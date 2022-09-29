Moody's downgrades Consolis' rating to B3 CFR; outlook negative

Frankfurt am Main, September 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Compact Bidco BV to B3 from B2, the probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD and the instrument rating on its €300 million guaranteed senior secured notes due 2026 to Caa1 from B3. Compact Bidco BV is a holding company of the European producer of precast concrete building solutions Consolis Group SAS (Consolis). The outlook on all ratings remains negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Consolis profitability continued to remain subdued and below our expectations in the first half of 2022. Along with the recently arranged €30 million term facility, the €57 million drawdown under the €75 million revolving credit facility (RCF) and the higher factoring amount this has resulted in Moody's adjusted gross leverage of around 8x and an interest coverage ratio of below 1.0x at the end of H1 2022. While the typical positive seasonality in the second half of the year with a working capital release in Q4 should allow a partial repayment of the RCF by the year-end, the gross leverage will in our view remain above 7x and with that well above our requirements for a rating in the single-B rating category.

While we expect a gradual performance recovery over the next months, as a consequence of improved price-setting agreements and a softening of raw material prices, we believe that the earnings recovery in 2023 will be much more gradual compared to our previous expectations, challenged by a slowdown in the economic activity. Higher mortgage rates due to central banks' aggressive monetary tightening to combat inflation, reduced disposable income and high uncertainty is especially troublesome for residential new-build construction, but will also likely affect non-residential new-build construction with a certain time-lag. Consolis' order intake has already visibly weakened in Q2 2022 and the book-to-bill ratio declined to 0.87. Though, the absolute order book level of €914 million (Â˜3/4 of annual sales) was still strong and provides visibility through Q1-Q2 2023. It is also encouraging to see that most of new contracts in Finland, Sweden and Denmark have indexation or cast escalation clauses. This should lead to a gradual margin recovery, especially in the West Nordic region, which has been the most affected by the margin pressure.

The rating may be stabilised and face positive pressure should the company be able to restore its profitability quicker than expected so that Moody's adjusted gross leverage starts to trend towards 5.5x and its free cash flow generation turns positive. Historically, Consolis' free cash flow (FCF) generation was rather weak and in the last 12 months ended June 2022 was distinctly negative at €-57 million as adjusted by Moody's. Thanks to the additional €30 million facility we view the group's current liquidity profile as adequate and supportive for the B3 rating category. However, the rating may continue experiencing negative rating pressure should its liquidity weaken as a result of an ongoing cash burn.

The rating is mainly supported by (1) its market position as a leading provider of precast concrete solutions in Europe; (2) its good geographic diversification with manufacturing footprint across a number of Western and Eastern European countries, especially focused on the Nordic Region, with some additional exposure to Utilities in Emerging Markets; (3) flexible cost structure with a large proportion of variable costs; (4) growing penetration of precast concrete at cost of traditional in-situ concrete; and (5) the low capital intensity of the business.

However, the rating is constrained by (1) the company's vulnerability to cyclical and volatile new-build construction activity with a substantial share of non-residential construction; (2) high Moody's adjusted gross leverage of around 8x currently as earnings suffered under sever cost inflation; (3) limited product diversification as a non-integrated concrete producer; (4) relatively high industry fragmentation and competitive nature of concrete production in Europe; and (5) limited track record of generating positive free cash flow, which has been distinctly negative in the last 12 months ended June 2022.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative rating outlook reflects the uncertainty in terms of earnings recovery and the pace of leverage reduction in a very challenging macroeconomic environment in the next 12-18 month. We expect rapid interest rate increases to impair new-build construction throughout Europe, making it difficult for Consolis to raise prices and reestablish it profitability margins while currently high leverage ratio leaves little room for underperformance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure could arise if:

• Moody's adjusted gross leverage were to sustain below 5.5x;

• Moody's adjusted operating margin above 5%;

• Sustainably positive FCF generation.

Conversely, negative rating pressure could arise if:

• Moody's adjusted gross leverage above 7x;

• Moody's adjusted EBIT/ Interest below 1x;

• The company's liquidity profile were to weaken as a results of negative FCF, shareholder distributions or M&A.

LIQUIDITY

The liquidity profile of Compact Bidco BV is adequate and has recently been strengthened by the arrangement of the new €30 million term facility maturing in May 2025. Pro-forma the new facility Consolis had a cash position as of June 2022 of €90 million whereas €18 million remained undrawn under the €75 million revolving credit facility maturing in November 2025. The RCF contains a springing covenant set at 1.4x super senior leverage ratio tested quarterly in case of more than 40% drawing.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATION

In the loss given default (LGD) assessment for Compact Bidco BV, we rank the €300 million guaranteed senior secured notes maturing in 2026 behind the super senior €75 million RCF (not rated) and trade payables. This structural subordination of senior secured notes results in one notch lower rating of Caa1 compared to the B3 corporate family rating. We assume a standard recovery rate of 50% due to the covenant lite package consisting of bonds and loans.

Moreover, we rank first the newly arranged €30 million facility maturing in May 2025. The facility is raised by Consolis' subsidiaries that are not guarantors to senior notes and the RCF and is secured by real estate assets located in Germany, Norway and Poland with an aggregated market value of €40 million. The facility increases structural subordination of senior secured notes, even though it is not large enough to increase the notching.

The capital structure also includes €50 million of PIK notes, issued outside of the restricted group. These notes will mature after the senior secured notes and are not guaranteed by the restricted group. Therefore, we do not include it in debt and leverage calculations. However, PIK notes existence implies an additional risk of potential cash leakage over time.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's takes into account the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors when assessing companies' credit quality. The main environmental and social risks are not material in case of Consolis. The company is less exposed than cement peers to environmental risks as its production process is significantly less energy intensive and carbon emitting. Only 5-10% of CO2-emission comes from Consolis own manufacturing and energy consumption while 80-90% is linked to raw materials (cement, steel) reported under indirect emission (Scope 3).

The company is owned by the private equity firm Bain Capital. As a result, Moody's expects its financial policy to favour shareholders over creditors as evidenced by its higher leverage tolerance.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Building Materials published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74988. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Paris, France, Consolis is a leading European producer of precast concrete building solutions and elements. The company holds #1 and #2 positions across a number of European markets including the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, CEE and the Baltics region with some diversification into Emerging Markets. In the last twelve month ended June 2022, Consolis generated approximately €1.2 billion of revenue and employed around 9,000 people at its 47 production facilities in 17 countries. The Consolis Group was created in 2007 and since 2017 is ultimately owned by Bain Capital.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Vitali Morgovski, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Christian Hendker, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

