at the level of CEL and $32 million availability under the Natgasoline revolving credit facility, available to cater liquidity needs at the level of Natgasoline. In combination with forecasted FFO generation of around $300 million in 2021 those sources should be sufficient to cover capital expenditures of around $100 million, operating lease repayments of around $20 million, day to day cash needs (which Moody's estimates to be around 3% of annual sales) and to accommodate unexpected swings in working capital during 2021. Moody's rating incorporates the expectation that the company will meet the covenant requirement under its revolving credit facility at all times.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

CEL is 100% owned by Proman Holding AG, which in turn is privately owned. Privately owned company's tend to have less independent board representation compared to listed companies. Proman Holding AG has other operations outside of CEL, as well as additional cash resources and outstanding indebtedness. The CEL perimeter represents a material part of its shareholders' operations. CEL´s operations and the operations of its shareholder are highly interdependent, entities controlled or related to Proman Holding AG provide distribution, logistics and manufacturing services to CEL at arms- length, resulting in substantial related party transactions. In the past, Proman Holding AG has demonstrated its willingness to support CEL through equity contributions or deferring the purchase price consideration for the minority stake in G2X, which CEL acquired from a Proman entity in 2018. CEL is holding minority shares in ammonia producers N2000 and CNC, with Proman also holding minority shares in these companies. In Moody's view the group and capital structure of Proman/CEL is complex, although Moody's notes that has recently been simplified, and the repayment of the deferred purchase price consideration for the G2X minority stake, at a time of increased cash needs of CEL due to the weak operating environment, has contributed to the weakening of CEL's liquidity profile, while at the same time its parent provided a new unsecured $50 million RCF due 2027 to CEL.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on CEL´s B2 rating highlights its weak positioning in the B2 rating category and the risks that CEL's leverage, in case of lower than expected production volumes or weaker than expected average methanol prices in 2021 will remain above 7x and the company will not be able to improve its liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could consider downgrading CEL's rating, if the company fails to reduce leverage to below 6x at midcycle conditions (defined as the moving average methanol price for the last five years) on a sustainable basis or in case of a further weakening of the company's liquidity profile. CEL's rating could also be downgraded if the company fails to refinance its 2022 maturities at least one year ahead of maturities or publicly commits to viable refinancing plan at least one year ahead of maturity.

Although unlikely at this stage, Moody's could upgrade CEL's rating, if the company reduces leverage to below 5x at midcycle conditions with EBITDA to Interest Expense close to 4x and the company strengthens its liquidity profile.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Consolidated Energy Finance, S.A.'s outstanding senior unsecured bonds are rated B3, one notch below the B2 CFR, reflecting the priority ranking of the senior secured term facilities and the $225 million revolving credit facility which are rated B1. It also reflects the structural subordination of CEF's creditors to those of its US based operating subsidiary Natgasoline which is not a guarantor to CEF's bonds and whose financial debt is largely secured against respective assets. The rating of the senior secured term facilities is B1, one notch above CEL's CFR, because of their priority ranking in the capital structure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Moritz Melsbach

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Matthias Hellstern

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

