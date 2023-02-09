Moody's downgrades Consolidated's CFR to B3, outlook stable

New York, February 09, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Consolidated Communications, Inc. (Consolidated) to B3 from B2 and its probability of default rating to B3-PD from B2-PD. The first lien credit facility, consisting of a $250 million revolver and approximately $1 billion of outstanding term loans, was downgraded to B3 from B2. Moody's also downgraded the company's $1.15 billion of senior secured notes to B3 from B2. The company's speculative grade liquidity rating was downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2, reflecting adequate liquidity. The rating outlook is stable.

The downgrade is the result of a reduction in Consolidated's EBITDA and margins following the transformative sale of its long-held wireless partnership assets, which provided steady annual cash dividends including about $43 million in 2021. Moody's included these cash dividends from the company's five limited wireless partnership interests in its calculation of EBITDA, which contributed to lower debt leverage (Moody's adjusted) in the past. In Moody's view, the company realized a relatively high valuation of $490 million in the September 2022 sale of its wireless partnerships which boosted available liquidity to support continued network upgrade investments, but this also resulted in lower EBITDA. Moody's expects Consolidated's debt leverage (Moody's adjusted) will now be around 7.2x at year-end 2023, before falling to a still elevated level around 6.3x at year-end 2024. Given the company's need for superior execution to sustain market share growth to drive EBITDA higher, this elevated debt leverage (Moody's adjusted) represents an increase in financial risk that was no longer supportive of the company's prior ratings. The downgrade also reflects the abrupt departure from the company's prior financial strategy and risk management governance practices with its sale of its wireless partnership interests, which had historically been defined as core to Consolidated's business model. This strategy pivot indicates a greater tolerance for debt leverage (Moody's adjusted) by the company, at least over the intermediate term, that compounds existing execution challenges offsetting legacy wireline revenue contraction.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Consolidated's B3 corporate family rating reflects its elevated debt leverage (Moody's adjusted), dwindling liquidity over the next two years due to continued high capital intensity and limited cushion for error on its fiber passings and market share growth execution. The company faces growing urgency to accelerate EBITDA growth quickly to provide greater visibility into a potential deleveraging pace in 2024. The company's difficulties stabilizing negative legacy revenue trends and growing EBITDA has resulted in Consolidated's debt leverage (Moody's adjusted) trends diverging from Moody's prior expectations for greater stability in debt leverage metrics. Moody's now expects the company's debt leverage (Moody's adjusted) to be in excess of 7x at year-end 2023 and remain elevated for longer thereafter. Solid operational execution will be necessary for continued market share advances, and this will increasingly be tied to highly productive sales and marketing efforts, a compelling value proposition differentiation relative to competitors, disciplined cost management and adept capital allocation targeting mainly in the company's northern New England footprint. Moody's estimates the company's continued sizable capital investments will deplete all balance sheet cash by year-end 2024 with some revolver access necessary in the second half of 2024.

As many of Consolidated's earlier buildout cohorts enter year three of their network upgrades in 2023, the ability to continue the pace of market share gains will be crucially tested. A positive credit trajectory path may prove incrementally more difficult than during earlier growth stages when pent-up customer wins from incumbent cable competitors more quickly boosted fiber broadband customer growth. Moody's recognizes Consolidated's solid buildout progress to date with 38% of its 2.6 million total premise passings (pro forma for the sale of its Kansas City wireline assets in December 2022) being fiber now and capable of delivering gigabit-plus speeds to existing and potential new customers. Converting existing DSL customers and winning competitors' subscribers through success-based efforts are key to driving solid consumer broadband revenue growth over the next two years and offsetting continued traditional voice access line losses within its high margin legacy telecom segment, the erosion of network access revenue and formidable competition from cable and wireless operators. Consolidated further benefits from diversified operations across carrier, commercial and consumer end markets across a 22-state service area, as well as an advanced 57,000-plus fiber-route mile backbone network that has more stable revenue prospects than copper-based local exchange carrier competitors across many rural areas and metro communities in its footprint.

Moody's views Consolidated's liquidity as adequate, as reflected by its SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating. As of September 30, 2022, Consolidated had $462 million of cash and cash equivalents, reflecting $490 million of proceeds from the September 13, 2022 closing date of its sale of five wireless partnership interests. Including $82 million of gross proceeds from the December 1, 2022 closing of its Kansas City assets sale and based on Moody's cash deficit assumptions for the fourth quarter of 2022, pro forma balance sheet cash is expected to be slightly north of $400 million for the period ending December 31, 2022. Under its recently extended $250 million revolving credit facility (now maturing in October 2027), Consolidated had full availability as of September 30, 2022 and is estimated to also have full availability as of December 31, 2022. The company faces no debt maturities until October 2027, when its revolver and term loans mature. Moody's expectations for continued sizable capital spending in 2023 and 2024 will result in negative free cash flow of around $250 million and $150 million in 2023 and 2024, respectively. While the company can control the pace of its buildout and the size of its liquidity cushion, Moody's believes high capital spending remains critical to driving EBITDA higher and ensuring a stable credit profile. As such, Moody's expects balance sheet cash to decrease steadily through year-end 2024 and that revolver draws will be necessary in the second half of 2024. Under the company's network upgrade plans, reported capital investing as a percentage of revenue has expanded from the historic teens area to the 40% or higher area. Moody's believes success-based investing will comprise a growing portion of this investing in upcoming years as new fiber broadband customer growth will necessitate fiber lateral drops from the curb to customer premises. Moody's also notes that the company is currently benefiting from the PIK option under its 9% Series A preferred stock which had a liquidation preference of $456 million on September 30, 2022. The PIK option now ends in October 2027 and preferred holders can gain an additional two board seats if the dividend is not paid in cash in full for any of two dividend periods; such cash payment failure over two dividend periods also raises the dividend to 11% from 9%. While the company's objective is to refinance this preferred stock via debt capital markets at some point in the future, the growing size of this instrument relative to existing debt could constrain Consolidated's future balance sheet and financial flexibility. Without the PIK option currently, a cash dividend obligation would be meaningfully negative in its impact on financial flexibility as well.

The company is subject quarterly to a first lien net leverage test under its credit agreement of 6.35x through June 30, 2025 when the $250 million revolver is more than 35% drawn; there is one step-down to 5.85x after June 30, 2025 which persists over the remaining life of the credit agreement. Letters of credit (LCs) under the revolver are capped at $100 million but LCs associated with the company's business activity tied to the FCC's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) will not constitute draws under this 35% draw ratio definition. RDOF LCs are also expected be less than $10 million annually. Moody's expects the company to remain within its compliance requirements over the next 12 months.

Moody's rates the company's first lien senior secured credit facility and first lien senior secured notes, B3, in line with the company's B3 CFR. The first lien senior secured credit facility consists of a $250 million revolver due October 2027 and approximately $1 billion of aggregate outstanding term loans due October 2027. The remainder of the company's secured debt is comprised of $1.15 billion of first lien senior secured notes due 2028. First lien lenders benefit from a pledge of stock and security in assets of all subsidiaries, with the exception of Consolidated Communications of Illinois and its majority-owned subsidiary, East Texas Fiber Line Incorporated.

While governance was a factor in this rating downgrade, Consolidated's ESG Credit Impact Score remains at CIS-4 (Highly Negative). The score reflects neutral-to-low environmental risk, moderately negative social risk and highly negative governance risk. The company's Governance Score also remains at G-4 (Highly Negative), reflecting Consolidated's highly negative risk from governance practices, which includes an aggressive financial policy and heightened execution challenges achieving steady and sustained fiber broadband customer net adds and market share growth while offsetting continued wireline revenue contraction pressure in certain end markets. The company's sponsor is expected to exercise sizable control with its common share stake of 35%, and this is viewed as a moderately negative risk. Any potential future equity support from the sponsor will very likely be predicated on Consolidated's execution success and operational progress over the intermediate term.

The stable outlook assumes steady competitive market share expansion from past and ongoing network investments and reflects the company's ability to drive sufficient consumer fiber broadband customer growth in 2023 such that overall revenue and EBITDA growth in 2024 is positive. The stable outlook is also dependent on a sustained pace of debt leverage (Moody's adjusted) reduction towards 6.0x beginning in 2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the company's current competitive positioning, network upgrade execution risks and speculative capital spending, upward pressure is limited but could develop should Consolidated's Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA decrease to below 5x on a sustainable basis on the back of a successful implementation of the company's strategy to increase penetration across its existing footprint and grow EBITDA. An upgrade would also require the company to maintain a good liquidity profile.

Downward pressure on the company's rating could arise if: 1) Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA remains above 6x on a sustained basis, 2) overall execution of its fiber passings growth strategy slows or yields mixed operating results below budgeted expectations, 3) the company's liquidity deteriorates, 4) the company pursues share buybacks, or 5) there is deterioration of the company's market position irrespective of its credit metrics.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393391. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Consolidated Communications, Inc. is a broadband and business communications provider offering a wide range of communications solutions to consumer, commercial and carrier customers across a 22-state service area and an advanced fiber network spanning more than 57,000 fiber route miles. Private equity firm Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. held a 34% stake in the company's public common shares. The company maintains headquarters in Mattoon, IL and generated $1.2 billion in revenue for the last 12 months ended September 30, 2022.

